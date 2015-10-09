Bill Macfadyen: Suspected Los Olivos Murder-Suicide Makes a Big Impact on a Small Town

Advice

Carrie Gelles’ fatal collision, Craig Buck’s bike crash, our closer look at Heidi Good Swiacki’s murder, and a Smart & Final play round out NoozWeek’s Top 5

​​​

With Gov. Jerry Brown looking to thin the herd in California, 112,539 people were reading Noozhawk this past week. Here’s my take on your top stories:

A Los Olivos couple was found dead in their home the morning of Oct. 8, and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators believe the case is a murder-suicide.

Just before 8 a.m., 9-1-1 operators received a cell phone call from a man who said a violent crime had just occurred at the residence in the 2200 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue, four blocks west of Grand Avenue in the heart of Los Olivos.

Emergency personnel converged on the single-story house, mobilizing forces while they attempted to make contact with anyone inside.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the SWAT team eventually entered the house, where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman.

Hoover later confirmed the dead couple as Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, and her husband, Gregg Todd Hamilton, 50.

“The case is still under investigation but at this point all indications are that this was a murder-suicide,” she said. “Kimberly Hamilton suffered an apparent gunshot wound and Gregg Hamilton suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A firearm was recovered at the scene, she added.

As our Janene Scully first reported, emergency radio traffic said a neighbor reported hearing two gunshots. While authorities were trying to figure out what happened, neighborhood streets were blocked off.

Nearby Los Olivos School, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool and even Dunn School were briefly placed on lockdown.

The chaos in the small town was among the reasons Janene’​s story was drawing more than 1,000 readers an hour throughout the day.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk that her office was not aware of any previous calls for service or criminal records associated with the Alamo Pintado Avenue address.

The Hamiltons had children and, as heartbreaking as this incident is, it’s at times like these when the Santa Ynez Valley really shines as the close-knit community it is.

A previously planned concert that evening at St. Mark’s Church was turned into a benefit for the Hamilton children as well as another Los Olivos family struck by tragedy that morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a barn fire in the 2400 block of Jonata Street destroyed a residence inside, leaving six people homeless and killing one of the family’s dogs.

Authorities say the fire appeared to be the result of an electrical malfunction, but the cause is under investigation.

“In addition to assisting those impacted by the day’s events, the experience of beautiful music in the concert will help to calm and inspire us for the support and strength we will be able to offer in caring for our community in the days ahead,” said the Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s rector.

GoFundMe sites were quickly started to help both families.

A Hamilton Charity page raised more than $25,000 of its $30,000 fundraising goal in its first 24 hours. An account also has been opened at Rabobank under the name of Kimberly Hamilton to assist her three children. Donations may be made at any Rabobank branch.

Within 11 hours, the site established for the fire victims, Amanda and Poul Palmer, had collected more than $10,000 and had been shared more than 800 times.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day, or call 1.800.273.8255.

A Santa Barbara woman died of injuries she suffered in a Foothill Road crash the night of Oct. 1. The wreck, near Rose Lane by La Colina Junior High School, was oh-so-close to her home.

Friends say 54-year-old Carrie​ Gelles was returning to her house from her marriage and family therapy practice in Solvang.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Gelles was driving east on Foothill when, for unknown reasons, her SUV drifted across the westbound lane and off the road. The SUV collided with a wooden fence, a palm tree and two parked vehicles.

Santa Barbara County firefighters extricated her from the wreckage and she was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said it appeared that Gelles had suffered some kind of a medical emergency before the crash. The CHP investigation is ongoing.

Friends told Noozhawk that Gelles’ dog, Charlotte, was riding with her at the time of the crash and had gone missing afterward. She was found the next afternoon, “very thirsty” but otherwise in good condition.

A gold medal-winning former Olympic volleyball player was riding his bicycle in Hope Ranch on Oct. 5 when he ran into the side of a pickup truck.

The midday collision put the man in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major head injuries. He later was transferred to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Craig Buck of Santa Barbara was riding south on Monte Drive, approaching Estrella Drive not far from Laguna Blanca School.

“The bicyclist cut the corner, driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Monte Drive, while failing to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the westbound lane of Estrella Drive,” Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

He said Buck hit the side of the westbound pickup truck, was ejected from his bike and struck his head on the ground. He was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the collision is under CHP investigation, but Gutierrez said the pickup driver, 88-year-old Albert Linquiti, has not been charged with anything.

Family and friends have launched a Facebook page to share news and to rally prayers and support. Although Buck remains in critical condition, an Oct. 8 update said he was able to respond with a thumbs-up to a nurse’s command.

Buck, a standout 6-foot-9 middle blocker at Pepperdine University, went on to play for the U.S. national team for more than a decade, earning gold medals with his teammates in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. He was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 1998.

For more than eight years, Heidi Good Swiacki had lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The disease may have sapped the strength of the 52-year-old Solvang wife and mother of two but, by most accounts, including the online blog she wrote herself, her zest for life had hardly wavered.

In fact, the former bookkeeper reportedly continued to maintain the family finances and stayed as active as she could in the lives of her children, Ashton and Christopher.

It wasn’t all sweetness and light. The insidious condition had left her little more than a quadraplegic, pretty much only in full control of her eye movements and entirely dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

On March 25, 2013, she died.

Almost immediately, the circumstances of her death were called into question by some family members, friends and authorities.

Detectives later determined someone had tampered with Heidi’s breathing tube. An autopsy concluded she had been heavily sedated right before her plug was pulled.

As if that weren’t strange enough, after a lengthy investigation Heidi’s own mother, 89-year-old Marjorie Good, and her longtime caretaker, Wanda Nelson, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy counts.

Prosecutors believe the women were motivated by financial need and, at least in Good’s case, a simmering hatred for Heidi’s husband, Stephen. Good and Nelson have pleaded not guilty in the case, and are to stand trial in November.

The criminal grand jury heard from scores of witnesses before handing up its indictments. Afterward, we asked our Janene Scully and Tom Bolton to read through the grand jury’s nearly 900-page transcript themselves and to report back on their findings.

In addition to piles of the family’s dirty laundry, the five-volume document described the intimate details of Heidi's long, slow surrender to immobilization, the challenges of an apparent one-size-fits-all health-care system, and her remarkably indomitable spirit that simply refused to quit.

The key passages, of course, are those recounting witness testimony from the day Heidi died. I think our dynamic duo did an outstanding job weaving together the chronology of her last hours on this earth.

Janene followed up with a look at Heidi’s life and, this weekend, we’ll publish the third — and final — installment outlining the medical mechanics of her death.

It’s terrific journalism, and I think most people will agree.

Smart & Final LLC, a well-regarded grocery chain that already has a small presence in Santa Barbara County, may be interested in cutting a deal with the hapless Haggen operators to take two local stores off their hands.

As our Gina Potthoff first reported, Smart & Final has expressed an interest in the Haggen markets at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria and 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Haggen, which is seeking bankruptcy protection while slinking back to its home base in the Pacific Northwest, is looking to sell 146 former Albertsons and Vons stores that it acquired in what sure looks like one of the worst impulse buys of all time.

Commerce-based Smart & Final operates stores at 217 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara and 1721 S. Broadway in Santa Maria, and is about to open a Smart & Final Extra! at Hollister Village, across from Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

