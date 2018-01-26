Bill Macfadyen: Highway 101 Was Linchpin of Logjam from Montecito Flooding Aftermath

NoozWeek’s Top 5 questions authority before locating a young mom’s body, describing a long day of dramatic rescues, and returning to the recurring questions of when we can all go home

Here we are coming up on three weeks after Montecito’s deadliest hour — if it even lasted that long.

The Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flows killed 21 people, with two children still missing. More than 100 homes were destroyed, and hundreds more suffered significant damage.

It’s too soon to contemplate what the future holds for some of the most devastated neighborhoods, or the shocking number of home sites not previously thought to be vulnerable, and the debris fields that stretch hundreds of yards across.

The destruction is profound, and some of Montecito’s topography has changed forever.

I have no idea where this community goes from here.

There has to be an exhaustive independent review and public accounting of every aspect and order made in these twin disasters, the Thomas Fire and the Montecito flooding.

One of the first considerations must be the ghastly decision to use a wildfire evacuation map as the basis for which areas should be declared mandatory evacuation zones in case of flooding and which should be voluntary.

Of the 23 people dead or missing, all but four were on the voluntary side of East Valley Road/Highway 192.

Nineteen people — 19 — may have lost their lives because of that arbitrary line of demarcation.

But just who will conduct such an investigation? I can guarantee you that Noozhawk will do what we can, but I’m not sure this is entirely our responsibility.

Unincorporated Montecito is a mixed bag of commissions and special districts with enough administrative overlap and oversight, mission ambiguity and creep, and bureaucratic inefficiencies to strangle a rhinoceros.

And when it comes to our elected representatives, well, has anybody seen one?

I suppose that leaves the courts. While several lawsuits already have been filed, even the class-action ones will be fairly narrow in scope. Besides, the Libertarian streak in me says litigation is not the most effective method to impose accountability and to initiate review and reforms.

This is an election year, however. Perhaps — for once — all politics should be local on the South Coast.

What follows is my take on your Top Five stories of this past week.

With all credit where it’s due, public safety and emergency officials have been executing a daunting, multifaceted Montecito recovery and restoration operation on a scale that I seriously doubt anyone had really expected.

In all fairness, however, the so-called “repopulation” of thousands of Montecito residents who have been barred from their homes for as long as 19 days — and counting — has been increasingly frustrating to a growing number of them.

No one, not a single one, has voiced any impatience with the deliberate, time-consuming search for the final two victims known to be missing from the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flows. We all desperately want 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin to be found.

But while we grieve for the missing and the 21 confirmed dead, and with their heartbroken families, we also know that so many more were devastated by this catastrophe.

Whether they lost their entire home or just part of it, residents have no time to waste to get in there and dig out, air out, and come up with a plan to try to move forward. For some, it may already be too late to salvage much of anything.

On Jan. 18, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown outlined his checklist of factors that must be met before he’ll lift mandatory evacuation orders. Among them were the reopening of a mile-long stretch of badly damaged and flooded Highway 101, roadway conditions and access in flood zones, the state of utilities, health and safety concerns, and even upcoming weather forecasts.

Perhaps the biggest chokepoint was resolved at noon Jan. 21 when traffic began flowing again on Highway 101. That was a day earlier than expected, thanks to a Herculean effort by Caltrans and its army of contractors.

Two days later, businesses and residents were allowed to return to Coast Village Road. Except for the eastern-most end by the Montecito Inn, the commercial thoroughfare had been largely spared from damage, but it had become the main road in and out for the convoys of dump trucks hauling debris out of the community, 24/7.

Beyond that, the lack of clear — and even accurately described — official communication has caused widespread confusion and exasperation among the displaced. The same goes for the capricious enforcement of restrictions.

Utilities were restored in neighborhoods off-limits to residents, while other residents were allowed back in neighborhoods still lacking basic services.

As with the five days of near-martial law after the Thomas Fire burned above Montecito in December, gardeners, pool and koi pond service companies seem to have no problem getting in and going about their business while the people who pay them are trapped on the outside looking in.

