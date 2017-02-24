Bill Macfadyen: Readers’ Interest in Lake Cachuma Rises Along with Water Level

With fury and road closures, rain takes NoozWeek’s record-breaking Top 5 by storm before giving way to fire and ICE

What a week.

Longtime Noozhawk readers know my weekly Best of Bill column summarizes our Top 5 most-read stories of the previous week, as determined solely by our Google Analytics. We post my column on Friday morning, so the period I’m writing about runs from the previous Friday through midnight Thursday.

Last Friday, Feb. 17, got things started with one of the most intense storms we’ve seen around here in years. From there, the pace never really slowed — and neither did our reporters.

Our gutty little Noozhawks — Tom Bolton, Giana Magnoli, Janene Scully, Sam Goldman, Brooke Holland and Barry Punzal — have been churning out stories as fast as you can read them. And read them you have; we’ve been setting traffic records right and left, even with occasional aggravating hiccups from our web host.

In addition to our second best-ever overall haul of 200,439 readers over the past seven days (click here for No. 1), our top two stories seized places on Noozhawk’s all-time greatest hits list, at Nos. 6 and 8, respectively.

I’m enormously proud of our team and the extraordinary job they do for Noozhawk, as well as their enthusiasm for our cause as a pioneering professional local news website.

Of course, we wouldn’t be anything without you, our loyal readers. On behalf of all of the Noozhawks, thank you for your enthusiasm and your support.

Thank you, as well, to the scores of you who have contributed to our drive to implement the Hearken reader engagement platform I’ve been telling you about.

Traditionally, journalists publish their reporting and only then receive reader feedback, which usually comes in the form of knee-jerk reactions as story comments (ahem) and may or may not be of use anyway when small news organizations such as ours already have had to move on to the next subject.

Hearken provides a way for us to turn that around and involve readers as we’re developing prospective story ideas. You’ll be able to pitch questions to us, vote on your favorites and share feedback when we’re considering some of our assignments.

According to the Hearken theory, that interaction is vital to establishing a true community around our reporting, which can lead to more insightful questions, leads and sources for Noozhawk and stronger audience engagement and interest for our readers.

We’re not going to rely on the program for everything, and we’ll be using the process at our discretion. While I love our readers — give or take a dozen commenters — our editorial integrity and reputation are of the utmost importance to us. Plus, our publisher’s liability insurance is in Noozhawk’s name, not yours.

But as the digital news era evolves, the status quo has changed. Noozhawk is not afraid of innovation and disruption; we owe our existence to it. So long as we live up to our standards and principles, we’re game to explore new ways to report on the community we respect as much as you do.

I set a budget goal of $15,000 for the Hearken program, which includes additional journalism resources for related public policy projects. My hope is that I can convince 600 of you to each contribute $25 toward the cause. Larger donations are always welcome.

Please help us launch this project next month by making a contribution by March 15. For more information, contact me at either [email protected] or 805.456.7195. I must mention that contributions to Noozhawk are not tax-deductible.

Now, on to the recap of the week that was. Here’s my take on your top five stories:

It seems as if Lake Cachuma has been on life support for, well, forever, but February’s rains have finally brought it back from the dead. Boy, is that a sight to see.

More than five years into a stubborn drought, this rainy season has been far above “the new normal” in Santa Barbara County. And except for a couple of days of frightening intensity, the rain pattern has been ideal for helping the flow go.

In late January, Gibraltar Reservoir began spilling over its dam, sending a steady stream of water down the Santa Ynez River toward Cachuma.

But the big boost came Feb. 17, when one of the most powerful winter storms in recent memory unloaded on the Central Coast. More than 9 inches of rain were recorded in some mountain locations in the Cachuma watershed. Thanks to the already saturated ground, much of that water ended up in the lake.

As our Tom Bolton first reported, Lake Cachuma rose about 25 feet between midnight Feb. 16 and the afternoon of Feb. 18.

Additional rain and ongoing runoff have since lifted the lake level to nearly 43 percent capacity, according to the county Flood Control District. For perspective, the lake stood at 8 percent full on Jan. 1.

California’s drought may not be over, but I think most of us prefer this trend to the other.

Santa Barbara County took a direct hit Feb. 17 when one of the most powerful — and hydrologically productive — winter storms in years rolled ashore. The storm left the county battered, drenched and flooded, but there was surprisingly little damage, all things considered.

“We had a busy day,” Rob Lewin, the county’s emergency management director, acknowledged in an interview with Noozhawk that evening, after the worst of the storm had moved on.

