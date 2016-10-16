Bill Macfadyen: Good for Santa Barbara Series Puts Noozhawk’s Focus on a Favorite Topic

Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit foundations and organizations are essential to the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Charitable giving and philanthropy are the lifeblood of that work.

As a way of celebrating this linchpin of Santa Barbara County’s identity, Noozhawk is embarking on a weeks-long series highlighting the achievements, successes, innovations and collaborations of our nonprofits and the people behind them.

Noozhawk — which marks its ninth anniversary today — is in the vanguard of next-generation news media, and we especially want to focus on the next generation of local philanthropy.

Who are the people who will follow in the footsteps of Santa Barbara County’s most civic-minded generations? How are breakthrough solutions being developed to meet our biggest challenges? What are the disruptive ideas that are radically reshaping the way we use our financial, human and intellectual resources?

Over the next six weeks or so, Noozhawk’s journalists will be exploring — and answering — a number of these questions and the issues they present.

Our intention is to make this section an annual anniversary tradition to honor the longstanding relationship Noozhawk has had with the nonprofit community, and to further educate and inspire our readers to help make Santa Barbara County an even better place to call home.

A special thanks goes to Team Noozhawk: executive editor Tom Bolton; managing editor Giana Magnoli; North County editor Janene Scully; reporters Sam Goldman and Brooke Holland; contributing writers Jen Best, Kellie Kreiss, Rochelle Rose and Melissa Walker; special projects editor Melinda Johnson; associate editors Marcia Heller and Michelle Nelson; and photographer J.C. Corliss. Without their commitment to and enthusiasm for the project, none of this would have been possible.

Our summer interns — Dani DeVries, James Fike, Annmarie Rodriguez, Sarah Scarminach and Grace Strelich — also were vital to the project’s success.

We’re grateful to the many local businesses and organizations that are helping us make this special section possible, including our presenting sponsor, Pacific Western Bank, and our lead sponsors, ERG Resources and the Santa Barbara Foundation, as well as our tiered sponsors: the Hutton Parker Foundation, Energy Partners Fund, the Mosher Foundation and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

We’re proud of the reporting and research that went in to this project, and I hope you’ll find it informative and helpful. Thank you for reading.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.