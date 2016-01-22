Bill Macfadyen: Emily Fox’s Frantic Last Moments Add to Tragic Circumstances of Her Death

NoozWeek’s Top 5 includes a rain-blamed head-on collision, two cliff falls, and a pair of water-main breaks that put the brakes on traffic

​​​

Here's my take on your top stories, none of which requires a special top-level security clearance to store on your computer and forward to friends:

A Dos Pueblos High School graduate was one of two victims found shot to death in an apparent domestic violence confrontation at a Los Angeles apartment Jan. 17. Based on authorities’ accounts, their last moments were terrifying.

After a two-day manhunt, police arrested the woman’s former boyfriend as a suspect in the killings. He was charged with the two murders Jan. 21.

According to Los Angeles police, officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found the bodies of Emily Fox, 22, of Los Angeles, and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa, inside Fox’s apartment in the 7600 block of Oso Avenue in Winnetka.

Fox, a student at nearby CSU Northridge, was a 2011 graduate of Dos Pueblos High, where she was a three-time All-Channel League golfer and helped lead the Chargers to four league championships.​

Scott, reportedly Fox’s new boyfriend, was a star football player at Monte Vista High School in San Diego County and the father of a year-old son.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the female victim called 9-1-1 and reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Police immediately began searching for Fox’s ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Brian Anthony Gonzales, who also uses the name Brian Hammons.

He was taken into custody Jan. 19 and has since been charged with two counts of murder with special-circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office say Gonzales confronted Fox and Scott in a hallway at her apartment building. While Scott attempted to escape, Fox called 9-1-1.

According to a DA’s Office statement, Gonzales is “accused of catching up to Scott and bringing him back at gunpoint to Fox’s location before fatally shooting both of them.”

Gonzales is being held without bail. If convicted as charged, he could face the death penalty.

A Norwalk man was killed Jan. 18 in a head-on collision with a Chumash Casino Resort passenger bus on Highway 154 near Los Olivos. Rain may have been a factor in the wreck.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Simon Ruiz was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger east on the highway when the pickup spun out of control west of Zaca Station Road.

Light rain was falling at the time of the 11:30 a.m. crash, authorities say.

The CHP said Ruiz’s truck crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into the oncoming bus, a 2015 Ford F750 passenger vehicle driven by Jose Zarate Padilla, 55, of Santa Maria.

Officers say Padilla slowed and veered to the right but was unable to avoid the collision.

Ruiz was partially ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Padilla and his lone passenger, Maria Contreras, 33, of Santa Maria, complained of pain but declined medical treatment.

The CHP is investigating the collision. Officers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.

Authorities are still investigating the death of a man whose body was found Jan. 14 on the rocky beach below Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover identified the man as Milton Oglesby, a 69-year-old local transient.

She said a woman walking her dog discovered the body around 4:30 p.m. and called 9-1-1. Investigators believe he had been dead for less than 24 hours.

“An autopsy is scheduled,” Hoover said. “At this point, there are no obvious signs of foul play.”

A 23-year-old woman broke her ankle when she fell off the Isla Vista bluffs the evening of Jan. 16. It could have been worse.

Authorities estimate the woman plunged about 50 feet to the beach west of Camino Majorca on the west end of the community.

Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said she was taken by an SBCFD rescue ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A broken pipe sent water cascading from the 1200 block of Castillo Street in Santa Barbara early on Jan. 21. The powerful deluge caused a sinkhole that nearly swallowed a car and forced a second pipe break that flooded nearby Highway 101.

The saga started around 3 a.m. when a 12-inch water main burst on Castillo near West Victoria Street, according to city water resources manager Cathy Taylor.

The pressure surge from that break caused a nearby 10-inch water main to blow four hours later, she said. The second pipe, which runs under the freeway at Victoria, turned the northbound lanes into a lake just as the morning commute was getting started.

The resulting erosion damaged the freeway enough that Caltrans had to shut down the right lane between Carrillo and Arrellaga streets for much of the day. Also closed — indefinitely — is the northbound freeway entrance ramp at Carrillo, one of the South Coast’s busiest.

Santa Barbara has been beset by water main breaks of late, and officials blame weather fluctuations and shifting soils.

“We had five years of extreme drought where the soils are all dried up and compacted, and add a little rain to that and the soil swells,” Taylor said. “That’s all we can surmise.”

There were no injuries in the incidents, and there was no immediate estimate of how much water was lost as a result.

