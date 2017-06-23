Bill Macfadyen: Chin Check Time as Inmates Brawl in Place at Lompoc Big House

I don’t know who plugged in the power for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but I like it. I’d like it more if the club would stop boycotting its fans with the greedy TV blackout.

Unable to watch the Dodgers, locals were reading Noozhawk instead. This past week, there were 102,896 readers who went through our Google Analytics turnstiles on the site.

This column is my own take on what you determined were your Top Five stories. In this case, there actually are six, because of a tie.

Inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex got their Tango & Cash on during a brawl that broke out the night of June 21. Nine prisoners and three staff members were injured in the melee.

Katina Heckard, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said correctional officers observed multiple inmates fighting about 9 p.m.

“Staff immediately contained the incident, and the inmate population was returned to their assigned housing units,” she said.

By 9:20 p.m., medical assistance had been summoned from outside the walls, and Lompoc and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, along with four American Medical Response ambulances.

Heckard said none of the injuries was life-threatening and she emphasized that the public was never in danger.

The fight apparently occurred at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, which houses 1,303 inmates at 3600 Guard Road.

During the incident, local law-enforcement agencies closed Santa Lucia Canyon Road between Highway 1 and the Floradale Avenue bridge

The FBI is investigating the incident.

All it took was a moment for tragedy to tear into a Carpinteria family early on June 17.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. John Maxwell, 55-year-old Dora Perez was standing in her driveway in the 1300 block of Vallecito Place as her 70-year-old sister moved a car around 7:15 a.m.

“It suddenly sped out of control, striking Perez and pinning her against the wall of the house,” he said of the vehicle.

Perez was rushed by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Maxwell said Perez’s sister also was transported to the hospital, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities say alcohol, drugs and foul play are not considered to be factors. The sister’s name has not been released.

Perez’s funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, with burial to follow at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane.

R.I.P.

A Santa Barbara commercial and industrial site that once was home to McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ old dairy may be turned into a 50-unit apartment complex under a proposal working its way through the city’s planning and development process.

The three-story project, at 835 E. Canon Perdido, a half-block off North Milpas Street near the Santa Barbara High School campus, would include 26 two-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom units and 20 studios.

The high-density complex also would contain 51 covered parking spaces, spaces for 50 bicycles, a 1,181-square-foot rooftop deck and solar panels.

Earlier this week, the developers presented their plan to the Architectural Board of Review, which gave it a mostly positive reception.

The ABR also wanted a few changes, however, including more trees, varying window sizes and canopies, and “more consistency in the architectural character” of the art-deco-designed building.

The project is the latest to be submitted under Santa Barbara’s controversial Average Unit-Size Density (AUD) Incentive Program, which is intended to encourage more apartments and affordable housing to offset the city’s largely nonexistent rental vacancies and historically high housing prices.

“We felt that this was one that would be supported by the community,” said John Blair, one of the owners of the proposed project. “It’s got a lot of proximity to the Milpas corridor, the (Santa Barbara) Bowl and just downtown in general.”

A 57-year-old Goleta man was found dead near Pozo in San Luis Obispo County on June 18 after he got separated from family members while they rode dirt bikes and failed to meet up later.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Dean Echavarria and two family members were dirt biking in Turkey Flat, a popular motorcycle and ATV area about 25 miles northeast of San Luis Obispo. He became separated from the group and never returned.

Authorities were notified via 9-1-1 around noon, and sheriff’s deputies, CalFire and a California Highway Patrol helicopter launched a search.

Echavarria’s body was located later that afternoon.

Officials say the death appeared to be from natural causes and was not suspicious in nature. An autopsy is pending.

HT to our friends at The Tribune of San Luis Obispo for sharing their story with us.

In an improbable turn of events, our fifth spot was a Google Analytics tie.

A 58-year-old Santa Maria man was found dead June 18 on remote Point Sal Trail near the northern perimeter of Vandenberg Air Force Base. Authorities say he may have suffered a heart attack.

As our Tom Bolton first reported, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said first-responders were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency on the trail, which leads to Point Sal State Beach, about 15 miles west of Santa Maria.

Zaniboni said the man was dead when emergency personnel arrived, and a county helicopter was sent to pick up his body.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk that the dead man had been identified as Grant Giocalone, 58, who most recently lived in Santa Maria, although he apparently was from Fresno. She said his death was believed to have been from natural causes.

As soon as we posted this story June 20, I knew it was destined for Top 5 territory: Santa Barbara police have issued a BOLO for a creeper who is suspected of taking inappropriate “upskirt” photos or videos with a cell phone.

According to police, the unsuspecting victim was shopping in an undisclosed local business.

All we have to go on is this surprisingly good photo taken from store surveillance video. The dude has noticeable tattoos on his left hand and forearm, including one that is possibly a compass or a cross inside a circle. Another tattoo on his finger appears to be a depiction of a skeletal hand or bones.

Of course, ladies — and men wearing kilts — should be aware if a weirdo is invading your space with his phone held lower and flatter than normal. Or maybe on a selfie stick?

Anyone who recognizes the guy is asked to contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected].

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Sherpa Fire Explodes to 4,000 Acres Overnight, Pushed by Sundowner Winds.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This would have made a great episode of Longmire, which is wrapping up filming in the area — sadly, for good: Deaths Prompt Millionaire to Rethink Legendary Treasure Hunt.

• • •

Watch It

Ready for football season? Drew Brees is.

(Dude Perfect video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk, please support our work by joining our Hawks Club.

Your contribution helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.