Bill Macfadyen: Gang of Gunmen Not Grocery Shopping at Trader Joe’s

Mountain View School leads off NoozWeek’s Top 5, which includes another deadly Highway 101 crash, another possible suicide by train, and chilling research on Montecito Creek while Sheriff Bill Brown gets a pass

Longtime readers of my Best of Bill columns know how much I enjoy Mountain View School’s annual Sixth-Grade Exit Interviews. I don’t think I can top this year’s edition.

The interviews are a well-regarded tradition at the Goleta Union School District campus. Begun under the leadership of then-Principal Bob Wood (who may be long-retired but is still a stalwart participant), expanded under Principal Ned Schoenwetter (now at Ellwood School) and continued under the guidance of current Principal Abby Vazquez, they offer sixth-graders a chance to reflect on their elementary school career accomplishments while reviewing their last year of work with adults they usually don’t know.

Sixth-grade teachers Lisa Embury and Kelly Hammond do a terrific job preparing the students, who are dressed for success, shake hands firmly and make eye contact, and are eager to describe ancient civilizations they’ve studied, math problems they’ve solved, innovative science projects and writing assignments.

The kids are remarkably honest about how they’ve grown as students, their strengths and challenges, what they’ll miss about the only school many have ever known, and what they’re expecting from junior high school.

This year I had the privilege of interviewing Owen and Keoni, Mountain View Cougars since kindergarten. Usually, I’m the one conducting the interviews, but this was a three-way conversation right from the start. They asked me questions, too, and freely broke in to add details, color and humor to each other’s accounts — reminding and reminiscing as they went.

It was a truly remarkable experience and, as the boys chattered away, I found myself thinking that they were more than ready for La Colina Junior High School. Impressed by their self-assurance and authenticity as well as their keen observation skills, I concluded they are well on their way to becoming wonderful young men.

I’ve been doing this long enough that it’s not unusual for me to run into Mountain View alumni I had interviewed, some of whom are even college graduates now, or their parents. It’s always rewarding to hear about their achievements and what they’ve been up to. I’m already looking forward to those future conversations with Keoni and Owen.

Speaking of conversations, Team Noozhawk had a spirited discussion with the dozens of Hawks Club members who attended our most recent Public Newsroom, on June 6. The stated topic for editors Tom Bolton, Giana Magnoli and Janene Scully was our coverage of crime and courts, and our audience was not shy about peppering us with questions and observations.

While our intention is to use these forums to help our Hawks Club members better understand how and why we report on our community, we’re finding that we get just as much out of it ourselves. The feedback and input we receive is extremely valuable to us as the discussion turns into a frank focus group on a variety of issues.

We came away with a number of important perspectives that merit more consideration, and it’s given me an idea to use the next one to explore a few of the more vexing challenges we’ve been grappling with internally.

We are very grateful for the suggestions and the support. Click here to become a Hawks Club member so that you, too, can be part of Noozhawk’s evolution.

While Noozhawk was evolving, the news cycles were revolving — rapidly — this past week, especially on June 5. Election Day was busier than usual for us, and I don’t think it was just a result of the jungle primary that included some 1,700 candidates each for governor and U.S Senate. To have a full day of government meetings and a long night of election results can be taxing for our small team, though.

According to our Google Analytics, we had an audience of 117,754 readers for the week. According to me, this is my take on the Top 5 stories you were reading. Please remember that this is my opinion column.

A band of gunmen invaded Trader Joe’s on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside after the grocery store closed the night of June 3, terrorizing the staff and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It wasn’t known whether the robbers brought their own reusable bags or stole them from the store, too.

According to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood, the robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the market at 222 N. Milpas St. The store had closed 90 minutes earlier.

“Employees were held at gunpoint by multiple suspects,” he told our Tom Bolton.

No one was hurt in the takeover robbery, and the perps made a quick exit in a getaway vehicle.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Harwood declined to provide additional details, like number of suspects and their descriptions, and what kinds of weapons were used.

He did say detectives “are looking into whether this is related to other robberies in Southern California.”

An Orange County woman was killed and her companion was seriously injured when their car ran off the side of Highway 101 in Montecito and slammed into a tree early on June 2.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 1:40 a.m. wreck occurred near the southbound Olive Mill Road exit ramp just as the freeway begins a sweeping curve to the left as it narrows to two lanes from three.

The CHP said Kyle Jesse Maysey, 31, of Mission Viejo was driving a 2017 Hyundai, which left the roadway, raced down the embankment and struck a streetlight pole and a tree.

Maysey suffered major injuries and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His passenger — identified by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover as Laura Kristine Rose, 23, also of Mission Viejo — was declared dead at the scene.

