Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Man’s Motorcycle Ride in Scenic Backcountry Takes a Tragic Turn

NoozWeek’s Top 5 brings sunglasses to a knife fight, outs a gang-rape suspect with DNA, explores a cave-in, and says goodbye to ‘Hot Dog Man’ Bill Connell

​​​

Woo-woo-woos to Riley the Wonder Malamute, who is 8 years old today.

Not only is she the world’s most personable Alaskan malamute, she’s a social media maven. You can connect with her on Facebook and follow her on Instragram.​

• • •

Every Friday, my column recaps Noozhawk’s top five stories of the last seven days, as determined by our Google Analytics.

This is my own take on what our 113,344 readers were up to this past week — and it’s worth every ounce of gold you have:

A Santa Barbara man out for a Sunday motorcycle ride was killed in a Feb. 7 crash on remote Highway 33 near Pine Mountain in Ventura County.

California Highway Patrol Officer Victor Varela told our Tom Bolton that the man — later identified as 65-year-old Don Hulsebos — was riding north on the highway when his Yamaha motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a large object.

Hulsebos suffered blunt-force trauma in the wreck. Although passersby administered first aid, he was declared dead at the scene.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

HT to Noozhawk reader John Goodman for the news tip. Goodman was riding his own motorcycle when he came upon the wreckage not long after the collision.

Two men walking through the alley between Norton’s Pastrami & Deli and the Sportsman Lounge in downtown Santa Barbara got into an altercation just after noon Feb. 10.

One guy threw the other guy’s sunglasses onto the roof of the Sportsman, at 20 W. Figueroa St. Such an act of disrespect apparently left the second guy with no choice but to pull out a knife and stab the first guy. Allegedly, of course.

The victim suffered three stab wounds, including a particularly bloody one in the face, and was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The suspect ran away but later returned to the scene of the crime — no doubt determined to retrieve his sunglasses, as well as the knife he allegedly tossed on the Sportsman roof. He was promptly arrested by Santa Barbara police officers, who recovered both the shades and the knife.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Castaneda, 27, of Oxnard, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, according to police Lt. Kenneth Kushner. Bail is set at $100,000.

Castaneda’s acquaintance was not identified, but his wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

Almost two years after a UC Santa Barbara student was gang-raped on campus, a suspect was linked to the brutal assault through an almost improbable discovery: DNA.

Daniel Jiang Chen, 21, of San Ramon, was arrested on felony charges last month in Alameda County. His DNA was entered in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS, and authorities say it came back as a match to the physical evidence recovered from the survivor of the UCSB attack.

“This DNA match led to Chen’s arrest in connection with the Feb. 23, 2014, sexual assault,” UCSB police said in a statement Feb. 10.

Chen, who reportedly attended UCSB in 2012 and 2013, subsequently was transported back to Santa Barbara County, where he was booked into County Jail on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and battery with serious bodily injury.

The rape survivor, at the time a 19-year-old UCSB student, was sexually assaulted and savagely beaten by multiple men who accosted her as she was returning to her Isla Vista apartment. She eventually was able to flee her attackers and made it home, where her roommate called police.

The suspects were described as at least three Asian men. They were never located.

Late last month, the woman filed a lawsuit against the UC Board of Regents, alleging personal injury, intentional as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Anyone with information about Chen or the attack is asked to call UCPD at 805.893.3446.

Bill Connell — best known as the guy behind the Surf Dog hot-dog stand that was parked, like a quirky beacon, off Highway 101 on the Carpinteria Bluffs — died at his home Feb. 5. He was 61.

Over the years, thousands of curious drivers took a detour at the Bailard Avenue exit just to see if their eyes had deceived them. What they found were darned-good hot dogs at ridiculously low prices, a million-dollar view, and Bill.

Genial, outgoing and generous to a fault, Connell welcomed all-comers with an easy smile, and he was just as happy to talk as he was to peddle encased meats. Customers left with full stomachs and a new friend.

Not as well known, however, were Connell’s devotion to and advocacy for military veterans, especially those with disabilities.

For nearly 20 years, the Army veteran tenaciously battled the State Board of Equalization over an obscure 1890s law that exempted veterans from paying sales tax as vendors of food and goods if they had no permanent place of business.

The bureaucracy fought back hard, but in 2009 then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed into law a bill that ensured veterans would have their exemption.

“This little bill will help all of them so they can start a small business and increase revenue streams,” Connell told our Lara Cooper at the time. “It makes a man feel really good if he can go out and make a living.”

He then celebrated his victory by giving away hot dogs.

R.I.P., Bill. Hooah!

The More Mesa caves are a well-known party spot where young people sometimes make bad choices. So it’s not surprising that Santa Barbara County firefighters would leap into action after the Feb. 6 discovery of a cave collapse at the bluffs to the east of Goleta Beach Park.

After an hours-long search using cameras and high-tech probes, firefighters determined no one had been trapped in the cave-in.

The search — which involved a fire engine crew and an urban search-and-rescue team — got under way about 3:30 p.m. at the collapsed cave, which is below Austin Road off Orchid Drive.

• • •

• • •

