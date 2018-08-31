Bill Macfadyen: Lake Cachuma Standoff Has a Twist Only About One of Us Saw Coming

NoozWeek’s Top 5 also catches a direct flight to Oakland, thinks the City of Santa Barbara should mend its own business first, traces an overdose story back to Long Beach, and bids farewell to Karl Lopker

Hey, fellow Los Angeles Dodgers fans, I told you it was football season. Do you believe me now?

Unlike my favorite baseball team, Noozhawk ends August on a winning note, with an audience of 126,937 readers for our last week of the month, according to our Google Analytics.

This is my take on your Top 5 stories during the past week. And by my take, I mean my opinion. Don’t be surprised when you run into it.

Could the Piqui Andressian murder have any more plot twists or tragedy? Yes. Yes, it could.

As you’ll recall, a South Pasadena man going through a bitter divorce and custody battle with his wife took their 5-year-old son to Disneyland for one last father-son memory, before driving him to Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night, strangling him and dumping his body in a remote area near Lake Cachuma.

Aramazd Andressian, 35, eventually was arrested for the April 2017 murder of the boy, Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., and directed authorities to where he left him, near the Bradbury Dam Observation Point at the west end of the reservoir. Piqui’s badly decomposed remains were found more than two months after his death.

Andressian pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a Los Angeles trial and, on Aug. 23, 2017, was sentenced to not long enough in prison. That — we in Santa Barbara County thought — was that.

One year later, to the day, a suicidal woman with a gun was involved in a standoff with authorities at Lake Cachuma, in the vicinity of where Piqui was located. According to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, she fired several shots before being safely subdued.

Our Tom Bolton, grizzled newsman that he is, thought the location and timing of the incident were just too odd, and he began checking into it. His instincts were right.

It turns out that the woman — identified as Rebecca Lizarraga, 50, of Ojai — is a family law attorney who just happened to represent the elder Andressian. In fact, she reportedly helped him win back custody of Piqui just before he killed him.

Hoover said Lizarraga’s case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with the recommendation that she be charged with illegal and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Locals looking for direct flights to the Bay Area will have another option this fall when Contour Airlines arrives in Santa Barbara with daily trips to and from Oakland. Countour is adding service to Las Vegas, as well.

According to Santa Barbara Airport director Hazel Johns, Countour will offer daily flights between Santa Barbara and Oakland, beginning Oct. 16, and five weekly flights between Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, starting Oct. 18.

Officials say the Contour flights — on 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft — will cost $79 each way to Oakland and $59 each way to Las Vegas for tickets purchased before Sept. 7.

“We see an incredible opportunity in Santa Barbara to provide point-to-point service to these high-demand, short-haul markets,” said Matt Chaifetz, Contour’s CEO.

The airport currently offers direct flights to Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

In last week’s Best of Bill column, I told you about Mosaic, an innovative collection of pop-up food purveyors planned for 1131 State St., directly across from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The brainchild of Impact HUB Santa Barbara, a local leader in co-working spaces, and the landlord, SIMA Management Corp., four small businesses — Buena Onda Empanadas, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Hook & Press Donuts and Juice Ranch — will be sharing the counter and seating, and mutually benefiting from the draw of each other’s products.

As concepts go, it checks multiple boxes on the laundry list of possible fixes for what’s wrong with State Street: uniqueness, local, collaborative, appeals to residents and tourists alike, landlord’s willingness to try something creative and experimental, fills a challenging 2,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by Peet’s Coffee. And don’t forget the doughnuts.

Well, erase that from your memory.

In spite of all the words of reassurance coming out of City Hall, the city’s actions speak so much louder. On Aug. 28, a municipal building inspector swept in and quickly shut the whole thing down, taping bright red notices to the windows that ordered all interior renovation work to stop immediately.

Why? According to the city’s chief building official, Andrew Stuffler, the inspector observed workers doing more than “changing the wallpaper or furniture.” He said a cabinet and part of the bar had been removed, actions that might require a permit.

Exasperated Impact HUB and SIMA officials strongly disagree.

“Here we are stalled out because we are doing cosmetic work and changing a piece of furniture,” Adam Geeb, SIMA’s director of asset management, told our Josh Molina.

“We removed an unusable cabinet,” added Dan Ferrick, co-founder and director of Impact HUB. “Since when can you not replace your own furniture?”

