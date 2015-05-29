Bill Macfadyen: Taking a Stab at Mending a Broken Heart Probably Isn’t the Wisest Course

NoozWeek’s Top 5 cleans up after two more wrecks, goes riding for a fall, and rescues a trio of UCSB students channeling their inner tubes

Amid the grim — and shocking — news of a bribery scandal in Soccer World, there were 93,171 Noozhawk readers who were able to play through the pain. Here are your top stories:

Breaking up is hard to do. According to authorities, a Santa Barbara man’s apparent inability to let go is going to cost him some jail time after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

As our Tom Bolton first reported, 24-year-old Daniel Adam Jasso was arrested May 25 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an altercation the night before.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood told Tom that officers arrived at an apartment in the 400 block of West Padre Street just before midnight May 24, to check out reports of a woman screaming and a likely domestic disturbance.

Inside, he said, they found the female resident along with a 24-year-old Goleta man who had been stabbed in the chest and slashed in an arm.

Harwood said police learned the victim and the woman are dating, and that Jasso was none too happy about it.

“Jasso, apparently angry that his ex-girlfriend was in a new relationship, went to the apartment to confront both her and the victim ...,”​ Harwood said.

“He subsequently pushed his way in through the front door. Jasso and the victim then fought inside the apartment, during which time Jasso stabbed the victim.”​

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Authorities said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was long gone by the time officers arrived, but detectives obtained an arrest warrant and searched Jasso’s apartment in the 1200 block of Gillespie Street.

He was arrested while at work the next morning and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

A 20-year-old Bakersfield woman was killed May 24 in a high-speed rollover wreck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The California Highway Patrol said the woman was ejected from her Ford Focus when the eastbound car tumbled down an embankment near Rockfront Ranch, about 20 miles from Santa Maria. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene, Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The CHP said it was not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

A woman riding her horse at Hope Ranch Beach took a nasty fall May 25, suffering a moderate head injury in the midday incident.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the rider, a woman in her 40s, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The woman’s name was not disclosed. No other details were released.

A motorcyclist was badly injured when he lost control of his bike on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley the morning of May 24.

According to county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near Live Oak Camp and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

The rider, whose identity was not released, suffered a likely broken femur and shoulder injuries in the wreck, Zaniboni said. He was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Three UC Santa Barbara students took to the sea in inner tubes May 22. It wasn’t their intention to sail over to the Channel Islands from Campus Point, but before they knew it, brisk winds had pushed them well away from shore.

Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman, said a boat associated with the Refugio oil-spill cleanup called 9-1-1 after spotting the ragtag flotilla.

A rescue operation was launched about 4:15 p.m., and Eliason said firefighters on personal watercraft picked up the trio within 15 minutes.

He estimated the three were in the low-60-degree water for more than 90 minutes. Only one of them was wearing a wetsuit.

Two of the students were transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The third declined medical attention.

