Bill Macfadyen: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall Not Joking About Support for Lompoc Theatre Project

NoozWeek’s Top 5 includes a hit and run, a hit and a run, and then there’s the matter of President-elect Donald Trump

Did you ever expect to see Bill Macfadyen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the same headline?

No one did.

Now that I’ve accomplished that feat, Julie Bowen can’t be far behind. Unless she can get the restraining order first.

According to our Google Analytics, there were 99,117 people who read Noozhawk this past week, and I’m certain that both Julia and Julie were two of them.

Here’s my take on your top five stories:

The aforementioned Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her husband, writer-director and former Saturday Night Live “news anchor” Brad Hall, have raised the curtain on the restoration of the historic Lompoc Theatre with a “substantial” donation.

The nonprofit Lompoc Theatre Project is looking to raise $6 million to renovate and reopen the theater as a performing arts and film center, and as an educational, cultural and community hub.

The theater, at 112 N. H St., will mark its 90th anniversary next year but has been closed — and in a worsening state of dilapidation — since the mid-1980s.

“To have the support from your friends is always special,” said Mark Herrier, board president of the Lompoc Theatre Project. “But when your friends are renowned for their philanthropy ... for them to include Lompoc as a part of that, is special indeed.”

Herrier, a Lompoc native, and Hall met as students at Allan Hancock College and are Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) alumni.

“We are thrilled and honored to be involved in the Lompoc Theatre Project,” said Louis-Dreyfus, the comedic star of Veep and The New Adventures of Old Christine whose breakout role came as Jerry Seinfeld’s pal, Elaine Benes, on Seinfeld.

“We are firm believers that this theater will be the beating cultural heart of the community.”

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall live on Miramar Beach in Montecito, around the corner from where Hall grew up. Literally around the corner. His dad, the late Rev. George Hall, was the beloved, longtime rector at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, and his mom, Sally, is a Santa Barbara native and philanthropist.

Click here for more information about the Lompoc Theatre Project. Click here to make an online donation.

Two suspects didn’t get far after allegedly fleeing the scene of a three-car smash in Goleta. Witnesses at a nearby shopping center were only too happy to point out the men to authorities, who quickly arrested them at gunpoint.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 when a car rear-ended another at the traffic signal on Hollister Avenue at Pacific Oaks Drive, and propelled that car into the back of a third.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, there were no serious injuries to the victims in the middle car — a mother and her son — or to the male driver of the last car.

But she said the driver and passenger of the car that started it all got out and ran.

“The two male occupants in the suspect vehicle fled the scene and were apprehended by deputies at the adjacent shopping center, thanks to reports by witnesses who assisted dispatchers and deputies ...,” Hoover said.

Damian Gomez, 26, of Santa Barbara, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence causing injury, hit and run, hit and run causing injury and driving without a license, she said.

She said Gomez’s associate, Bryan Carreno, 26, also of Santa Barbara, was arrested on battery charges for allegedly assaulting a citizen during his arrest.

Both men were booked into County Jail.

Since the Nov. 8 election of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, protests have been staged throughout the country — especially in deep blue states. Santa Barbara would not be left out.

In other news, the sun rose in the east today.

Parking is getting perilous outside grocery stores these days. In the second incident in a month, a driver attempting to park hit the gas instead of the brake and plowed into a market in Goleta’s Calle Real Shopping Center.

According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, there were no injuries in the wreck, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Albertsons store at 5801 Calle Real.

He said the collision did cause minor damage to one of the market’s entrance supports, however.

The driver’s identity was not disclosed, but Noozhawk called him “elderly” — a description I’m increasingly sensitive about.

On Oct. 8, another “elderly” driver crashed through the front entrance of the nearby Trader Joe’s, striking three shoppers and seriously injuring one of them. That wreck was the top story in that week’s Best of Bill column.

Daniel Burgess was reported missing by his fiancée in early October after the 47-year-old Lompoc man failed to return from running errands on his three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

In a lengthy interview two days after he was last seen on Oct. 6, Lorie Clark told our Janene Scully that she and Burgess — friends for 20 years and a couple for a year — had moved to Lompoc from Alaska in July, and that it was out of character of him to just disappear.

As my friend, the late Bob Carlson, was fond of saying in such curious circumstances, “Perhaps.”

Clark was notified by Lompoc police on Nov. 14 that Burgess was alive and well.

“We’ve confirmed that he is fine and we’ve closed our case on it,” police Sgt. Kevin Martin told Janene.

He declined to say anything more, noting that Burgess was an adult who left for his own reasons.

According to Clark, Burgess was pulled over by a law enforcement officer, and his name popped up as a missing man.

“Apparently, he just up and left,” she said, adding that he had not contacted anyone else in his family or circle of friends.

Janene’s initial report on Burgess’ disappearance was our No. 2 story that week.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Highway 101 Crash Ties Up Traffic in Santa Barbara.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Well said, Artemis Seaford, a Stanford University J.D. and Ph.D. student — for now. Both sides need to breathe in deeply, exhale, then take to heart what she wrote: Liberal Academia in Donald Trump’s World.

• • •

Watch It

Not an Alaskan malamute but this dog talks like one. And also like a baby. HT to my friend, Dave Bemis.

(Tom Cammarata video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

If you really like what you’re seeing on Noozhawk, you can help support our work by joining our Hawks Club. High-quality journalism doesn’t come cheap, and each donation helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.