Both victims were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A Santa Barbara man was struck and killed by a train May 31 after he apparently stepped in front of the locomotive near South Milpas Street. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

The man — identified as 77-year-old Demo Marfile Sancha Jr. — reportedly “purposefully walked in front of the train,” SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner told our Giana Magnoli. He was declared dead at the scene.

The 5:50 p.m. incident involved northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train No. 777, and it stopped rail traffic for more than three hours afterward. Passengers were allowed to leave and make their way to the the train depot, a little more than a mile away at 209 State St.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

Montecito’s Old Spanish Town was easy to miss.

Camouflaged by a thick forest of trees, the historic tract of mostly cottages flanked both sides of Montecito Creek on the south side of East Valley Road, between Sycamore Canyon and Hot Springs roads — a little more than 100 yards from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, the parish church attended by so many of its residents over the decades.

Further hindering the glimpse into the community’s past were ancient stone walls on both sides of the roadway, as well as the street itself. Because of the dips and curves, poorly placed driveways, and a sharp blind turn at the narrow bridge at the foot of Parra Grande Lane, motorists, bicyclists and the few pedestrians willing to brave it had to keep all eyes on the road.

It’s all gone now. And by gone, I mean there is little evidence left that Old Spanish Town ever existed.

The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit in the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows. In addition to the total destruction of nearly every residence, it was the scene of unimaginable human catastrophe that even six months later is hard to grasp. Eleven people died there that morning, including most of the children killed in the deadly disaster.

Because it was below East Valley Road/Highway 192, Old Spanish Town was in the designated “voluntary” evacuation zone — which, in the annals of emergency management, surely must be the most incompetent description ever.

But Old Spanish Town may end up being Exhibit A in exposing the folly of that official decision to prepare for a looming north-south avalanche coming down the mountain as an east-west challenge like the Thomas Fire 25 days before.

As Noozhawk contributing writer Melinda Burns first reported, scientific surveys of the area — and real-time eyewitness accounts — are confirming what any sixth-grader knows: Not only does water flow downhill, obstructions can back it up and make it that much worse when the dams break.

Melinda tagged along on a recent foray through the area by Tom Dunne, a geomorphology and hydrology professor at UC Santa Barbara’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. Dunne and his team had been invited to the site by Marcus Lopez, whose family has owned quite a lot of Old Spanish Town land for generations.

Lopez described watching a terrifying wall of water come at him that fateful night, which was brightly illuminated by the gas line fires burning about a mile and a half to the east.

“As soon as it hit the bridge, it launched, and then it came down with a curl like a swell and went up again,” he said. “You could only do one thing: get the hell away. I was running for my life.

“It wasn’t only mud; it was houses, walls and electrical lines, and it smelled like sulfur.”

Dunne’s research in Old Spanish Town — and elsewhere in Montecito — is providing crucial data to explain what happpened, with the depth, the volume and the velocity as the debris flows surged down the canyons to the ocean.

Adding scientific details to Lopez’s account, Dunne explained that the Montecito Creek debris flow likely gained height as it clogged and then overtopped the East Valley Road bridge. He said preliminary data indicate the flow was traveling at 25 mph when it hit the bridge, forcing it to overflow both banks and spreading 100 yards wide, mostly to the west where the bank is lower.

Melinda’s story — and a companion piece we published a few days before — are fascinating reports on what scientists are finding in the literal wake of the disaster. It is vital information the community needs to digest and embrace as we search for and implement solutions to minimize future threats.

We must not dismiss these calamities as 500-year or even 200-year events, however; they’re more like 50-year events, at most, and they will happen again in our lifetime.

Dunne will be giving a presentation on his team’s research at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

How tragically ironic that this story would follow the previous one.

Not even six months after the deadliest day in Santa Barbara County history, Sheriff Bill Brown breezed to re-election, winning a fourth four-year term. There now may be no accountability for decisions made before, during and after the twin disasters in Montecito, but he’s certainly made his mark.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Santa Barbara Police Declare Reported Fatal Mesa Hostage Situation a Hoax.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Cap’n Crunch always did call to me: Early Hackers Used Whistles From Cap’n Crunch Cereal Boxes.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

My Instagram feed was all over the place this past week. @riley_the_wonder_malamute and I ventured up in Montecito’s Cold Spring Canyon, where the scale of the Jan. 9 disaster is staggering, then I hung out at the aforementioned Mountain View School and ended up at Noozhawk’s Public Newsroom, one floor below where the new Noozhawk Nest will someday be. I hope.

• • •

Watch It

It may be bass-ackwards, but this driving is still pretty impressive. Don’t try this at home. Or anywhere near me.

(Ohio Department of Transportation video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.