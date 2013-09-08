Bill Macfadyen: Support Professional Local Journalism and Join the Hawks Club Today

Noozhawk invites readers to become members to help power local news site's continued expansion and growth

Whether you’re interacting with Noozhawk online or by email, there’s no charge to read what we write.

But if you like what Noozhawk is doing and want to see even more of it, we’re asking you to consider a voluntary paid membership in our Hawks Club to show your support. The additional revenue will help fuel the continued expansion of our local news coverage, along with some innovative new projects we’ve got planned.

Membership is completely voluntary, and Noozhawk and all of its content will remain free to all. If you don’t want to become a member, you don’t have to. Many of you already support us in other ways, especially by patronizing our advertisers.

We know there are Noozhawk readers who wish to do more, however, so we’re expanding our voluntary Hawks Club memberships as a way to do just that. You can choose from among four levels: $1 a week, $5 a month, $10 a month or $25 a month. You also can choose to make a one-time donation.

Among the reasons why we think you should consider supporting us financially:

» We’re all local, all the time.

» We do our best to post news and information as quickly as possible.

» Our professional journalists strive to be fair, accurate and impartial.

» We’re a Santa Barbara-based small business, owned and operated by its three partners: founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen, executive editor Tom Bolton and business development vice president Kim Clark — all longtime local media professionals.

» We give back to our community through our generous support of local nonprofit organizations and student journalists at local high schools.

» We’re environmentally friendly.

» We know from our site analytics that more and more of you are visiting Noozhawk multiple times every day.

You can sign up as a voluntary Hawks Club member through either an annual payment or a recurring monthly credit-card charge. Click below to choose your membership level and enroll securely online, or snail-mail a check to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93102.

Subscription Options

Red-Tailed Hawk : $5.00 USD - monthly Cooper's Hawk : $10.00 USD - monthly Red-Shouldered Hawk : $25.00 USD - monthly Birds of a Feather : $52.00 USD - yearly

RED-TAILED HAWK: $5 a month (recurring charge)

» Thank-you letter

» “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal

» Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter

» Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party

COOPER'S HAWK: $10 a month (recurring charge)

» Thank-you letter

» “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal

» Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter

» Exclusive members-only giveaways

» Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party

RED-SHOULDERED HAWK: $25 a month (recurring charge)

» Thank-you letter

» “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal

» Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter

» Exclusive members-only giveaways

» Noozhawk gear offers

» Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: $52 a year (one-time charge)

» Thank-you letter

» “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal

(Please note that Hawks Club memberships and contributions to Noozhawk are not tax-deductible.)

Thank you in advance for helping to support and maintain quality local journalism through your voluntary membership.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.