“From an emergency management standpoint, we hit all the buttons.”

The storm made for a long day of steady rainfall that intensified to an inch an hour at times. In all, as much as 9 inches of rain were dumped in several areas and most of the county’s rain gauges logged a range of 4-6 inches.

There were no serious injuries reported, although travel was treacherous with roadway flooding, closed streets, downed trees and utility lines, and mudslides throughout the county. Gusty winds and power outages were prevalent across the region, and many areas were under evacuation warnings and watches.

Among the most notable closures was the Santa Barbara Airport, whose main runway was flooded at its western end. All flights were canceled at 4 p.m., and the airport reopened the next morning.

» Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk Breaking News text alerts to your cell phone.

The Feb. 17 storm that walloped Santa Barbara County was a real traffic-stopper — literally.

Dozens of streets and highways were closed by flooding, mudslides and fallen trees, including Highway 101, the primary route to and from Ventura County and a major West Coast artery.

The northbound lanes were shut down near La Conchita, east of Carpinteria, after 2 to 3 feet of sludge oozed across to the concrete median barrier early that afternoon. Northbound cars and trucks were turned around at the Seacliff exit, and later at Highway 33 in Ventura. It took crews until late the next day to clear away the mud.

Other casualties — with varying lengths of inconvenience — were Highway 154 between Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield, and Highway 192/Sycamore Canyon Road west of Cold Spring School in Montecito.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California conducted a five-day, six-county sweep targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants to the United States and immigration fugitives.

Five undocumented immigrants with criminal histories — four in Santa Maria and another in Los Alamos — were among the 161 people taken into custody in northern Santa Barbara County.

According to ICE, most of those picked up had committed domestic violence offenses and/or had criminal convictions related to drugs, driving under the influence, assaults and sex crimes.

The Santa Maria quartet will not be missed:

» A previously deported Mexican national with a past domestic violence conviction that resulted in a two-year prison term

» A previously deported male Mexican national with a prior conviction for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse

» A previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for domestic battery in the presence of a child

» A previously deported male Mexican national with a prior DUI conviction

Information about Los Alamos’ model citizen was not available.

Although the immigration rumor mill has been working overtime, ICE dismisses claims of widespread mass deportations as essentially “fake news.”

“ICE deportation officers conduct targeted enforcement actions every day ... as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security,” ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice said.

“In all instances, however, our arrests are targeted. We don’t engage in indiscriminate sweeps or raids; nor do we operate checkpoints.”

A major fire caused extensive damage at a Goleta commercial building the night of Feb. 19, but authorities have ruled out arson. There were no injuries.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the two-story, 30,000-square-foot structure at 650 Ward Drive, and it quickly grew into a three-alarm fire.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were backed up by units from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, and it took several hours to snuff the fire due to its severity.

County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason told our Tom Bolton that arson had been ruled out.

“It appears the fire is accidental in nature — unintentional or building-related,” he said.

The exact cause has not been determined, he added, in part because the second floor of the corrugated metal-sided building collapsed in the area where the fire started.

Tenants in the building include Above All Storage, the Afghanistan Dental Relief Project, Augie’s Water Systems, Derrick’s Roofing, Gold Crest Inc., the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara and Mission City Fumigation.

In addition to the business catastrophe that befell Mission City Fumigation when its entire office was destroyed in the fire, owner Latoya Guron’s losses were far more personal. She had been storing photographs, mementos and other belongings for her daughter, including baby shower gifts for her granddaughter, whose due date is March 12.

“She basically lost everything that she has purchased during her pregnancy, and everything she received during her baby shower,” Guron said of her daughter, Tianna Dixon.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Dixon replace some of what she lost. Click here to make an online donation.

The Islamic Society’s mosque also was gutted by the fire, even though it’s on the second floor and initially was thought to be away from the flames. A LaunchGood campaign has been started to help the organization rebuild the space it has occupied for the last decade. Click here to make an online donation.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? American Airlines Re-Launching Dallas Flights from Santa Barbara Airport.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This is from Texas Highways magazine, but it’s a rock-solid topic that stacks up pretty well from Montecito’s Butterfly Beach to the top of Camino Cielo: The Art (and Fun) of Stacking Rocks.

• • •

Watch It

With apologies to my friends at the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, this mom cracks me up.

(Melissa Radke video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk, please support our work by joining our Hawks Club.

Your contribution helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.