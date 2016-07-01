Bill Macfadyen: Mesa Verde Restaurant Catches Fire, Catches Readers’​​ Attention

NoozWeek’​​s Top 5 gets caught up in a gang fight, celebrates Summer Solstice, dogs dog owners, and asks bar patrons to voluntarily take a deep breath

​​​

I know you’​​re all dying to find out what I’​​ve chosen to discuss with your top stories. This isn’​​t a “primarily” social “tarmac summit” so here you go:

Mesa Verde, a popular vegetarian and vegan restaurant on Santa Barbara’​​s Mesa, is not known for its smoky flavors. A late-night fire may have changed that — at least for a few days.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant at 1919 Cliff Drive just after 11:30 p.m. on June 23.

Finding smoke and flames coming from behind the building, they got right to work and quickly had the fire out.

Mercado said the blaze was confined to the exterior of the structure, although there was smoke damage inside. All told, the damage was estimated at $20,000.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A multitasking Santa Barbara police officer arrested a 26-year-old man on a slew of charges after an apparent gang fight downtown.

According to Sgt. Riley Harwood, Officer Kyle Rapp was making a routine traffic stop around 9 p.m. June 25 when passersby alerted him to a fight going on at the nearby intersection of State and Gutierrez streets. Witnesses reported seeing guns.

Rapp arrived to find three men arguing, but they high-tailed it when they saw him approaching. He gave chase, and Harwood said Rapp saw one of the suspects — later identified as Christopher Lyn Manson III — try to throw a pistol into a hedge.

Manson was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered, Harwood said. It turns out that the gun — a Sig Sauer P226 9mm — was reported stolen way back in 2000.

Harwood said Manson faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, participation in a criminal street gang, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or delaying an officer.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Manson and the victim, who allegedly was pistol-whipped during the altercation, are both known gang members, Harwood said.

What’s not known is whether Manson is related to ... you know ... that Manson. As in Charles.

OK, OK, I know. Cheap shot.

The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was treated for minor lacerations. Harwood said he was uncooperative with police, if you can believe that.

The third dude remains at large.

Anyone with information about the series of events is asked to contact Detective Michael Claytor at 805.897.2340 or [email protected].

The theme of the 2016 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration was “Legends,” and the 42nd annual parade sure lived up to the hype. It was epic.

As our Brooke Holland reported, more than 1,000 revelers sporting creative, brightly colored costumes swarmed around three dozen elaborate floats as the procession slowly made its way up State Street on June 25.

An estimated 100,000 curious spectators crammed the sidewalks, storefronts and second-story vantage points between Cota and Micheltorena streets. Afterward, the festivities continued into the evening at Alameda Park.

This year’s featured float, sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, carried a “Wings of Honor” sculpture, a tribute to all who served at the West Coast Marine Corps Air Station in Goleta during World War II.

Downtown Santa Barbara has been going to the dogs, but the police have begun to try to get a leash on the health and safety concerns.

Responding to increasing complaints of aggressive dogs, unleashed dogs and license violations, a team of officers recently descended on State Street between Carrillo and Gutierrez streets.

The objective — for now — was not to issue citations, but to raise awareness about what is and is not permissible for man’s best friend.

The City of Santa Barbara requires dog owners to obtain a license for any dog older than 4 months. Further, no dog is allowed in a public place unless on a leash not longer than 6 feet and under the immediate control of its owner.

“Every owner swears up and down that their dog is fine and no problem,” SBPD Officer Ben Kerr told our Brooke Holland. “Your dog may be fine around you, but when you take it off-leash and have people walking by, they can feel intimidated.”

Fines for leash-law or licensing violations range up to $200.

In an unusual partnership, Santa Barbara police and downtown bar owners and management have embarked on a Know Your Limits campaign to educate patrons about the effects of alcohol on the body and the impacts it has when they try to drive.

As Noozhawk readers are well aware, driving under the influence is a problem here. According to the California DUI Management Information System, which tracks this sort of thing, SBPD arrested more than 2,000 people on suspicion of DUI in 2014, the most recent year of available statistics.

We sent our Brooke Holland along as Sgt. Mike Brown and Officers Mark Corbett, Sean Cozzens and Kristen Kim went bar-hopping the night of June 24 at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company and the Wildcat Lounge.

After making it clear they were there for information purposes only, the officers asked individuals how much they’d had to drink, and whether they thought they could safely drive. In all, 37 customers voluntarily provided breath samples.

Pedro Francisco was one of them. The 34-year-old Santa Barbara resident said he had only nursed a beer and, sure enough, he blew under the .08 percent legal limit at which a driver is considered intoxicated under California law.

“It’s good for citizens and cops to speak to each other without getting in trouble,” he told Brooke. “It’s cool the cops get to know people as regulars.”

Figueroa Mountain bar manager Lindsay Summer agreed.

“It was a busy night, but we saw people being interactive with the officers,” she said. “It was fun because some of the police were talking about their favorite beers.”

