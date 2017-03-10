Bill Macfadyen: Fatal Rear-End Crash Leads Way for a Baffling Week of News

NoozWeek’s Top 5 rolls a 3-wheeled motorcycle, spies water on the horizon, investigates the killing of a father of 2, schools a trio of alleged juvenile delinquents — and hears a call for Hearken all the way from Middlebury College

As many of you know by now, Noozhawk will be launching our Hearken reader engagement platform later this month.

Our primary objective is to use you, our readers, to help develop more insightful questions, leads and sources while we’re considering story ideas and projects. That runs counter to traditional journalism, which rarely elicits feedback before publication.

The importance of what we hope to achieve was driven home to me by last week’s free-speech fiasco at Middlebury College. The thuggish incivility that prevented political scientist Charles Murray from speaking and injured a professor who was to debate him was both sad and disquieting, but I was heartened by the response of two professors who essentially said, “Enough is enough.”

Murray himself writes about inflection points, and the negative ones appear to be multiplying at a frightening pace. Coarse is the new culture — whether in rural Vermont, or cosmopolitan Washington, D.C., or in the comments section of Noozhawk.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, as professors Jay Parini and Keegan Callanan so forthrightly and even courageously wrote in Middlebury’s Statement of Principle published in The Wall Street Journal. Theirs is an encouraging sign, but it must not stop on a college campus.

At the 74th Man & Woman of the Year luncheon earlier this week in Santa Barbara, both Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation, seemed to echo the Middlebury professors. Ron and Jon envision a return to civility as crucial for the vigorous debates necessary to solve so many of the challenges facing our community and our country.

Meanwhile, Noozhawk had 116,166 readers this past week, as recorded by our Google Analytics. Here’s my take on your top stories:

A Santa Barbara man was killed the night of March 2 when he apparently drove into the back of a disabled big-rig pulling to the side of Highway 101 near the Carrillo Street exit.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said the collision occurred just before midnight after the semi blew a rear tire, and the driver — identified as Jerry Johnson, 71, of Paso Robles — began maneuvering the truck to the shoulder of the freeway’s southbound lanes.

“While he was moving toward the right shoulder, Mr. Johnson suddenly felt an impact to the rear of his vehicle,” Gutierrez said.

He said Johnson ran to the back of the truck, where he found a wrecked Toyota Prius.

The 39-year-old Prius driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was not injured.

The dead man was identified as Dustin Gifford. A GoFundMe page has been established to help his widow, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jadyn. Click here to make an online donation.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 11, at Hope Community Church, 560 N. La Cumbre Road.

Gutierrez said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and it was not known whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle lost control of the trike in downtown Santa Barbara the afternoon of March 3 and ended up pinned underneath it in front of Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, at 1001 State St.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Joshua Morton said the driver was northbound on State when he suddenly veered across the street, struck the curb and then crashed into a tree. The motorcycle then overturned on him just north of Carrillo Street.

The man was gravely injured in the wreck and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

On March 9, Morton identified the victim as Kenneth Livingston “Levi” Saks, 70, of Santa Barbara, and said he was still hospitalized in critical condition.

Saks — along with his distinctive motorcycle and a small, fluffy dog that often rode with him — is a familiar figure downtown. It’s not clear if the dog was involved in the crash.

While most of California is saying good riddance to the Golden Brown State’s chronic five-year drought, it’s not quite ready to release its grip on Santa Barbara County.

Thanks to plentiful wet storms this winter, the county has recorded nearly 170 percent of the rain it normally receives by this time of year. But, as our Sam Goldman reported, that’s only been good enough to restore Lake Cachuma to 2014 levels, at just under 50-percent capacity.

“It certainly hasn’t gotten us out of the woods in terms of water supplies,” said Tom Fayram, deputy director of the county’s Water Resources Division.

He added that we still need one to two more years of above-average rainfall to put this drought behind us.

Still, he said, the county will be making plans for prudent releases from Cachuma after first figuring out evaporation rates, water needed for fish and downstream water rights.

The City of Santa Barbara already has began pulling water from Gibraltar Reservoir, up the Santa Ynez River from Cachuma, and city water resources manager Joshua Haggmark says potable water production from the long mothballed desalination plant is about to come online.

Later this month, the City Council may even alter or lift a 2-month-old ban on lawn watering.

At the Goleta Water District, meanwhile, assistant general manager David Matson says his agency would like to pare back its reliance on groundwater supplies and instead tap surface supplies and state water for a while.

A Santa Maria man was found dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot behind an Old Town Orcutt dive bar in the wee hours of March 4, and a local husband and wife were arrested as suspects in the case.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, deputies raced to Elmer’s bar, at 115 E. Clark Ave., about 1:30 a.m. after 9-1-1 callers reported a man with a gun and a shooting.

When they got to the scene, she said, they found the body of 43-year-old Tony San Juan, who had been fatally shot.

Deputies interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence, launched a search and established surveillance in the neighborhood where the suspect reportedly fled.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, as he was leaving his residence with his wife and four children, Hoover said.

She said Highley was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat, assault with a firearm on a person, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and intentional/personal discharge of a firearm in commitment of a felony causing death. Bail of $2 million was requested.

Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, 29, also was arrested and booked on an accessory charge, said Hoover, who added that Child Protective Services took custody of the children.

San Juan, a chemical marketing manager with Crop Production Services in Santa Maria, and his wife, Sara, have two children. He grew up in Santa Maria, attended St. Joseph High School and earned a business degree in plant sciences from Fresno State University.

Friends described him as “an amazing husband, father, son, friend and colleague.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help San Juan’s family, and it raised more than $64,000 in its first 24 hours. As of March 10, donations have exceeded $88,000. Click here to make an online donation.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane.

So far, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting, which has not deterred the usuaul Noozhawk readers from handing down their own verdicts in the case.

“The suspect had been in a fight at the bar with several individuals, but there is no evidence to suggest the victim was involved,” Hoover said.

“The suspect left the bar after the altercation and returned to the parking lot where the victim was located when he was shot and killed. A huge tragedy.”

More than halfway through third period on March 7, three teenage boys came in hot at Lompoc High School, crashed their car on campus and ran into school. An unorthodox arrival, but it could happen, right?

Except ...

» They were being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers, who had tried to stop their car on Highway 1 for alleged speeding and then chased them on surface streets through Lompoc.

» According to the CHP, the Toyota Camry they were driving had been stolen in Goleta.

» The teenagers, all under 18, likely were supposed to be in school, but not at Lompoc High, where school officials say they were not students.

» They were not sprinting into the school for the educational benefits, although one eventually was found hiding in a classroom.

The incident led to a school lockdown, which meant teachers and more than 1,300 students were holed up in their classrooms while law enforcement searched the campus at 515 W. College Ave. The CHP, Lompoc police and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by two K-9 units and a helicopter.

Two of the three stooges were caught right away, reportedly in an outbuilding. It took a little longer to capture the third one, who reportedly was tracked down inside a classroom.

There were no injuries in the incident, and the lockdown was lifted around 12:20 p.m.

The trio was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, but their identities were not disclosed because they’re minors. The charges were not immediately available.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Santa Barbara Police Make ‘High Risk’ Arrest at Shoreline Park.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

David Raether thought he was doing everything right, until he wasn’t. His is a captivating story: What It’s Like to Fail.

• • •

Watch It

Tough new field sobriety test goes for the juggler.

• • •

