Bill Macfadyen: With Good Reason, Noozhawk Readers Keep Triple-Murder Case at Top of the News

NoozWeek's Top 5 crashes into a power play, returns to the Gibraltar Rock fall, lines up for groceries, and rolls out an R.I.P. for Quincy Morris

​​​

• • •

All five Noozhawk articles on the dastardly murders of Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, 29-year-old Huijie “Jennie” Yu; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were in this past week’s Top 10, including the three top spots and Nos. 6 and 10. I’m pulling a publisher’s prerogative and combining them all as No. 1.

The bodies of the Hans were found early on March 24 in the garage of their upscale home at 4640 Greenhill Way, off North San Antonio Road west of the Santa Barbara County government complex on Calle Real.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau determined all three had died of gunshot wounds to their heads, and they were subsequently wrapped up in plastic sheeting sealed with duct tape.

Just after midnight March 25, police in San Diego County arrested Pierre F. Haobsh, a 26-year-old Oceanside resident, as the apparent only suspect in the case. He was promptly transported to Santa Barbara County.

According to authorities, Haobsh had visited Han at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic, a traditional Chinese medicine clinic Han ran with the help of his wife at 3886 State St.

Sheriff Bill Brown has not disclosed what evidence led detectives to Haobsh, but authorities say he and Han recently were involved in a business transaction that apparently went sour. Brown has said the motive appeared to be financial gain.

At a March 25 news conference, a grim-faced Brown called the murders “diabolical” and “one of the most odious” cases he, and the Sheriff’s Department, has ever seen.

“Emily would have turned 6 tomorrow,” he noted of the Hans’ daughter, a Foothill School kindergartener.

On March 29, the District Attorney’s Office charged Haobsh with three counts of first-degree murder, along with special allegations that the offenses were willful, premeditated and deliberate; committed by means of lying in wait; and committed for financial gain.

The complaint includes the special allegations of multiple homicides and use of a firearm in connection with the crimes.

If found guilty on all counts, Haobsh could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Haobsh’​s arraignment hearing before Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes De Oca was postponed to April 12.

With independently corroborated information hard to come by, Noozhawk commenters and other amateur sleuths have been combing the Internet, searching for clues to the case. The speculation is pretty wild, but it’s all just conjecture at this point. Authorities simply aren’t talking.

Meanwhile, according to one reader speaking for thousands, this depraved atrocity wasn’t the worst thing that happened last week in our community.

An even more despicable and reprehensible act was committed by ... me, when I used the N-word to refer to the scene of the crime in my March 5 opinion column about the murders.

“The term ‘noleta’ (sic) is offensive to many, does not accurately describe a specific area, is used at times as derogatory, and is not an actual word,” my pen pal lectured me in a series of long emails about my insensitivity toward those “who own homes right outside of the cities’ boundaries.”

But why stop there?

“Additionally,” I was scolded, “to use this term in a story of great trauma and grief ... could cause some to feel as minimizing the communities’ citizens, the victims, and causing your reflection to come across as cold and indifferent.”

Noleta? That’s the takeaway here?! Good grief.

A suspected drunken driver allegedly plowed into a power pole while crashing into a tree early on March 25, knocking out electricity for more than 300 residents of Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Kevin Bryant, the one-two punch happened about 5:45 a.m. on Meigs Road.

He said the driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, slammed his pickup truck into a utility pole, then continued down the road and hit the tree near Dolores Avenue, one block north of Cliff Drive. Even a Ford F-350 Super Duty is no match for an oak tree, as you can see from the above photograph.

To make matters worse, the driver allegedly began scuffling with police and firefighters who had responded ... to help him.

It took a half-dozen officers to subdue the man, who was then arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, among other things.

I suspect our Urban Hikers video of part of the altercation may have been the real attraction with this story.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk​ video)

Noozhawk readers were still keenly following the story of Eric Seidman, the 26-year-old Santa Barbara man killed when he fell 100 feet into a rocky ravine while climbing Gibraltar Rock the evening of March 23.

Authorities say Seidman, who suffered traumatic injuries in the fall, was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived at the base of the popular climbing rock off Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara.

No further details have been released.

True to form, our Gina Potthoff’s latest story on the South Coast’s grocery store merry-go-round marched right up the readership charts.​

Albertsons, Smart & Final Extra!, Sprouts Farmers Market, Vons, they’re all moving in — or moving back — to various South Coast store locations vacated by the colossal failure of Haggen.

Haggen, a Bellingham, Wash.-based grocery chain, appears to have made an epic miscalculation with an ill-conceived expansion plan last year, and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Skateboarding was Quincy Morris’ life. He was a natural, having mastered the skill at age 3, and he was well-known at skate parks and hangouts up and down the West Coast.

He starred in hundreds of skateboard videos — quite a few of them filmed by my son, Will, as they (mostly) evaded authorities at school campuses all over town.

Quincy was equally talented as an artist, so I was not at all surprised to hear he was making art and jewelry from recycled skateboards at MapleXO in Portland.

Sadly, at the same time, I also was learning he had died unexpectedly on March 20. He was just 28.

Born Aug. 5, 1987, Quincy was the only child of Georgia Vining and Lynn Morris. He attended Crane Country Day School and Santa Barbara High School, and then went on to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Quincy stood out for a number of reasons. He was smart, thoughtful and funny. He was tall, lanky and handsome. He was a voracious reader.

But I will always remember him as unfailingly polite and grateful, and just as comfortable carrying on a conversation with adults. If you’ve ever driven around a pack of teenage skateboarders, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Family and friends are holding a memorial service for him at 3 p.m. April 2 in Godric Grove at the top of Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

So long, Quincy. R.I.P.

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