Nearly two weeks after the flash floods that ripped out the heart of Montecito, the body of a missing mother of two was found Jan. 20, buried in the mud almost a mile downstream from her home.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, rescue workers and search dogs located the remains of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon on the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane, in the hard-hit Montecito Oaks neighborhood, a block east of Olive Mill Road just above North Jameson Lane.

With the discovery, 21 people are now confirmed dead from the Jan. 9 rampage. Two others remain missing.

The disaster obliterated Calderon’s family. Although her husband and young daughter survived, her 10-year-old son, Jonathan, was killed, as was her sister-in-law, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos, and 3-year-old niece, Kailly Benitez.

The family lived in a small, well-kept house in Old Spanish Town, a historic neighborhood of now wiped-out clapboard cottages near where East Valley Road/Highway 192 takes a 90-degree turn at the bridge over Montecito Creek below Parra Grande Lane. Sheriff Bill Brown had designated the low-lying area as a voluntary evacuation zone before the storm.

As of Jan. 25, the confirmed dead are:

» Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28

» Jonathan Benitez, 10

» Kailly Benitez, 3

» Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87

» Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48

» David Cantin, 49

» Morgan Christine Corey, 25

» Sawyer Corey, 12

» Peter Fleurat, 73

» Josephine Gower, 69

» John McManigal, 61

» Alice Mitchell, 78

» James Mitchell, 89

» Mark Montgomery, 54

» Caroline Montgomery, 22

» Marilyn Ramos, 27

» Rebecca Riskin, 61

» Roy Rohter, 84

» Peerawat Sutthithepa, 6

» Pinit Sutthithepa, 30

» Richard Loring Taylor, 79

R.I.P.

Lydia Sutthithepa, 2, and Jack Cantin, 17, remain missing.

Longtime readers of this column know our team of professional journalists is mighty ... small. So we’re grateful to have a large band of contributors who are committed to helping us expand our reach and readership.

Two of our most dedicated and enthusiastic supporters are the Urban Hikers, Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright, who tirelessly roll out in emergency situations — often in the middle of the night and, lately, under extreme circumstances.

Their photographs and on-the-scene reporting have gone a long way toward helping establish Noozhawk as Santa Barbara County’s go-to source for online local news, especially of the breaking variety. It doesn’t hurt that both are from old Santa Barbara families and know this community, and so many in it, better than most.

In their travels around flood- and mud-ravaged Montecito the morning of Jan. 9, they came across a seven-member team of Montecito Fire Protection District personnel, struck up a conversation and discovered some of the more harrowing — and hair-raising — tales from a long day of death and destruction.

The team — Division Group Supervisor Maeve Juarez, Capt. Shaun Davis, Engineers Daniel Arnold and Eric Klemowitz, firefighters Mike Elliot and Kevin French, and firefighter/ paramedic Robert Galbraith — were pre-positioned in neighborhoods around and above Birnam Wood Golf Club, just in case.

It didn’t take long for all hell to break loose soon after the deluge started in the middle of the night. Over the next 16 hours, the team made numerous rescues, including a couple burned and severely injured in the gas main explosion that turned the night sky to daylight and destroyed four houses near Park Lane West.

Any summary I write won’t do justice to Peter and Stacey’s story, so I would encourage you to read it in its entirety. Then thank a firefighter for “just doing the job.”​

Grrrrr.

On Jan. 21, Sheriff Bill Brown said most of the thousands of Montecito residents displaced by his mandatory evacuation orders are not likely to be allowed to return to their homes before Jan. 31 — 22 days after the deadly Jan. 9 calamity.

The county is “now on the edge of pivoting toward recovery,” added Rob Lewin, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

While the “important utilities” — like water, sanitation, electricity, gas, and, in my case, the Internet — are expected to be back online by Jan. 31, he said it could be much longer before the most heavily damaged neighborhoods reopen.

Sheriff Bill Brown said Jan. 19 that Montecito’s commercial areas — Coast Village Road and the Upper Village at three corners of the intersection of East Valley and San Ysidro roads — are the priorities as officials work to restore access to the 93108.

“The San Ysidro Road area is the spine of Montecito and the Village is its heart,” he said in a random anatomy lesson.

Once merchants and business owners can assess their property damage, restock and reopen, he added, returning residents will have the resources they need to “utilize for basic provisions.”

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

