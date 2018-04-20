Bill Macfadyen: Readers Ready to Look for Shooting Stars from Lyrid Meteor Shower

NoozWeek’s Top 5 bears a load of Santa Barbara planning and development issues with affordable housing mandates, short-term vacation rentals and a proposed hotel, while also catching 3 brazen-but-bumbling burglary suspects in Solvang

Don’t look now, but the still upside-down Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling. I only mention it to see if they’re really good enough to ward off the jinx that often follows when I write about them.

There’s no such jinx at Noozhawk. According to our Google Analytics, there were 114,941 of you reading us this past week, and we’re still in first place.

This is my take on your most-read stories. In other words, it’s my opinion column. Thank you for reading on.

Longtime readers of my Best of Bill columns are accustomed to me writing about Noozhawk’s meteoric growth in traffic. This may be the first time I’ve written about actual meteors.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak in the pre-dawn hours of April 22. In much of Santa Barbara County, intrepid skywatchers could see as many as 20 meteors each hour.

As explained by our astronomy columnist, Dennis Mammana, the Lyrid shower occurs when the Earth crashes through dusty debris generated by the ancient Comet Thatcher.

The Lyrids are not as well known as the usually larger and more dramatic Perseid shower in mid-August, but the meteors can leave behind smoky trains visible with binoculars for many minutes after they’ve disintegrated.

Interesting fun fact: Those falling stars we’re so excited to see shooting across the sky actually are no larger than a grain of sand. They’re just random specks of interplanetary dust burning up in our atmosphere at heights of 50 miles or higher.

Meanwhile, you hear about Pluto? That’s messed up, right?

California’s chronic housing problem has led Sacramento to impose all sorts of rules, regulations, requirements and mandates — some of them quite dramatic — to override local zoning ordinances and force communities to create more inventory.

Against that backdrop, the Santa Barbara City Council and the Planning Commission recently met to discuss the city’s planning priorities for the next several years, as well as the local impacts from the state’s tactics.

“We’re certainly getting dumped on by Sacramento,” Councilman Randy Rowse said. “Unfortunately, from Sacramento it’s kind of a cookie-cutter, one size fits all.

“We like to think of Santa Barbara as just a little more special than that.”

It is, but the deck may be stacked against us — literally stacked, if state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, gets his way. The Senate Transportation and Housing Committee just shot down his Senate Bill 827, which would have allowed the construction of affordable housing up to eight stories tall along transit corridors, but he vows to try again.

In addition to that threat, Santa Barbara is trying to meet the state mandate that requires near instant approval of accessory dwelling units, known as “granny flats,” as well as another Wiener creation, SB 35, that requires a streamlined approval process for affordable housing.

Of course, some of the pain is self-inflicted. Santa Barbara officials also are looking to salvage the city’s controversial high-density apartment program, known as AUD, which has yet to produce meaningful workforce housing.

“We’re actually losing workforce housing units,” Councilman Jason Dominguez lamented.

So, what’s the solution? Hire more city employees!

As our Josh Molina first reported, the council tentatively agreed with a staff recommendation to add a 1½ full-time equivalent position at the project planner level. And how much would that cost? A mere $181,500. Annually.

Short-term vacation rentals have become a flashpoint in Santa Barbara, and no one seems to be happy about ... well, whatever is happening with short-term vacation rentals.

In the latest example, a community activist is planning to appeal a recently approved conversion of a three-bedroom house at 402 Anacapa St., on the corner of East Gutierrez Street across from Reid’s Appliances. Cleverly, she crowdsourced the $505 needed to file the appeal.

As our Josh Molina first reported, the Architectural Board of Review cleared the proposal on April 9, noting the mixed-use neighborhood is an ideal location for such a project.

Although the house can sleep up to 11 people, the short-term vacation rental plans include just two off-street parking spaces. The ABR concluded that the property’s proximity to municipal parking lots offset any impacts.

“I have driven by this place many times,” ABR member Howard Wittausch said. “It is a charming house in the middle of an area that is in change. It is a little place of refuge, actually, so I think this is an appropriate use for the neighborhood.”

Anna Marie Gott, who has been a consistent voice against the conversion of such residential units, disagrees, and says she’ll take her appeal to the City Council.

Rather than a vacation crash pad, she maintains that the site could instead be used for an Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program project or an Accessory Dwelling Unit.

“We want residential units downtown,” Gott said. “We want people to live closer to where they work. This is the perfect opportunity for this particular project.”

The controversy over short-term vacation rental units shows no signs of abating. The City of Santa Barbara has banned the units in residential areas but allows them in neighborhoods zoned for hotels.

Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review has pumped the brakes on a three-story hotel proposed for an enchanting industrial triangle bordered by Highway 101, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and South Milpas Street.

Plans for the 111-room, 45-foot-tall hotel with semi-underground parking were approved by the Planning Commission almost a year ago. Earlier this month, the ABR got its turn with the project at 926 Indio Muerto St.

Although ABR members said the project — proposed by John Cuykendall — is moving in the right direction, they withheld preliminary design approval and continued the item indefinitely.

Board chairman Kirk Gradin wanted architect David Thiel to design a better stone arch tower.

“Check out the detailing of the stone arch at the (Santa Barbara County) courthouse, it’s not like this,” he said.

Thanks to a neighbor phoning it in, a trio of half-wits was arrested in connection with an alleged burglary at a Solvang house April 14.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Huddle, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Second Street just before 1 p.m.

“A witness observed two male suspects leaving her neighbor’s residence carrying property, and they were not associated with the residence,” he said.

Huddle continued with the copspeak in his statement, but the most intriguing detail was that the alleged perpetrators were in a Honda sedan “with a smashed front windshield.”

Really?! Isn’t “Be Inconspicuous” one of the first elements of surprise recommended in Burglary for Dummies?

Anyhoo. Authorities spotted the car — no doubt due to the helpful “smashed front windshield” clue — as it was heading west on Highway 246, and they pulled it over.

Inside, Huddle said, they found a mother lode, including lock picks, a glass cutter, a mask, a putty knife, methamphetamine and drug-smoking paraphernalia.

Oh, and a shotgun taken in the break-in and other suspected stolen property, he added.

The three suspects were arrested without incident, and booked into County Jail.

Francisco Omar Lozano, 35, of Lompoc, was charged with residential burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, providing false information to a peace officer, and two active warrants.

Juan Jose Rodriguez, 37, of Lompoc, was charged with residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while unlicensed.

Daniel Vargas, 35, of Lompoc, was charged with residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Michael Towbes, Santa Barbara Philanthropist and Businessman, Dies at 87.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

How are we doing so far? Predictions for the Year 2018 From the 20th Century.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

Nothing like #tacotuesday to cheer me up after a sad trip down Memory Lane in my Instagram feed. Also, Figueroa Mountain.

• • •

Watch It

This raccoon isn’t the smoothest cat at the bar.

(ViralHog video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.