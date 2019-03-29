Bill Macfadyen: Highway 101 Double Hit-and-Run Leaves Behind More Than a Death

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? Dual rollovers and dual missiles, Amazon primed to make history in Santa Barbara, and a Milpas Street workforce housing victory

So the Los Angeles Dodgers clobbered a record eight home runs on their way to a 12-5 victory on Opening Day.

Of course, I’ll take the win — and the San Francisco giants’ loss — but that 31-year losing streak is a buzz kill. Do something about that if you want to impress me.

What does impress me is the heavy-hitting lineup of stories that powered Noozhawk to an audience of 150,681 readers over the past week, according to our Google Analytics.

This column is my take on your Top 5 stories. Unfortunately, there’s nothing to celebrate with No. 1.

A Santa Barbara documentary filmmaker and former arts writer was struck and killed on Highway 101 in Montecito in the early morning hours of March 23, and then apparently hit again. In an astounding display of inhumanity, both drivers fled the scene.

The California Highway Patrol initially reported that a man lying in the southbound freeway’s right lane was struck by a car near the Olive Mill Road overpass at about 2:10 a.m.

According to the CHP, the driver of the car, an Infiniti, pulled over to check on the victim and then left. The car was later tracked to Ventura, where the driver was apprehended and the vehicle impounded.

On March 27, however, the CHP provided our Giana Magnoli with more information. It turns out that the victim — identified as 58-year-old Russell Edwin Spencer of Santa Barbara — was already dead, having been hit previously by another vehicle.

CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez identified a “vehicle of interest” as a 2014-2017 Dodge Durango of an unknown color, with front-end damage to its lower, driver’s-side bumper caused by “colliding with a pedestrian.”

“The frame to the driver’s side fog lamp was left at the collision scene,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.967.1234, Monday through Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Spencer, and that stopped me cold.

Although I had not seen him in a few years, Russ was a friend and former colleague from when we worked together at a local daily newspaper decades ago. He covered the arts beat and music scene, and was an almost effortless journalist with an innate ability to empathize with his subjects.

He later moved on and, in 2001, founded Bison Films, which was the ideal showcase for his skills. As good as he was at telling a story on paper, Russ was even better with the multidimensional aspects of documentary films, which he made on his own as well as for corporate clients. He extended a standing offer to do one for Noozhawk, and, sadly, I never took him up on it.

The UC Santa Barbara grad’s best work included the acclaimed Hana Surf Girls; Backstage at the Bowl, narrated by Jeff Bridges; The Book of Santa Barbara, which brings to life the photography of Macduff Everton; Being Here: The Art of Dan Horgan; and Watching the Bees.

More recently, he had ventured down a new, old path. A longtime yoga enthusiast, Russ completed training to become a yoga nidra instructor just last year and, at the time of his death, was enthusiastically working with a mutual friend on a website to help others explore the practice. My first thought when I heard about that? Of course he was.

What Russ was doing on or below the Olive Mill Road bridge in the middle of the night is anyone’s guess, and likely will remain so. But rest in peace, my friend. You deserve that.

Funeral services are pending.

Rollover wrecks kept Santa Barbara emergency personnel busy in the middle of the night March 24. When it was all said and done, two people were seriously injured in two separate crashes, and one driver simply up and vanished.

According to Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy, one collision happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Milpas Street, near the Santa Barbara Bowl. He said the driver of a Ford Mustang convertible struck a parked SUV and a motorcycle trailer before rolling the vehicle.

The car landed on its wheels, but a male passenger was trapped inside and had to be extricated by firefighters, McCoy said. He was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what authorities say were severe injuries.

The driver was nowhere to be found, Santa Barbara police Lt. Dan McGrew told our Tom Bolton. At some point, however, the suspect will be caught because — Surprise, Dumbass! — they know who you are and where you live.

Around 3:30 a.m. and a little more than four miles away, McCoy said, the driver of a Subaru SUV was seriously injured when his vehicle overturned at the intersection of Hope Avenue and Calle Real at the northbound exit ramp from Highway 101.

That driver also had to be extricated from the wreckage, and he, too, was taken to Cottage Hospital.

The collision also involved a striking blow on a Lexus sedan waiting at the intersection. The two occupants of the Lexus were not injured, McCoy said.

The same intersection appeared in my March 15 Best of Bill column — for a similar middle-of-the-night rollover wreck and extrication.

