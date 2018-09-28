Bill Macfadyen: College Student’s Jog in Montecito Ends in Ventura Hospital — But How?

Also in NoozWeek’s Top 5 is a second guy perched on the same freeway sign, a downtown Santa Barbara fall of some kind, a search warrant’s surprising jackpot, and closing remarks from me

It was a peculiar week for news, and Noozhawk pulled in an audience of 115,487 of you to read about it, according to our Google Analytics.

Unlike our betters in the national news media, though, we didn’t need sketchy reporting to do it. It would be nice if they remembered the fundamentals of our craft, but in a profession notorious for grand navel-gazing about everyone else, they’re remarkably resistant to honest introspection.

Noozhawk is only interested in you, not them, however, so here’s my take on your Top 5 local stories of the last week. At least I’ll be upfront with you and tell you this is an opinion column and not a news story.

A Westmont College student who went missing while out jogging near Montecito the evening of Sept. 26 turned up, safe, at a Ventura hospital the next day. How she ended up 30 miles away is anyone’s guess for now.

Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner said 22-year-old Mikaela Harwood was last seen about 7 p.m. Sept. 26 as she jogged along Old Coast Highway, approaching the roundabout intersection with Coast Village and Hot Springs roads.

He said authorities searched through the night for the junior from Danville, but the small army of search personnel and tracking dogs came up empty.

After widespread publicity about the disappearance, however, Ventura police officials contacted their Santa Barbara counterparts to report that a woman matching Harwood’s description had been picked up by VPD officers and hospitalized for evaluation.

Westmont spokesman Scott Craig confirmed the good news.

“The Westmont College community is grateful to report that Mikaela Harwood has been found and is safe,” he said. “Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Details about Harwood’s condition were not available, and her situation is under investigation.

For the second time in the last two months, an agile trespasser scaled the fence along the Turnpike Road overpass on Highway 101 near Goleta to get to a sign above the southbound side.

No one was injured in either incident, but the act shut down the freeway each time.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Sept. 23 to the bridge, where a man had been reported atop a freeway sign on the west side of the span.

“The distraught male was sitting on the ledge of the sign supports with a piece of clothing tied around his neck and to the sign support,” she said.

Our Tom Bolton reported that emergency radio traffic indicated at one point that the guy appeared to be passed out on the roost, which is a stone’s throw from In-N-Out Burger.

County firefighters climbed down to secure him, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said, and used a ladder truck from Station 11 to get him safely to the ground.

Hoover said the man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent a mental health evaluation.

The man was described as a 48-year-old Oxnard resident but his name was not disclosed.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a half-hour, which is a vast improvement from the last time this happened, on Aug. 5, when a similar incident closed the freeway for hours.

A Santa Barbara man fell from a third-story window of a downtown apartment building on Sept. 25, seriously injuring himself in the incident. The circumstances are under investigation, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson said a 9-1-1 caller reported a possible hanging in the 300 block of East Carrillo Street just before 8:30 a.m. When emergency personnel arrived, however, they found a badly injured man lying in the driveway of the three-story apartment building.

“The male subject either jumped or fell out of the window,” Johnson said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was treated at the scene by Santa Barbara firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics, then rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities never truly know what they’re gonna find when serving search warrants. Sometimes they come up empty, but other times, well, they hit the jackpot.

Santa Barbara police lined up a row of cherries across the board Sept. 25 when officers served a warrant at a small apartment in the 900 block of East Haley Street. Hopeful of catching a couple of suspects, imagine their surprise when they instead found 11 of the community’s criminal crème de la crème crammed inside.

SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner said eight of the 11 were taken to jail at police headquarters. He said the others likely will be arrested and/or cited, probably on narcotics-related charges.

Was it a backyard body or the saga of the Magic Castle Cabaret that kept the hits coming last week? To be honest, I can’t rule out the talkative Alaskan malamute.

But for all of us curious about the human remains discovered behind a house in the 1500 block of Clearview Road on Santa Barbara’s Westside, no further details have been released.

