Bill Macfadyen: Ex-Doctor’s License Loss Is One Way to Clean Up Hepatitis C Mess of His Own Making

NoozWeek's Top 5

I jinxed the Dodgers. After hawking Los Angeles’ record-setting pace in last week’s column, the Dodgers quickly went out and hit the skids, losing five games in a row for the first time since ... early last year.

But college football season kicks off in a big way this weekend so I’ve got a diversion from baseball for a few days. I’ll find out in person whether UCLA looks like it has the tools to last longer than September this year, although Bruins fans are conditioned to expect under-performance on the gridiron.

At least now the team will be Under Armour-stylin’ — with the return of the proper uniform shoulder stripes and subtle reminders of coach John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success.

It’s official. Dr. Allen Thomashefsky will do no more harm.

The Santa Barbara physician has formally surrendered his licenses to practice medicine in California and Oregon, after lengthy investigations triggered by a 2015 Hepatitis C outbreak among his patients.

Thomashefsky specialized in regenerative injection therapy, which treats chronic pain caused by unhealed injuries around cartilage, joints and muscles.

Authorities began scrutinizing him after a handful of his Santa Barbara patients came down with Hepatitis C infections. Investigators from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department made multiple visits to his office at 2320 Bath St., Suite 301, briefly closing it over the lackadaisical infection-control practices they found.

The often milquetoast Medical Board of California was scathing in its report.

“He was incompetent by reusing syringes, putting patients at risk of infectious material, including Hepatitis C virus infection in multiple patients, failing to use standard precautions when injecting patients, providing procedural sedation in the treatment of (eight) patients, and treatment of (one patient’s) thyroid disease,” the report says.

The Oregon Medical Board found that Thomashefsky engaged in unprofessional or dishonorable conduct and committed gross or repeated acts of negligence. The Oregon board restricted his license, fined him $2,500 and cited him for using human growth hormones for non-FDA-approved purposes.

Thomashefsky, who was represented by Long Beach attorney Jack Reinholtz, has now surrendered his California medical license and agreed to permanently “retire” his Oregon license.

Several patients filed civil lawsuits against him, and Santa Barbara County Superior Court records indicate that settlements have been reached in several of the cases.

Our Giana Magnoli has been unable to confirm whether any criminal investigations are afoot. No charges have been filed against Thomashefsky in county, state or federal courts.

A utility truck crash in Carpinteria stopped two modes of traffic Aug. 27, when the wreckage blocked southbound Highway 101 and forced authorities to halt trains running on the nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks.

According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Reid, the truck ran off the road and overturned about 9:35 a.m. near Santa Claus Lane.

The driver was not injured in the wreck, which left debris strewn across the highway as well as the train tracks.

The cause of the crash is under CHP investigation.

Aramazd Andressian may be a sociopath. He seems like a pathetic coward.

Locked in a bitter divorce fight with his wife but too scared to face her in court, he apparently hatched a plan that he thought would show everyone what a tough guy he was.

He took their only child, his namesake son, Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., to Disneyland but, rather than return him to his mother as their joint custody agreement required, he drove him to Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night, and killed him. The boy was 5.

I imagine — I hope — the youngster was asleep at the time, exhausted after the long day at the Magic Kingdom. According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Andressian told detectives that he smothered his son with a jacket near Lake Cachuma. Probably too chicken to look him in the eye.

Then he drove back to South Pasadena, where he apparently tried to kill himself. He was too much of a wuss to pull it off, though, and authorities found him unconscious in a park. He was lying next to his car, which had been doused in gasoline, but lighting that match must have been terrifying for him.

After being questioned about Piqui’s disappearance, and denying he knew anything, Andressian was released from custody.

He later went to Las Vegas, reportedly living it up — as any grieving parent would do — before Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives could build enough of a case against him.

Andressian, 35, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge June 23, more than two months after Piqui went missing. Within days of being extradited to Los Angeles, he cracked like an egg and confessed.

He at least manned up and pleaded guilty Aug. 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Dudley told our Giana Magnoli that, although a massive search party had — several times — combed for clues in and around Lake Cachuma and the Santa Ynez Valley, they had come up empty until Andressian gave up the body.

Piqui’s remains were found July 1, propped up against a tree, near the Bradbury Dam Observation Point off Highway 154 west of the lake. Dudley said the boy’s jacket also was recovered, with traces of gasoline on it.

The area where Piqui was located is not far from the popular observation point, but it’s hilly and covered in thick chaparral and oak forest. It’s also fenced off with barbed wire and no-trespassing signs.

“The timing was eerie because the (Whittier) Fire was not too long after this occurred, and if they had not gotten the confession from the defendant when they did, we may not have ever been able to find the body, because it could have burned,” Dudley said.

Although Piqui was murdered in Santa Barbara County, Dudley said she thought it best that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office prosecute Andressian there, where he had agreed to enter a guilty plea.

“I didn’t want to do anything to disrupt that plea,” she said, adding that it might bring a measure of peace to Piqui’s heartbroken mother, Ana Estevez, and her family.

Dudley said prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty because Andressian was not charged with any qualifying special circumstances.

The defendant in a vicious 2014 beating and rape of a UC Santa Barbara student has admitted his guilt and will be sentenced to 36 years in prison for his crimes.

Daniel Jiang Chen, 22, of San Ramon, appeared Aug. 30 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he pleaded guilty to two separate rapes by force, inflicting great bodily injury, kidnapping and robbery for the on-campus assault on the then-19-year-old woman.

Law enforcement and medical professionals had testified previously that the woman suffered horrific vaginal injuries, a broken nose, ruptured eardrum and grotesque swelling around her eyes. Chen apparently beat the living daylights out of her to prevent her from escaping.

According to the prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig, the three felony charges are all three-strike offenses. Chen also will have to register as a sex offender but must serve 85 percent of his sentence — so society shouldn’t have to worry about him walking among us for about 30½ years.

Judge James Herman accepted the plea deal, and will sentence Chen on Oct. 20.

After the hearing, Ladinig told our Giana Magnoli that Chen could have faced life in prison. He said the District Attorney’s Office talked with the survivor and law enforcement, and the parties decided the 36-year sentence was appropriate.

Chen was arrested last year after his DNA, taken as part of an unrelated felony case in Alameda County, linked him to the sexual assault crime scene at UCSB.

Authorities suspect he was not alone in the attack, but no other suspects have been arrested or charged in the case. Chen, a former UCSB student and Isla Vista resident, has never implicated anyone else.

A small wildfire sparked in heavy brush off North San Marcos Road in the Santa Barbara foothills the afternoon of Aug. 28. Nothing terribly unusual about that.

But Santa Barbara County and U.S. Forest Service crews did encounter something entirely unexpected upon their arrival: an agitated man armed with a knife.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a 4 p.m. report of a fire in the 1900 block of North San Marcos Road, tracking it down a narrow dirt road to the bottom of a canyon.

There, in addition to the flames, they found a man described as “very agitated.” He also was brandishing a knife.

“The property owner and neighbors assisted with helping to knock the fire out,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told our Tom Bolton. “The property owner and the firefighters talked to the subject, who agreed to get rid of the knife.”

She said sheriff’s deputies detained the man and took him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a mental-health evaluation. No one was injured in the incident, and additional details were not available.

County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the fire was confined to a small area and quickly was extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

​• • •

