Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara’s Magic Castle Club Appears to be a Neat Trick

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A literal hit-and-run in Montecito, a backcountry blaze, a Milpas Street apartment project, and another shot from me

For several years now, Noozhawk has been privileged to sponsor the Man & Woman of the Year Awards

This year’s honorees, Joni Meisel and Ernesto Paredes, are too modest to admit it but they take their places quite deservedly in the pantheon of Santa Barbara’s all-time greats.

And, Ernesto, I know that one of those greats — our friend and mentor, the late Larry Crandell — would be enormously proud to welcome you into that club. In fact, I’m pretty sure he’d say, “Well deserved, long overdue.”

Congratulations to you both on the recognition.

we were recognized by 113,397 readers this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

This is my take on your Top 5 stories during that period. In other words, this is my opinion column, and not a news story.

“So I talked to a magician ...”

Thus began reporter Josh Molina’s explanation at our weekly news meeting about the story he was pursuing on Santa Barbara’s new Magic Castle Cabaret. Like an endless scarf being pulled from a sleeve, the guffaws and one-liners poured from the group.

The story practically wrote itself. The team practically wrote it for him.

In the end, Josh played the straight man as he tried to unpack the head-scratching details of the upscale private club that “opened” late last month in the old Café Del Sol, at 30 Los Patos Way across from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

The facility is the brainchild of Arlene Larsen, whose husband, Milt, founded the Magic Castle in Hollywood in 1963. That popular club, renowned as “The Mecca for Magicians,” is a separate entity from the Santa Barbara version.

As with most magic tricks, the Magic Castle Cabaret is shrouded in mystery — if not downright illusion.

While the Architectural Board of Review previously reviewed the project, it has not said the magic words that would get the club what it needs to open officially. At that April session, Larsen’s representatives proposed a number of changes and the ABR countered with some recommendations of its own.

Senior planner Beatriz Gularte told Josh that a final ABR decision was continued indefinitely, and that, as of now, the club does not have a building permit for the tenant improvements or public works permits to restripe the small parking lot and add planters.

For her part, Larsen says the club is “not open to the public” and that “we’re showing it off.”

Further, “we’re not doing anything major,” she said of the work that has been done, like the DIY-style wooden patio deck.

“Everything is done with screws,” Larsen said. “If they don’t like it, we’ll take it down.”

Readers of last week’s Best of Bill column may wonder why the city’s building inspectors didn’t lower the stop-work order boom on the Magic Castle Cabaret like they abruptly did with Mosaic downtown — not that I’m an advocate for such intrusions.

As it turns out, someone who works near Mosaic ratted out the pop-up food collaborative, which prompted a required inspection. Because there apparently are no snitches in the wings of the cabaret, no one from the city stormed the Magic Castle — even though much of that work was right outside for all the world to ... inspect.

That’s exactly the arbitrary, contradictory municipal staff inconsistency I’ve been railing about, and it is patently unfair.

Before the city loosens the Magic Castle’s screws, Gene Urban, a Santa Barbara-based magician who performed at the club’s first gigs, told Josh the “the interior is spectacular.”

“When people come in they are going to be treated to something they might not see in the United States, but maybe an older town in Europe,” he said.

If Larsen can pull a rabbit out of her hat, the 3,600-square-foot club will have room for an audience of 89, a back stage, green room, dressing room, kitchen, office and gift shop.

To get in, however, she warned that “we have to know you. It’s a little hangout for our magician friends.”

A North Carolina woman was walking with two friends near Montecito’s Butterfly Beach when a car ran a Channel Drive stop sign, careened around the corner on to Butterfly Lane and slammed into her.

Jennifer Jan Jenson, 58, of Conover, N.C., suffered major injuries in the Sept. 4 collision and was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Sept. 6.

But there’s more to this story — quite a lot more, actually.

According to the California Highway Patrol, not long before the 4 p.m. wreck, two Ventura police officers were driving south on Highway 101 through Santa Barbara, returning to headquarters from official business.

CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said the VPD officers observed a Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plates driving erratically and they attempted a traffic stop. Rather than pull over, the driver took off, racing down the Olive Mill Road exit ramp and turning toward Butterfly Beach.

Within moments, the car plowed into Jenson and then crashed into a wall.

