Bill Macfadyen: Isla Vista Mob Scene Follows Stabbing, Arrests of 3 Men

NoozWeek’s Top 5 rounds out with a strawberry upside-down wreck, Rep. Lois Capps and lawlessness, a fatal DUI sentencing, and a Hawaii murder fugitive

There were 86,863 people who read Noozhawk this past week. What were your top five stories?

A guy gets stabbed in Isla Vista and the law-enforcement investigation sparks a near-riot? Are you kidding me?

It all started about 10:45 p.m. March 8 when a fight broke out at a party in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive. According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach on the sidewalk outside.

Hoover said the suspect — later identified as Kuriyan Summers-Dickinson, 18, of Lompoc — fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies.

The bejeweled Summers-Dickinson was carted off to the County Jail and charged with attempted murder, Hoover said.

She said the victim was rushed by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. The man, whose identity has not been released, is a Rhode Island resident who was visiting his brother for the weekend.

Even as sheriff’s deputies were investigating the stabbing, a rowdy crowd of onlookers gathered nearby and began taunting the officers. The horde continued to grow, and authorities say one knucklehead began jumping on passing cars and trying to incite the crowd. When deputies confronted him, he ran away.

After a brief pursuit, Hoover said, Otis Dezjuan Washington, a 20-year-old Santa Barbara City College student, was arrested and charged with vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

“While in the process of making the arrest, a large crowd of several hundred people gathered around the deputies and began chanting and throwing bottles,” she said. “Additional deputies from the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations, along with UCSB police and California Highway Patrol officers responded to help.”

Hoover credited several residents with helping deputies hold back the hostile crowd until reinforcements could arrive.

She said the mob grew to more than 1,000 people, at which point officers on the scene deemed it an unlawful assembly.

Authorities ordered the crowd to disperse, Hoover said, and several times had to use pepper spray and batons to gain control of the situation.

She said Tomas Delaveau, a 21-year-old UC Santa Barbara student, allegedly spit on an officer and was arrested for battery.

Order finally was restored around 2 a.m.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation.

Two separate collisions injured three people — two seriously — the night of March 12, and Highway 101 traffic was tied up for hours through Carpinteria as a result. A tractor-trailer load of fresh-picked strawberries was also a casualty.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said, the driver of a southbound Honda Accord veered into the other lane east of Santa Claus Lane and collided with a Freightliner big rig hauling strawberries. The collision sent the truck careering into the guardrail as well as the center divider, before it tipped over on its passenger side, spilling strawberries everywhere.

The CHP said the truck’s passenger — Violetta Castillo, 42, of Los Angeles — suffered major injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The truck driver — Juan Carreon, 47, of Norwalk — was not injured, and the sedan’s driver — Sabrina Alonso, 18, of Irvine — was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

With traffic still backed up around 9:45 p.m., a second collision sent first responders scurrying to the other side of the freeway, a couple of miles to the east near Santa Monica Road.

The CHP said David Guzman, 31, of Santa Barbara, did not notice that northbound traffic ahead of him had stopped, and he slammed his Toyota Prius into a Kia Sorrento, setting of a chain reaction that also involved a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Equinox.

Guzman was transported to the hospital with major injuries, but no one else was hurt in the wreck.

Both collisions are under investigation.

The House of Representatives on March 12 passed a resolution allowing Congress to sue President Barack Obama for disregarding federal law.

The legislation — H.R. 4138 sponsored by Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. — is intended to combat what its proponents describe as Obama’s “imperial presidency” and what they say are his unilateral changes to or selective enforcement of dozens of laws.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted against the measure and issued a strongly worded denunciation that focused on immigration.

“I’m disappointed that instead of working together to fix our broken immigration system through a comprehensive immigration reform effort, the House leadership has instead prioritized partisan politics,” she said in a news release to Noozhawk.

According to Capps’ spokesman, Chris Meagher, the measure was “a fundamentally flawed bill that, instead of addressing the critical need for comprehensive immigration reform, attacks the authority of the president’s executive power to help fix our broken system.”

Five Democrats joined Republicans in passing the bill on a 233-181 vote. Obama has threatened to veto the legislation as a violation of the separation of powers.

A 19-year-old Santa Maria man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for causing the death of a brand-new Santa Maria High School graduate last year.

Christian Iban Carbajal originally had entered a not-guilty plea to charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and reckless driving in the June 18, 2013, collision that killed Jade Marie Dodson, an 18-year-old star tennis player who had just graduated from Santa Maria High a few days before. He changed his plea to no contest in January.

Carbajal allegedly was driving under the influence, racing his Chevy pickup truck at 80 mph when he ran a red light on South Broadway at McCoy Lane, causing a five-vehicle wreck that killed Dodson and injured three people, including himself.

Dodson, a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was broad-sided by Carbajal’s truck, succumbed to major injuries and died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Camry driver, 19-year-old Robert Caroag, suffered traumatic brain injuries, and Dodson’s 7-year-old sister, Isabel, sustained facial lacerations, authorities said.

Carbajal tested positive for marijuana after the crash.

A murder suspect on the lam from Hawaii was arrested March 6 at Santa Barbara’s Casa Esperanza homeless shelter, where he apparently had been holed up recently.

Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said Robert Ryan Roediger-Geauque, 31, was arrested without incident in connection with the Jan. 13 stabbing of a homeless man in Kailua. Honolulu police had tracked him down in Santa Barbara, and forwarded along an arrest warrant on a second-degree murder charge.

Roediger-Geauque is awaiting extradition, with bail set at $5 million.

“We actually found him in the lobby area watching television,” McCaffrey said.

No word on whether he was captivated by Hawaii Five-0 or Magnum, P.I. when he was captured.

• • •

What baseball fan hasn’t had to make this choice?

Your browser does not support iframes.

(MLB.TV video)

• • •

If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club.

Membership Options

Red-Tailed Hawk : $5.00 USD - monthly Cooper's Hawk : $10.00 USD - monthly Red-Shouldered Hawk : $25.00 USD - monthly Birds of a Feather : $52.00 USD - yearly

Checks can be snail-mailed to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102.

» .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or market your business, organization, service or event.

» Subscribe to our free daily A.M. Report.

» Display your Noozhawk pride with a 3-inch-square Noozhawk sticker. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Noozhawk Promotions, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102. The free stickers — as well as full-sized bumper stickers and pens — also are available at Noozhawk World Headquarters, 1327-A State St., by the historic Arlington Theatre.

» Like us on Facebook.

» Follow us on Twitter.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.