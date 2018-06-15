Bill Macfadyen: After Years of Futility, Does Goleta Finally Have Its Target Acquired?

NoozWeek’s Top 5 uncovers an accused scam artist in Montecito, pulls the plug on a fleet of E-scooters, and wraps up with two wrecks — including one involving an alleged wrong-way drunken driver

In a week that saw the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup, a geriatric jockey ride Justify to the Triple Crown, the leader of the free world lavish praise on a genocidal dictator, and the FBI’s inspector general expose the law-enforcement agency’s top brass as manipulative political hacks, who had money on Target coming to Goleta in the never-gonna-happen pool?

Me either.

While we all wait for a red bullseye to be painted on Kmart, however, Noozhawk readers were akin to a herd of shoppers stampeding after an old blue-light special. According to our Google Analytics, we had an audience of 125,323 of you over the last seven days.

What follows is my take on the Top 5 stories you were reading. This is an opinion column, and I have a few.

Fueling wary excitement among shoppers throughout Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, the long-elusive Target has plans to take over and remodel what is currently a Kmart store in Goleta.

After years of dashing the hopes of local Target fans, the Minneapolis-based retailer suddenly could have not one, but two stores within a few miles of each other. Later this year, a small-format Target is expected to open in Santa Barbara’s old Galleria at 3891 State St.

But that’s not what’s important now.

On June 11, our Josh Molina broke the story that Target had submitted to the City of Goleta a preliminary application stating its intentions for the Kmart site at 6865 Hollister Ave., just east of Storke Road and Camino Real Marketplace.

Kmart, a unit of Sears, has been steadily shrinking over the last several years. The discount retailer apparently will be surrendering the Goleta building, although calls to Sears were not returned.

According to documents presented to Goleta’s Building and Planning Department, Target wants to redesign the Storke Plaza Retail Center, with itself as the anchor tenant in a 116,578-square-foot store, new signage and a façade makeover for the nearby row of businesses, which include Cajun Kitchen, Indo China Market and Subway.

“We were informed last week that Target will be replacing Kmart,” Councilman Roger Aceves confirmed for Josh. “They have submitted a preliminary application for interior and façade improvements.

“I am very excited, as our community has been begging Target to find a location in our city.”

Goleta will evaluate the proposal and respond.

Target confirmed its interest in the Goleta site.

“We are certainly looking for opportunities in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area,” said Jacqueline DeBuse, a company spokeswoman. “Filing an application is just one of the many steps in the process.

“We are interested in the area, and we believe there is an opportunity to serve guests in that area.”

Montecito resident Ralph Iannelli and his equipment leasing company have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding dozens of investors as he sought to raise millions of dollars to save the struggling business.

According to a complaint the SEC filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Iannelli and his company, Essex Capital Corp., were charged with making “a series of false and misleading statements and illusory personal guarantees to registered investment advisers to induce them to invest millions of dollars of their clients’ money in Essex’s failing equipment leasing business.”

As our Tom Bolton was first to report, the SEC said some 70 investors were hoodwinked by the alleged scam through the sale of promissory notes with a high interest rate of around 8.5 percent.

Among other examples, the complaint states, “Essex and Iannelli provided one investment adviser with fake financial statements that overstated Essex’s assets by more than $20 million.”

The SEC says Essex piled up $32 million in operating losses between 2014 and 2016. With the company tanking, the complaint alleges, it used “frequent Ponzi-like” payments, paying interest and principal to existing investors with funds raised from newer investors.

“At the same time,” the SEC alleged, “Iannelli allegedly paid himself millions of dollars in bonuses and siphoned millions of dollars out of Essex through interest-free loans with no maturity date.”

The SEC wants a return of the allegedly ill-gotten gains, along with interest, monetary penalties, and permanent injunctions against Iannelli and Essex. It also has asked for an asset freeze.

Iannelli did not return Noozhawk’s call for comment.

The electric scooter-sharing craze sweeping the country is drawing as much controversy as it is startup capital for the rental companies that hope to make a pretty penny off the vehicles — for the good of the environment, of course.

Santa Barbara became the latest community to confront the fad when it discovered as many as 100 of the E-scooters placed all over downtown State Street sidewalks on June 8.

The scooters were dropped off by San Mateo-based LimeBike, which aims to provide sustainable first- and last-mile transportation that is affordable, convenient and carbon footprint-friendly. Users locate a scooter and pay for the ride via a phone app, which then logs the drop-off location for the next customer.

That’s all fine and dandy but city officials say the company illegally placed the E-scooters in public areas after being explicity told that it was not proper to do so without going through the regular approval process. You know, like the rest of us.

As a result, Public Works crews rounded up and impounded 100 of the scooters.

“While clear benefits exist, scooters are causing controversy and safety issues,” said Rob Dayton, the city’s transportation and parking manager. “Scooters can be left in the travel path of the sidewalk and become a trip hazard to pedestrians.

“Many are ridden on the sidewalk. Although riding an electric scooter by state law requires a helmet, the companies typically do not provide them.”

As a result of the incident, the City Council will consider an emergency ordinance at its June 19 meeting.

“The city is responsible for the safety of our sidewalks, streets and public spaces,” Mayor Cathy Murillo told our Josh Molina. “These areas belong to the people, to all of us, and for-profit entities must work with the city before using them.”

LimeBike officials could not be reached for comment.

Backed by major Silicon Valley venture capital firms, the company currently is raising $250 million in new funding at a $750 million valuation, according to Axios.

Details were scant, but a June 10 Highway 101 collision among a half-dozen vehicles injured five people and backed up traffic through Montecito for miles — and hours.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near San Ysidro Road.

Two people suffered moderate injuries and three others had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

An alleged wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on collision on Highway 217 near Goleta. Two people suffered major injuries in the wreck, which occurred well after midnight June 8.

According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Richards, 21-year-old Grady James Hocking of Goleta had been driving north in Highway 101’s southbound lanes before he turned onto Highway 217, also known as Ward Memorial Drive, and begain heading west in the eastbound lanes.

Unfortunately, David Cruz, a 53-year-old Uber driver from Oxnard, was in those eastbound lanes, coming around the curve as he descended toward the freeway just before 1:30 a.m. Richards said Hocking’s 2018 Mazda sedan slammed head-on into Cruz’s 2012 Dodge, critically injuring both men, the only occupants.

Cruz and the dumbass in the other car were rushed by American Medical Response ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, although Richards said Hocking was arrested first.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

Cruz’s daughter, Cynthia, has established a GoFundMe page to help the family with his medical expenses, which already are extensive. They could really use some help. Click here to make on online donation.

