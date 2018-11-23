Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Railroad Tracks Claim Another Victim in Deadly Train Collision

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? Proposed Milpas Street apartment complex takes a wrong turn in Santa Barbara, burglary suspects lassoed on Goleta ranch, playground dangers needle Santa Barbara officials, UCSB scooter dangers, and a Public Newsroom for our Reimagine: Santa Barbara project

A woman who was struck and killed by a train as she walked on the railroad tracks in Montecito has been identified, but authorities have not yet determined the circumstances that preceded her Nov. 16 death.

The woman was hit by a southbound Amtrak passenger train about 7:10 a.m. Nov. 16 near the southbound Olive Mill Road exit ramp from Highway 101. It was at least the second train fatality in Montecito this year.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the train engineer sounded the horn and hit the brakes, but was not able to stop in time.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon later identified the dead woman as 33-year-old Casilina Gallagher, and described her as “a local transient.”

“A final cause and manner of death is pending investigation, toxicology and lab results,” he added.

Two years after granting preliminary design approval to a 76-unit workforce apartment complex on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, the Architectural Board of Review abruptly rejected the project on a 3-2 vote.

Alan Bleecker, owner of Capitol Hardware at 711 N. Milpas St., has long wanted to convert his 1½-acre property — his store, its parking lot and two existing residential units — into workforce rental housing.

In 2016, he brought his idea to the ABR, which OK’d the plans. But then architects RRM Design Group returned with some new design elements, asked for and received an indefinite continuance for further neighborhood compatibility work.

This being Santa Barbara, do I really have to tell you what happened next? If so, you can read our Josh Molina’s story for the full TMI.

“The bottom line is that there are still numerous details that are really not of this area, not indigenous to Santa Barbara, not Milpas, not neighborhood compatible,” ABR member Howard Wittausch declared at the Nov. 19 meeting.

“Indigenous.” Now that’s an interesting choice of word you don’t hear every day from nonanthropologists. I’m sure its use is entirely coincidental.

Wittausch and fellow members Bob Cunningham and David Watkins voted to reject the project, with Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp and Richard Six dissenting.

A sixth member, Kevin Moore, left the meeting early so who knows whether his vote would have made a difference.

Bleecker can appeal the rejection to the City Council, but he told Josh it was too soon to make that decision.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” he said of the verdict.

Just ranchin’ is hard work, but it might have been easier than the trouble two men went to to get themselves arrested at a Goleta ranch last week. All they have to show for their efforts are new booking photos and a court appearance.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, deputies responding to a Nov. 16 burglary call at a ranch in the 1200 block of North Glen Annie Road interrupted a suspect trying to steal a vehicle on the property.

While the man high-tailed it up a hill to get away, the deputies calmly called in the cavalry, which arrived in the form of the county’s Air Support Unit helicopter and three sheriff’s K-9 teams.

After a dogged — and dog-led — two-hour search, the suspect was found hiding under a lemon tree. Rather than surrender, the hard-headed fool made another run for it. To no one’s surprise, the dogs chased him down.

Hoover said 20-year-old Jakub Hanasz of Santa Barbara was arrested without further incident.

During their hunt, deputies came across another man who seemed suspiciously out of place. Hoover identified him as 25-year-old Joaquin Anthony Diaz of Santa Barbara, and said he was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Authorities suspect Diaz and Hanasz were in cahoots trying to steal two vehicles from the ranch. Hoover said Diaz was believed to have stolen items from the ranch and that Hanasz was linked to a truck stolen the week before in Santa Barbara. That vehicle allegedly contained various items taken from the ranch.

Hoover said Hanasz was booked into County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, conspiracy, vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting and delaying a peace officer and a probation violation. He was being held without bail.

She said Diaz was booked on charges of residential burglary, conspiracy, attempted vehicle theft and the outstanding arrest warrant. He was being held on $55,000 bail.

Santa Barbara’s municipal parks have come under increasing scrutiny after a 4-year-old boy was pricked by a discarded hypodermic needle at a playground near downtown. The incident triggered a chorus of complaints and reports from the public, along with a threat of legal action and an avalanche of words from city officials.

I’ve lived in Santa Barbara for most of my life and, as long as I can remember, Plaza Vera Cruz in the 100 block of East Cota and East Haley streets has been known as “Needle Park.”

That’s where the boy, who happens to be the grandson of longtime family friends of mine, picked up — and was pricked — by the needle someone helpfully left on the park’s colorful, inviting play structure.

The boy is undergoing a series of drug treatments to prevent HIV and hepatitis. Thankfully, he has passed every test so far.

Attorney Barry Cappello, a partner in Cappello & Noël, represents the boy’s family and minces no words when it comes to the City of Santa Barbara.

“There are certain city parks that are a serious danger to users, including citizens and tourists alike,” he told our Josh Molina. “They are a haven for drunks and drug addicts. Needles, feces, trash permeate several of them.

“The abusers of these substances are often themselves abusive, aggressive and downright scary to ordinary park users.”

Plaza Vera Cruz is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Ortega Park — adjacent to the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School and catty-corner to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara — regularly features crowds of mostly young men, smoking and drinking. Same goes for MacKenzie Park in San Roque, next to the Santa Barbara Pony Baseball diamonds.

Cappello points to a vacuum of leadership, starting with City Administrator Paul Casey, Parks & Recreation director Jill Zachary, Police Chief Lori Luhnow, Mayor Cathy Murillo and the City Council.

Josh reached out to every one of them, along with City Attorney Ariel Calonne, and most actually responded. Of course, there was a lot of concern and vows to do something.

You can click here to read their comments yourself, but I was struck by the familiarity with much of what was said. In fact, you could almost substitute the words “State Street” for “parks” and it’s like we’re living in Groundhog Day.

Santa Barbara residents deserve better than this, and should start demanding it.

With injuries from motorized scooters piling up around the country, health officials at UC Santa Barbara are expressing alarm at the trend they’ve been seeing on campus — especially after two rentable scooter companies littered Goleta and Isla Vista with an estimated 500 of them a couple of months ago.

Ali Javanbakht, medical director of UCSB Student Health, told our Josh Molina that he’s seen one or two patients a week since the fall quarter started. His office even created a specific diagnosis code for scooter accidents so it can document the carnage.

UCSB has banned the scooters, although Josh still spotted a few of them parked around campus.

“I can tell you that campus discussions continue regarding the interim policy on the use of electric scooters,” said Andrea Estrada, UCSB’s director of news and media relations. “In some cases those discussions include the scooter companies.”

Those two companies — venture capital darlings Bird and Lime — maintain that safety is a top priority. As proof, they cite labels and smartphone apps with training tutorials, requirements that riders upload a driver’s license to confirm they’re at least 18, community pledges, free helmets, safety brand ambassadors and so much more.

Sounds like they’ve convinced themselves all their bases are generally covered. I guess we’ll be finding out soon enough.

