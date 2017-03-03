Bill Macfadyen: Silence Is Breaking Around Lompoc Couple’s Tragic Deaths in Head-On Crash

After setting another record, NoozWeek’s Top 5 reports on a plunge from a palm tree, a Hollister Avenue closure, the latest on Lake Cachuma and High Sierra Grill’s fresh direction

A Lompoc family was driving merrily along last year on Santa Lucia Canyon Road when an oncoming car crossed the center-line and slammed into their sedan at an estimated 63 mph — more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

Bertha and Ruben Betancourt, 57 and 51, respectively, died at the scene of the collision, near Klein Boulevard and the entrance to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex. Their son, Juan, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Dodge Charger, also was badly injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Virtually nothing more was released about him.

Because the wreck was on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, the Air Force had jurisdiction and investigated the head-on collision, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

As has been amply documented in, say, just the last six months of public safety incidents involving the base, a common Air Force response is either to not respond or say that inquiries are being “passed up the chain” — which apparently extends into the wild blue yonder where they vanish into the thin air.

That didn’t go over so well in Lompoc, as you can imagine. After repeated Noozhawk requests, VAFB public affairs officials eventually revealed that the second driver was a “civilian” from Georgia, but declined to name him or provide his age or hometown.

Also undisclosed were other pertinent details that generally are considered within the public’s right to know, like whether any charges were filed.

Some of those details may finally see the light of day as a result of a civil lawsuit filed late last year by the Betancourts’ children, Juan Betancourt and siblings Jose Betancourt, Rubi Betancourt and Teresa Servin.

The suit, filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, identifies the driver as Shaquille Lindsey of Newton County, Ga., who reportedly spent time in ... the Air Force. Also named are Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. of Los Angeles and its parent company, EAN Holdings Inc., along with several undisclosed defendants.

According to the suit, Lindsey was cited at the scene for drunken driving and “convicted” of several crimes related to the crash. Over the past several months, Noozhawk has been unable to confirm any of that in either local or federal court, and one official told our Janene Scully that a report of a conviction was erroneous.

The family, represented by Ranger Wiens of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers Inc. in San Luis Obispo, is seeking general damages; special damages to cover funeral, burial and other costs; economic damages; medical expenses; and the cost of the lawsuit.

The Betancourts also are asking for a jury trial. A case management conference is scheduled for April 18 in Judge Tim Staffel’s courtroom.

Lindsey is represented by Alan Carnegie and Nita Lee of Los Angeles-based Daniels, Fine, Israel, Schonbuch & Lebovits LLP.

EAN Holdings and Enterprise are represented by Celeste Brecht, Matthew Gurvitz and Justin Nemeroff at Venable LLP in Los Angeles.

Wiens declined to comment for Janene’s story, while Lindsey’s lawyers apparently have adopted the Air Force practice of just not returning calls.

A tree-trimmer fell out of a Santa Barbara palm tree on the afternoon of March 1, suffering major injuries from the 50-foot drop into a pile of fronds.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Kevin Bryant, the 21-year-old man was working in the palm in the 1500 block of La Vista del Oceano on the Mesa.

“He took a full fall,” Bryant told our Tom Bolton. “He was conscious and alert and in severe discomfort.”

An American Medical Response ambulance transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s name and details on his medical condition were not available. The accident is under investigation.

Downed power lines forced the closure of about a half-mile stretch of Hollister Avenue west of Santa Barbara on Feb. 25.

There were no injuries in the incident, but as many as 4,000 Southern California Edison customers were without electricity at one point.

According to authorities, a eucalyptus tree fell over onto the utility lines near the Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., around 8:30 a.m.

Hollister was closed in both directions between Auhay and Nogal drives east of San Marcos High School while crews could repair the damage.

When it rains, it soars.

Drought-stricken Lake Cachuma has been rising rapidly in 2017, thanks to an already wet winter and the powerful Feb. 17 storm that dumped more than 9 inches of rain in the reservoir’s watershed.

After starting the year at 8 percent of capacity, the lake now stands at 46 percent and boasts a water level of a much-more reassuring 710 feet.

In another positive sign, the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board is disconnecting the emergency pumping barge that was installed in 2015 to get lake water up to the Tecolote Tunnel intake tower, which then delivered it underneath the Santa Ynez Mountains to parched customers on the South Coast.

Now that the lake level has risen, water flow into the intake tower is gravity-fed and the emergency system is no longer needed.

Officials say Cachuma could gain another 20 feet of elevation if March gets a decent amount of rainfall.

High Sierra Grill & Bar opened in late 2015 in the former home of Elephant Bar Restaurant, at 521 Firestone Road adjacent to the Santa Barbara Airport.

From the get-go, the cavernous, 12,000-square-foot space was a challenge, and it didn’t take long for customers to notice inadequacies at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

It also didn’t take long for its ownership team — Mario Media, Manuel Perales and Paul Ybarra — to respond. In January, they brought on as a managing partner my friend, Warren Butler, a master of restaurant operations from way back.

Butler has wasted no time in making some changes. He’s hiring more staff and intensifying their training, and he’s scaling back an overly broad menu.

“My main goal is to make sure that the food and the service are 100 percent,” he told our Sam Goldman. “That is my No. 1 focus now.”

Also on his to-do list are plans to introduce a “fast lunch” program so business customers can be assured of dining and dashing within their actual lunch hour, an enhanced wine list, better breakfast choices, and improved signage since the current one is all but useless in size and placement.

• • •