The two March 24 crashes are under investigation.

A 47,000-square-foot former department store at downtown Santa Barbara’s most prominent intersection is getting a top-to-bottom makeover as it makes the transition to e-tail from retail.

The old Saks Fifth Avenue building at 1001 State St., at the corner of West Carrillo Street, was vacated at the first of the year. Taking its place will be Amazon — although the confirmation of its tenancy has been one of those highly secretive, wink-wink dealios.

The interior has been gutted and the structure is shrouded in scaffolding as construction crews widen the upstairs windows to create more sunlight, among other things.

“They are getting the building ready to deliver to the tenant,” Austin Herlihy, executive vice president at Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, told our Josh Molina. “The tenant will take possession and then make its tenant improvements.”

Sources estimate that Amazon will pay more than $2 million in annual rent, making it the most expensive lease in Santa Barbara history. Occupancy is expected later this year.

Of course, the bigger news in Josh’s weekly column is this: Target opens April 3 at 3891 State St.

Sky watchers who have grown accustomed to seeing rocket contrails over Santa Barbara County were startled — and confused — March 25 when two telltale tails appeared instead of one.

The contrails were from a pair of ground-based missile-defense interceptors that blasted off around 10:30 a.m. from underground silos at the North Base complex at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Although our Janene Scully was unable to get much in the way of initial confirmation, she eventually got the story — as she always does.

Apparently, a mock target, representing an intercontinental ballistic missile, was sent aloft from the Kwajalein Atoll in the central Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, back at the base, approximately 4,000 miles away, two interceptors — cleverly designated GBI-Lead and GBI-Trail — were launched in response.

“The GBI-Lead destroyed the re-entry vehicle, as it was designed to do,” Missile Defense Agency officials said later that day. “The GBI-Trail then looked at the resulting debris and remaining objects, and, not finding any other re-entry vehicles, selected the next ‘most lethal object’ it could identify, and struck that, precisely as it was designed to do.”

According to the MDA, “initial indications show the test met requirements” but further evaluation would be conducted.

After a grueling, dueling five-hour meeting, the Santa Barbara City Council on March 26 approved a 76-unit workforce housing apartment complex on the Lower Eastside.

The project at 711 N. Milpas St. was approved on a 5-2 vote with the support of Mayor Cathy Murillo and Council members Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez, Meagan Harmon and Randy Rowse.

Dissenting were Council members Jason Dominguez and Kristen Sneddon, who wanted the undertaking sent back to the Architectural Board of Review from whence it came. The ABR had voted last November to reject the plans, a decision that prompted the developer, Capitol Hardware owner Alan Bleecker, to take his case to the council.

The project includes 44 two-bedroom units and 32 one-bedroom units ranging in size from 575 to 805 square feet. The 1½-acre property will have 76 parking spaces and 80 bicycle parking spots, along with a coffee shop.

The site, sandwiched between Milpas Street and the east side athletic fields of Santa Barbara Junior High School, currently is home to Capitol Hardware, its parking lot and two existing residential units.

Bleecker recently acquired Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies, a block away at 621 N. Milpas St., and will relocate his hardware store there, blending the two showrooms into one.

Our Josh Molina has the full and entertaining play-by-play, which includes lively testimony and acerbic insults, along with far too many mentions of the word “millennials” and, of course, the predictable appearance of a ubiquitous activist who really ought to run for a City Council seat.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? SpaceX Falcon Rocket Poised for Launch with Fifth Batch of Iridium Next Satellites.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

The sign would be a problem in Santa Barbara, but ... why not Santa Barbara? Randy’s Donuts Is About to Get a Hole Lot Bigger.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

#mailboxesofmontecito2019 goes to the dogs in my Instagram feed this past week. And I always have room for @codyjohnson.

• • •

Watch It

I’m no Ocean Ramsey. I’m not even a Matt Hooper. But there’s something oddly soothing — yet still terrifying — about watching this great white shark shadowing off the coast of Oahu. HT to Natalie Hogan for the link.

(Today video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Noozhawk is proud to be the go-to source of news for locals like yourself. You trust and rely on us to provide timely, relevant and thorough coverage of the issues that shape Santa Barbara County.

And we get up early — and stay up late — excited to report what’s going on in our community so we can keep you informed and engaged.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally. We believe that if we ask our readers to contribute what you think we’re worth, we can build a sustainable business model for local news.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.