Geeb noted that the workers had to dismantle a piece of the bar to get the cabinetry in and out, and that it would be restored once that work is finished.

To hear Stuffler tell it, the inspector is the hero.

“We don’t want them to get so far into it that they have to go back in there and tear it out,” he said of the applicants, adding that his department had offered to go inside with Impact HUB and SIMA but were “denied access.”

Not true, according to Ferrick and Geeb, who say they were issued a notice of violation on Aug. 20 with a response required by Aug. 30 — two days after the stop-work order was posted.

This can go back and forth for hours, but there are two salient points here:

1. There is a fundamental — and astounding — ignorance at every level of local government with respect to small businesses, and it’s not limited to Santa Barbara. On a daily basis, municipal officials are making decisions, too often arbitrarily, with absolutely no regard to the two assets that any small business must watch like a hawk: time and money.

In their world, a business is just a “thing” that can absorb every action, every delay, every add-on without any negative consequence. That may fly at, say, the Apple Store, which I’m guessing is probably State Street’s most valuable retailer, but it doesn’t for the rest of us.

Who knows, though? As we all may soon see, there could even be limits to the bite that Apple is willing to endure in downtown Santa Barbara, regardless of the company’s staggering $1 trillion market cap.

2. All claims to the contrary from the mayor, the City Council, the city administrator and senior staff, the City of Santa Barbara has a deep antipathy toward business that is flourishing. Perhaps they just don’t know any better; very few have ever been in business themselves, after all.

But they’ve essentially established a culture in which empowered staff has an awful lot of running room before accountability kicks in. That’s not fair and it’s not healthy — for businesses or for this community — and it’s increasingly clear that a lot of what we’re seeing downtown is the depressing result.

If city leaders were serious, they’d look in the mirror and admit that the fate of State Street is almost entirely within their power to change. They just need to get their own house in order first.

Karl Lopker, the visionary entrepreneur who helped found two disparate companies that are each among Santa Barbara’s greatest success stories, died Aug. 25 after a 13-year battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. He was 66.

While putting himself through UC Santa Barbara in the early 1970s, Lopker began making leather purses and sandals that he would sell at the beach and craft fairs. Business grew to the point that he rented space in Goleta and hired a team to manufacture and sell the leather goods, as well as neoprene sandals that were added later.

In 1973, he and a partner, fellow UCSB alumnus Doug Otto, turned the company into Deckers Outdoor Corp., which today is known as Deckers Brands, owner of the HOKA ONE ONE, Sanuk, Teva and ubiquitous UGG lines of footwear.

After hunting unsuccessfully for enterprise resource planning software to run Deckers, Lopker teamed up with his then-girlfriend, Pam Meyer, to write the program themselves. Not only did the couple start QAD in 1979 to help other manufacturers facing similar challenges, they later married.

Lopker soon left Deckers and joined his wife at QAD, where he served as CEO and she as president. The now-publicly traded company today has a workforce of some 1,800 employees and enjoys the best ocean view around from its cutting-edge campus atop Summerland’s Ortega Ridge.

Lopker is survived by his wife, Pam, and their children, Bo and Juliana. A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at QAD, 100 Innovation Place in Summerland.

Prayers to his family and friends. R.I.P.

A Santa Barbara wedding party got out of hand last weekend, and four people were taken to the hospital with suspected drug overdoses.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said emergency personnel were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 26 to a house in the 2800 block of Exeter Place in Mission Canyon, after a 9-1-1 caller reported that two party guests were not breathing.

The small army of first responders included sheriff’s deputies, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County firefighters, and several American Medical Response ambulances. The contingent arrived to find about 30 people at the house, which had been rented for the wedding after-party.

“The patients, a male and female in their late 30s from the Long Beach area, displayed symptoms of an opiate drug overdose,” Hoover said. “An additional male and female, also in their late 30s from Long Beach, began displaying the same symptoms and were treated as well.”

She said the four apparently had snorted a white powder from an unknown source, although no drugs were found at the house.

Paramedics administered the nasal spray Naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and AMR ambulances carted the quartet to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

No identities were disclosed, but the Long Beach Fire Department knows who the four are.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported that the department is investigating “potential allegations of misconduct” involving LBFD employees at the party. Capt. Jack Crabtree declined further comment, calling the incident a personnel matter.

• • •

• • •

• • •

