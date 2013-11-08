Bill Macfadyen: Isla Vista Was No Sleepy Hollow, but Halloween Not So Scary This Year

NoozWeek's Top 5 heralds White, Hart and Hotchkiss; plays in the street; resurrects old material; and catches Dumb and Dumber

What were you reading on Noozhawk this week?

1. Halloween Relatively Quiet in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara

Only in Santa Barbara would a largely ho-hum Halloween eclipse a City Council election for reader interest, but then Isla Vista often has a higher turnout.

Thousands of revelers — many costumed and many hardly costumed at all — swarmed the streets of Isla Vista and downtown Santa Barbara, although no major problems were reported during the four-day Halloween weekend.

Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, said 225 arrests were made, 173 for public intoxication. Another 249 citations were issued, including 95 for minor in possession of alcohol.

Hoover said 48 medical calls were made, with 42 patients transported to the hospital. The sheriff's Search and Rescue team was called out 20 times.

In Goleta, 145 traffic stops resulted in 40 citations and two DUI arrests, Hoover said. Working nearby on Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol made 18 arrests, nine of them for DUI, and issued 414 citations.

2. White, Hotchkiss Re-Elected; Hart Takes 3rd Council Seat

With as much drama as any election riding on the U.S. Postal Service can deliver, Bendy White and Frank Hotchkiss were re-elected to the Santa Barbara City Council, where they'll be joined by "newcomer" Gregg Hart.

What was interesting is that White, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 5 all-mail election, was separated by only 3,600 votes from the guy who finished seventh in the 10-candidate field. Do you think there's any political intrigue and second-guessing going on in some camps as a result of the results?

White amassed 8,884 votes, good for 18.24 percent of the total, while Hart, a former two-term councilman from "back in the day," collected 7,829 votes, or 16.08 percent. Hotchkiss was No. 3 with 6,570 votes and 13.49 percent.

David Landecker, another former councilman, drew 11.59 percent, followed by Megan Diaz Alley at 11.27 percent, Lesley Wiscomb at 11.24 percent, Jason Nelson at 10.83 percent, Michael Jordan at 3.54 percent, Cruzito Herrera Cruz at 2.52 percent and Matthew Kramer at 1.2 percent.

Mayor Helene Schneider easily defeated her challenger, Wayne Scoles, 73.32 percent to 26.68 percent.

Whether new or old, the four successful candidates will be sworn in during the first council meeting in January.

[Click here for a gallery of election-night photos.]

3. Cabrillo Boulevard Packed with People, Not Cars for Inaugural Santa Barbara Open Streets

A 2½-mile stretch of Cabrillo Boulevard was shut down Nov. 2 between State Street and the Andree Clark Bird Refuge so several thousand people could play in the street.

The first-ever Santa Barbara Open Streets party was billed by its organizers — the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) and Traffic Solutions — as a way to get people moving ... but not in their cars. Officials hope the concept will become an annual event.

Of course, for those who prefer parks to pavement, Cabrillo Boulevard is conveniently located next to a lengthy and expansive swath of grass and is mere yards away from one of the South Coast's most beautiful — and oddly unoccupied— beaches.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

4. Bill Macfadyen: Another UCSB Student Death in Isla Vista Draws a Crowd of Readers

The Oct. 26 death of a 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student was Noozhawk's top story last week, and the traffic didn't ebb with our initial report. My cryptic column about it ended up making our Top 5 this past week.

Bandon Colin Schmidt, a UCSB communication major from Danville, was found dead in a Del Playa Drive apartment in Isla Vista. The Coroner's Office is investigating the death, but authorities say toxicology reports won't be available for at least a month.

5. Two SBCC Students Arrested in Isla Vista Robbery

While Noozhawks Tom Bolton, Gina Potthoff and I were whiling away the time waiting for the election results to roll in the evening of Nov. 5, we were entertained by police scanner traffic straight out of America's Dumbest Criminals.

It seems that two suspects were being sought by sheriff's deputies in Isla Vista after they allegedly beat up a man and stole his new iPhone. The perps fled the scene in the 6600 block of Abrego Road, but not before one of them dropped his own cell phone.

According to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the victim suffered only minor injuries and was able to call 9-1-1 and provide a description of the pair. Deputies quickly ringed the area and called in a K-9 unit to help.

About 10 minutes later, one of the suspects was spotted down the street near Camino Pescadero. Starr Martin, 21, of Virginia — not to be confused with Martin Starr, who played Bill Haverchuck on Freaks and Geeks — was arrested without incident.

Not long afterward, the other suspect — identified as Aaron Cuthbert, 18, of Palmdale — was located in the 6600 block of Picasso Road.

"The suspect fought with deputies and ran away," Hoover said. "A foot chase ensued, and he was located on the 700 block of Camino del Sur and taken into custody."

As it turns out, Cuthbert and Martin are roommates and Santa Barbara City College students. It's just a guess, but I'm thinking neither is a Phi Theta Kappa as the stolen iPhone was found in their apartment.

Cuthbert was booked into County Jail on charges of robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest and providing false information to a peace officer. Martin was booked on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Bail was set at $100,000 each.

Speaking of Bill Haverchuck, he's got his own funk zone going on in this episode of Freaks and Geeks.

(Chris Baldaia video)

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.