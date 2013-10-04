Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Take Our Isla Vista Fall Story to the Top Spot

NoozWeek's Top 5 makes a surprise landing, reports a firefighter's death, holds on to a holdup and gets some help from the Discovery Channel. Oh, and the LIONs roar

Kim Clark, a Noozhawk partner and our business development vice president, is in Chicago this week for the Local Independent Online News Publishers summit. Around 70 publishers are participating in the conference, held this year at Columbia College Chicago.

Noozhawk is a founding member of LION, which is working to nurture professional, locally focused independent online news organizations around the country. These hyperlocal sites are the future of news and we're excited to be one of them.

I'm also excited that Kim is attending the Chicago summit. Although she's very experienced in online sales and marketing, much of her career was spent in what I call Fossil Media. We're in a new worldwide web now, and the 11 months she's been with us on the Noozhawk team has been an eye-opener for her.

This conference is a tremendous opportunity for her to connect with other entrepreneurial news professionals who are pioneers like us. Such relationships are invaluable as you start to compare notes and share strategy, and it's energizing to be around that enthusiasm. I can't wait to hear about the ideas and impressions she brings back with her to Santa Barbara, and we're eager to implement as many as we can here.

What were you reading on Noozhawk this week?

1. Woman Critically Injured in Isla Vista Cliff Fall

In an all-too-familiar story, a 20-year-old woman was critically injured when she fell from the Isla Vista bluffs last weekend.

Emergency crews were called out just before midnight on Sept. 27 and found the woman on the beach below the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

"It appeared that the woman had fallen 60 to 70 feet from the bluff above down to the beach," Santa Barbara County firefighter Paul Christensen said.

He said she was conscious but had suffered critical injuries in the fall.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was brought back up to the top of the cliff and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No further details on the investigation were available.

2. No Injuries as Plane Lands on Highway 101 Near Gaviota

Drivers on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast are regularly treated to the sight of hawks soaring and swooping as they hunt for prey. Late on the afternoon of Sept. 27, a much bigger bird dropped down from the sky, this one in the form of a Cessna 172 that made an emergency landing on the freeway.

The single-engine aircraft apparently ran out of fuel and the pilot touched down in the southbound lanes about a mile south of Mariposa Reina west of Goleta. After the surprise landing, the pilot — the plane's only occupant — deftly drove off to the side of the highway, well away from traffic.

County firefighter Paul Christensen said there were no injuries in the incident.

The aircraft was refueled and, about two hours later, the freeway was closed briefly so the plane could take off and continue back to the Santa Barbara Airport.

3. Santa Barbara County Firefighter Allen Escobar Dies

The announcement from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was cryptic, but the news led to a deluge of traffic on the news release we posted Oct. 2.

According to Capt. David Sadecki, firefighter Allen Escobar died Sept. 30 while off duty in Santa Maria. The 34-year-old Escobar had been with SBCFD for 11 years.

No further details have been released, flags at county fire stations have been lowered to half-staff and funeral arrangements are pending.

We'll let you know when we learn more but, for now, that's it.

4. Santa Barbara Man Recalls Harrowing Tale of Being Held Up at Gunpoint

Gary Lytle is a lucky man.

Late one recent night, the Santa Barbara resident was walking home in his West Beach neighborhood when he was accosted by a gunman wearing a rubber devil mask.

Rather than surrender, Lytle turned the tables and advanced aggressively toward his would-be assailant. Somewhat puzzled, the man in the devil mask turned tail and ran.

It was only then that he realized what he had just done, and that he "did everything wrong."

Only a few feet away from the confrontation, Lytle's wife and their 3-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter were asleep just inside the house.

"Any stray bullets could have harmed them," he acknowledged in an interview with our Lara Cooper.

Lytle had contacted Noozhawk to share his story as a cautionary tale for others.

"Be aware and cooperate," he advised. "Things can be replaced. Your family cannot replace you."

Speaking of the devil, although Santa Barbara police responded quickly afterward, the suspect had vanished into the night.

5. Woman Honored for Tireless Dedication to Slain Brother

On Dec. 2, 1978, 7-year-old Javier Angel was found brutally murdered on Santa Barbara's Lower Eastside. Julia Diaz was eventually arrested and convicted of the murder, which prosecutors said was carried out as part of a perverse extortion plot.

Javier's sister, Yolanda Angel Magana, who was just 12 at the time of his death, has dedicated her life to keeping his memory alive. She's attended all of Diaz's parole hearings, successfully arguing that the killer should remain behind bars rather than enjoy the freedom she denied her little brother.

Magana, now 46, was honored last year with a "Citizen of Courage" award from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“We who provide services to crime victims believe a (surviving) victim is only a victim for a moment in time,” Dudley told our Tom Bolton after the ceremony. “From that moment on, they are on the road to becoming a survivor. ... Our goal, in each and every case, is for each victim to become a survivor. Some even become an advocate for justice. Today we have such an honoree in Yolanda Angel Magana.”

Magana was circumspect about the acclaim.

“It’s bittersweet because I’ve come to be recognized for something that’s been so troubling for our family for so many years,” she told Tom.

Last weekend, the Discovery Channel aired a special on Javier, and the episode sparked a run on our year-old story. Although the fresh look may have been painful for Javier's family, I'm glad Yolanda Magana has received national attention for her efforts. Her commitment to that little boy — as well as her courage to face down evil — deserves to be celebrated.

Sometimes it takes dogged determination to make a friend.

