Bill Macfadyen: Latest Severe Storm Warnings Fall Flat, But Evacugeddon Marches On

NoozWeek’s Top 5 is all wet so we expand the field to include the Flightline and Bluewater Grill restaurants, a new Santa Barbara Airport development and a touching tribute to Montecito flood victim Jack Cantin

After an atmospheric river of hype, Santa Barbara County survived the latest STORM OF THE CENTURY! with very little drama but a whole lot of inconvenience for tens of thousands of residents forced out of their homes in the umpteenth blanket mandatory evacuation of the year.

With the horror of the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows still fresh in everyone’s mind, and the fierce determination to just get through the rest of this rainy season with no more casualties, I can understand emergency management officials erring on the side of caution.

But as soon as this immediate danger has passed this spring, it would behoove residents to have a “come to Jesus” meeting with elected officials and public-safety policy makers about this one-size-fits-all response. Unless the Law of Gravity has been repealed, most of Montecito is in little danger from water or debris — as a simple matter of topography, let alone physics.

Of course, the parts of Montecito that are at risk are in catastrophic danger, as we learned earlier this year. While we should pray this was a once-in-a-lifetime incident, the truth is it is not — even if the one-two punch of the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 deluge were highly unusual in their timing.

As Noozhawk has been reporting, area flood maps are being updated and, soon enough, the community must make some painful — and costly — choices about whether rebuilding should even be allowed in some neighborhoods.

At the same time, just ordering everyone to get out between Point A and Point B is hardly a rational reaction to every National Weather Service warning. I bristle at the term “evacuation fatigue,” because it implies residents are to blame for their plight when they are not.

But the frustration is real, and that’s the direct result of emergency management decisions that prohibited residents from returning to their homes for six days after the Dec. 16 wildfire danger had passed as well as the idiotic decision to use a wildfire evacuation map as the template for mandatory and voluntary evacuation zones in advance of an epic rainstorm.

It cannot be emphasized enough that 19 of the 23 people killed in the flash flooding lived in the voluntary evacuation zone, below East Valley Road. And yet no one will accept responsibility for that decision nor will anyone be held accountable. Shame on us if the community lets that go.

In the meantime, we’ll count our blessings that this latest forecast of ferocity was far tamer than advertised. The evacuation orders — and the storm — swept our Top 5 stories of the last seven days. Since I’ve already said my piece on that topic, I’ll just list them and do a roundup of the next five.

Flightline, an aviation-themed restaurant that has landed at the site of the former Elephant Bar Restaurant adjacent to the Santa Barbara Airport, got a boost earlier this month when the City Council agreed to pick up part of the tab.

The restaurant, a partnership between general manager Warren Butler and John Blankenship, a retired Navy pilot who started the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, is undergoing its rebranding from High Sierra Grill, the most recent tenant at the site at 521 Firestone Road.

The council voted to give the restaurant “rent relief” of $3,175 a month, dropping the rate to $9,525 from $12,700 — an annual savings of $38,100.

“While it is very uncommon to provide rent relief to any tenant, it is not unprecedented,” Santa Barbara Airport director Hazel Johns said.

She said the airport decided to act after “careful analysis and a determination” that the interests of both the airport and the city would be better served by reducing rent rather than having a vacant property.

The three-day March storm that triggered widespread mandatory evacuation orders amid a cascade of stern warnings about “significant debris flows” below recent wildfire burn areas delivered a good soaking to Santa Barbara County, but no significant damage or flooding.

At 5 p.m. March 22, authorities lifted the mandatory evacuation orders below the Alamo, Sherpa, Thomas and Whittier fire footprints.

The good news is that most of the still-parched county got more than 3 inches of rain over the three-day period, and that it was soft enough and steady enough to thoroughly sink in.

Brushing aside a lawsuit filed by the City of Goleta, the Santa Barbara City Council agreed to spend $6.4 million to develop a retail and industrial complex on Santa Barbara Airport property along Hollister Avenue.

In the first phase, the city plans to build three buildings at 6100 Hollister Ave. — one with 3,790 square feet of retail space and two others with 4,419 square feet each of light industrial space.

The city previously sold part of the parcel to Direct Relief, which is building a new 125,000-square-foot headquarters at the site. Proceeds from the sale will help fund the new construction.

Last year, Goleta sued Santa Barbara over traffic impact fees it believes it is owed over the project. A court date has not been set.

The Santa Barbara Mission was overflowing March 17 with family and friends celebrating the life of John “Jack” Cantin. The 17-year-old Santa Barbara High School junior was presumed killed in the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flow in Montecito, but his remains have yet to be found.

Speaker after speaker remembered the Eagle scout for his volunteerism and adventurism, kindness, smile, sense of humor, determination, generosity and love for Star Wars.

“Hidden behind his narrow black glasses is a risk-taking, hard-working person,” Ami Hammond said of her classmate at the Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy and, before that, at Santa Barbara Middle School. “Friendship is important to Jack.”

Jack’s mom, Kim, and his 14-year-old sister, Lauren, were rescued after the flood of mud and debris demolished their house along Montecito Creek near the intersection of Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads. Jack, his father and the family’s Irish setter were swept to their deaths.

A service was held at the Mission on Feb. 3 for 49-year-old Dave Cantin.

The flash flooding killed 23 people and destroyed hundreds of homes. In addition to Jack, the remains of 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa have not been found.

Bluewater Grill, a new, sustainable seafood restaurant, has opened inside the historic lighthouse building on the Santa Barbara waterfront.

As our Josh Molina first reported, the restaurant has an oyster bar, a dining counter overlooking an open kitchen, and an upstairs dining patio and inside/outside bar with beach views. It also will be offering monthly chef’s tastings, local winery pours and happy hours.

The restaurant, at 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd., is owned by fishermen Richard Staunton and James Ulcickas and a team of local investors.

“We’ve been working to bring our message of seafood sustainability to Santa Barbara for more than a decade, and are delighted this day is finally here,” Ulcickas said. “Since all of us in the Bluewater family are fans of the sea, it is in our best interests to preserve the wonders of fresh seafood, both simply grilled and in expert chef’s creations, for future generations.”

Bluewater Grill’s executive chef is Chanel Ducharme, former chef at the now-defunct Hungry Cat.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• • •

• • •

