Bill Macfadyen: If a Man Is Killed by Sheriff’s Deputies, Why Does It Take Hours to Confirm It?

A man who allegedly advanced on Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies with a knife was shot and killed by authorities the night of Feb. 12 in a neighborhood off North La Cumbre Road just outside Santa Barbara city limits.

As our Tom Bolton first reported, the confrontation happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Russell Way, a two-block street between Calle Cita and Harrold Avenue, a couple of blocks east of La Colina Junior High School.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, deputies had been dispatched to the neighborhood after receiving reports of “an out-of-control subject, who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.”

The man “was reportedly jumping fences and going in houses, and at one point was on the roof of a home,” she said, adding that a K-9 unit and a county helicopter were called in to help with the search.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the suspect had been running through backyards, acting strangely or as if he were drunk.

One Harrold Avenue resident told Tom that her husband discovered the “kind of frantic, shocked” man in their backyard, at which point he asked to come inside so he could call police. Parents of three young children, they wisely declined.

The woman said he then jumped over a fence and headed toward a neighbor’s house.

At about 8:50 p.m., deputies were alerted that the suspect was inside a residence on Russell Way. Hoover said they entered the house, saw that the man was armed with a large kitchen knife and retreated outside.

“In spite of repeated commands to drop the knife, the suspect exited the house and advanced on the deputies with a knife in his hand,” she said.

The man was shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries in the incident.

Although Noozhawk was aware almost immediately that the suspect had been killed by deputies, for still-unexplained reasons it took nearly 12 hours for the Sheriff’s Department to even confirm he was dead. That’s ridiculous.

An hour later, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Bryan Carreno, who apparently lived in the neighborhood.

Carreno was no stranger to authorities — or to Noozhawk readers. Known as “Sneak E,” he was named as an Eastside gangbanger in a 2011 gang injunction filed by Santa Barbara police. In November, he was arrested on battery charges after allegedly attacking a witness following a three-car collision in Goleta.

His lengthy rap sheet also includes arrests on charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and alcohol-related violations, Hoover said.

I’m curious what life-of-the-party Sneak E was doing living on the Northside, but I’m sure he was a wonderful neighbor who never swore or played loud music.

Five deputies have been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the incident — standard practice in officer-involved shootings, Hoover said.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the actual cause and manner of death, she said, adding that toxicology and lab results are pending.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150.

The death and destruction dispensed by former Santa Barbara physician Julio Diaz continues to pile up, with two pharmacists losing their licenses in his overprescribing scandal, two more facing the same fate, and three of the four drugstores linked to his case now out of business.

As our Sam Goldman first reported, the California Board of Pharmacy accused the four pharmacists of ignoring red flags indicating prescription drug abuse among patients, dispensing excessive controlled substances and duplicate pain therapies, filling prescriptions too early, and not keeping track of drug losses and overages.

The allegations of negligence and mishandling controlled substances are all a result of prescriptions written by Diaz, who was arrested in 2012 — in no small part due to the reporting of our Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli as part of our 2011 Prescription for Abuse series.

Diaz was charged with 79 felony counts of overprescribing painkillers that led to 11 patient deaths. He was convicted in 2015, and sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Virginia Herold, the Board of Pharmacy’s executive director, said Diaz’s arrest was the catalyst for a board investigation of pharmacists Sanjiv Bhalla of the former Medicine Shoppe at 1435 State St.; Peter Caldwell and Abdul Yahyavi of the former L.M. Caldwell Pharmacist at 1509 State St. and 235 W. Pueblo St.; and Steven Cooley, former owner of Sansum Clinic Pharmacy at 317 W. Pueblo St.

Herold said Caldwell and Yahyavi late last year agreed to surrender their pharmacy licenses as part of the investigation, and Caldwell also paid $15,000 to cover the costs of the proceedings and the discipline. Caldwell owned L.M. Caldwell Pharmacist, which was started by his father in the 1940s and shuttered in January, and Yahyavi ran the Pueblo Street branch.

The case against Bhalla is being heard this month in Los Angeles, she said, and Cooley is scheduled for the hot seat in May.

Bhalla and Caldwell declined to talk to Sam. Cooley and Yahyavi did not return his calls.

A car took a quite unexpected turn after exiting Highway 101 in Santa Barbara the night of Feb. 12. The vehicle plowed through several road signs before rolling out of control and crashing into a building.

First responders found an injured woman in the wreckage and had to extricate her.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce, the crash happened a little after 10 p.m. when the sedan took the the short Pueblo Street exit ramp on the freeway just north of Mission Street.

He said the driver lost control and the car slammed into the Human Performance Center at 2320 Calle Real, on the corner.

Firefighters eventually were able to free the woman, who was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her identity and medical condition were not available.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

One of the most biggest storms of an already soggy rainy season is bearing down on Santa Barbara County, with the brunt of the bad weather expected Feb. 17. Authorities are warning that widespread flooding is a possibility.

Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, told our Tom Bolton that 4-5 inches of rain is expected along the South Coast, with as much as 9 inches in the mountains.

“It’s a perfectly oriented storm,” he said.

Fisher explained that a slow-moving low-pressure system is intensifying as it nears an “atmospheric river” of moisture. When those conditions are coupled with strong winds coming from the south, something called an orographic lift pushes the moist air up the coastal mountains, producing higher precipitation than usual.

Tom Fayram, deputy director of the county’s Water Resources Division, expressed the cautious optimism of a man who has been disappointed far too many times over the past half-dozen years.

“It’s definitely the biggest storm since we started our drought,” he said. “This is the kind of storm that can be a game-changer in terms of our water supply in Lake Cachuma.”

According to county computer modeling, he said, if the storm drops 4 inches of rain, Cachuma could rise about 10 feet. If it dumps 8-9 inches, the increase could be as much as 20 feet, which would put the lake at about 35 percent of capacity.

Prior to the storm’s arrival, the lake was about 18 percent full.

Rain began falling the afternoon of Feb. 16, but with precipitation of an inch an hour possible Feb. 17, the weather service issued a flash flood watch for the South Coast until around midday Feb. 18.

Winds of 25-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Heavy surf also is in the weekend forecast, and the weather service said breakers of 10-14 feet are possible through Feb. 18.

A rollover wreck and ejection on Highway 101 west of Goleta left one individual with serious injuries the evening of Feb. 13.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle overturned just before 6 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk that the crash victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim’s identity and medical condition were not disclosed, and few other details were available.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