After tending to the victim, who was taken to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, the officers found marijuana in the trunk of the car, Gutierrez said.

He said two passengers — identified as Diamonte Markel Hickerson, 25, of Newport, Minn., and Justyn DeSean Sanders, 26, of Maplewood, Minn. — were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sale.

What police didn’t find was the driver, who fled on foot, leaving behind a sock with a gun in it and, apparently, his shirt, which was discovered on the nearby Music Academy of the West campus.

A search for the fugitive — described as a 5-foot-9 black male in his 30s — was launched immediately, but he managed to elude CHP and Santa Barbara police officers, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and a sheriff’s helicopter.

At least for now. Gutierrez said there is a “very strong possibility” that investigators have identified the driver, although his name has not yet been disclosed.

As of Sept. 6, Hickerson and Sanders were still in County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and $80,000 bail, respectively.

A wildfire that broke out in the remote Santa Barbara County backcountry last weekend grew to 172 acres — in about the only area left to burn between the Zaca, Rey and Thomas fire scars.

Authorities say the fire ignited for unknown reasons the afternoon of Sept. 1 near Ogilvy Ranch, northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir. Dubbed the Ogilvy Fire, it was burning about 10 miles due north of Montecito.

Smoke was visible from Camino Cielo and a steady stream of firefighting aircraft were flying in and out of Santa Maria. Some 300 firefighters were deployed to the blaze.

No structures were threatened, and the U.S. Forest Service had the fire fully contained as of Sept. 6.

Capitol Hardware has been a fixture, bada bing, on Santa Barbara’s North Milpas Street since the early 1960s.

A few years ago, owner Alan Bleecker embarked on the process to convert his 1½-acre property — the store, its parking lot and two existing residential units — into a workforce housing project containing 76 rental apartments.

The Architectural Board of Review approved his plans in 2016, but it recently took a look at some new design elements. Bleecker’s architects, RRM Design Group, were granted an indefinite continuance for further neighborhood compatibility work.

The project — at 711 N. Milpas St., across the street from Alpha Thrift Store and backing up to the east end of Santa Barbara Junior High School’s playing fields — includes 44 two-bedroom rental units and 32 one-bedroom units, 89 parking spaces and 80 bicycle parking spaces.

“My goal is to make this into workforce housing,” Bleecker told our Josh Molina, noting that more than half of his own workforce lives in Lompoc and Ventura.

He’s to be commended for that commitment, but some neighbors are none too pleased with the higher density coming their way.

“Place it in Carpinteria where the applicant resides,” declared Natalia Govoni, revealing an interesting interpretation of property rights and the law. “Let him and his family be burdened with a project of this magnitude and architectural style.

“Obviously they love the style, so I think it would be only right and fair to put it in their city where they reside.”

While constitutional lawyers debate that suggestion in moot court, I do agree that the design as pictured nearby, although not unattractive, seems like quite a departure for us in Santa Barbara — especially given the sight proximity to the historic and elegant Santa Barbara Junior High behind it.

At any rate, Bleecker hopes to break ground next spring.

“It’s really about the highest and best use of our property,” he said.

As for Capitol Hardware, he’s already leased a new building on Salsipuedes Street.

The latest sad revelation in the Piqui Andressian murder may have been the lead item in last week’s Best of Bill column, but I know it was my caustic comments about the City of Santa Barbara’s Mosaic morass that super-charged its readership and made it Noozhawk’s most forwarded article of the last week.

While Mosaic was back in business a couple of hours after my column was posted Aug. 31, nothing has changed fundamentally around here.

As if to underscore that point, the UCSB Economic Forecast Project held its Santa Barbara Midyear Economic Update on Sept. 5 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

“The State of State Street” was the theme and it featured a keynote presentation by Midge McCauley, a principal of Downtown Works, the retail consulting firm that conducted a 2017 study of downtown’s retail environment for Downtown Santa Barbara. The Reagan Room was absolutely packed with business leaders hanging on her every word, but the only elected official I saw was City Councilman Jason Dominguez. If I overlooked his council colleagues, the mayor and City Administrator Paul Casey, I apologize.

All is not lost, of course. Don’t forget that the city has said it plans to hire a consultant to compile and sort suggestions for improvement — presumably like those sensibly recommended by McCauley — and it also intends to form a subcommittee.

• • •

