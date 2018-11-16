Bill Macfadyen: We Just Can’t Pull Ourselves Away from Monstrous Woolsey, Hill Fires

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? Giving electric scooters the boot, Santa Barbara’s ‘tiny homes’ scheme for homeless housing, Sears closes in on its end, and a memorial for Thousand Oaks massacre victim Marky Meza

Eventually, we’ll run out of things to burn, right?

While we wait in vain for that day, Noozhawk readers kept the heat on with our coverage of the Ventura County conflagrations: the now-nearly 100,000-acre Woolsey Fire and the relatively wee Hill Fire, both of which sparked to life on Nov. 8.

The first three of Noozhawk’s Top 5 most-read stories this past week were from the two wildfires, with two more in the Top 10.

Thanks to you, our Google Analytics is reporting an audience of 146,211 readers over the last seven days.

What follows is my take on your Top 5 stories. This is an opinion column, and I’m warning you now that you’ll come across some soon enough.

Partly because of the scale, partly because of the timing, the Hill Fire in Ventura County parked itself at the top of this week’s Top 5 for the second consecutive week.

The wildfire erupted Nov. 8 east of Camarillo and, in dramatic fashion, quickly swept up the Conejo Grade and over Highway 101, closing the freeway for what would end up being five days.

Propelled by powerful santa ana winds, the blaze was considered a serious threat to just about everything in or near its path to the Pacific Ocean, including CSU Channel Islands in Camarillo and Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu.

In all, however, the fire torched about 4,500 acres before full containment was reached on Friday.

Not only were the worst Hill Fire fears overblown, they were simply blown away by a second wildfire that ignited that same afternoon near Simi Valley.

Overnight, the Woolsey Fire reached a gargantuan size as it blew east into Los Angeles County and south through Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu.

The damage was catastrophic. The raging fire destroyed more than 500 homes, including my aunt and uncle’s old house on Point Dume in Malibu; displaced some 200,000 people; and was blamed for the deaths of three civilians.

Cooler temperatures have enabled firefighters to get a better handle on the flames, and full containment is expected this weekend. For the shell-shocked victims, I can only say I’m so sorry for your losses.

Both wildfires remain under investigation.

Dockless electric scooters, the hip new abandoned shopping carts of 2018, have been exasperating residents and government officials throughout the country.

Scattered like litter by heavily capitalized startups, the e-scooters have now become ubiquitous in Goleta and Isla Vista, where hundreds of them can be found cluttering street corners, sidewalks, parkways and even private property — waiting to be rented.

The companies — in this case, Santa Monica-based Bird and San Mateo-based Lime — make it a practice to seek forgiveness rather than permission, exploiting municipalities’ typical lack of regulations for the emerging field of micro-mobility.

Earlier this year, the city of Santa Barbara diverted Lime’s sidewalk invasion by impounding 200 of the scooters while it works out a permitting system under an emergency ordinance. Officials at UC Santa Barbara just banned them outright.

As our Josh Molina first reported, the Goleta City Council will be considering a temporary ban during its Dec. 4 meeting and, most likely, asking city staff to evaluate the situation and prepare a potential ordinance governing usage.

Santa Barbara County, which has oversight of unincorporated Isla Vista, is crafting a regulatory ordinance of its own.

I actually don’t have a problem with the scooters, per se, but I do have a major problem with the special consideration their parent companies are seizing for themselves. The big guys should play by — and be frustrated by — the same rules and regulations as the rest of us small business owners.

Until they do? Pull the plug.

For a city that takes such pride in its image as an elite tourist destination, I was always amused at the incongruity of two important gateways.

Many of us remember the first two blocks of State Street by the waterfront as a trash-strewn, fenced-off no man’s land while the distressed La Entrada project languished in limbo — for decades. Almost as long was the bombed-out appearance of the beleaguered Miramar Hotel in nearby Montecito. Those were two of the first sights seen by visitors when they arrived.

Both sites are now emerging from the chrysalis, and Lower State Street has quickly become a widely acclaimed crown jewel.

So what’s the city want to do for an encore? How about official homeless housing right at the main entrance to downtown?

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has its eye on a multimillion-dollar state grant, and has slammed together a plan to turn the parking lot at the corner of West Carrillo and Castillo streets into a densely packed neighborhood of “tiny homes” for the homeless.

The hastily concocted proposal includes the construction of 40 minimalist houses and ancillary structures, common shower and restroom facilities, access to temporary electricity sources, an on-site manager, supportive services, 24-hour security and a police work station. Meals would be provided by a nonprofit organization.

The 1.3-acre, city-owned property — which is adjacent to Mission Creek and the northbound Highway 101 entrance ramp — is currently a commuter parking lot used by employees of downtown businesses. I’ll be coming back to them in a minute.

Do not misconstrue my words. I support the concept of temporary homeless housing in the form of tiny homes, and have even pointed out a few examples of successful projects in previous Best of Bill columns.

While just about anything is better than the miles of rogue homeless encampments in untended vegetation along the freeway and railroad tracks, what in the name of Pearl Chase makes this location so ideal? I mean, isn’t there an even larger parking lot about to be vacated at La Cumbre Plaza?

And is it fair for the city to pit downtown employers and the homeless community against each other on yet another issue?

Under the homeless housing plan, some 150 commuters would be displaced from the parking lot. That’s not an insignificant number of vehicles being added to already clogged residential streets or doing the customary 75-minute shuffle around downtown.

But who cares, right? It’s just business.

The Housing Authority is chasing up to $9.4 million in funds from the newly enacted state Homeless Emergency Aid Program, or HEAP, which provides $500 million in block grants to cities and counties to address homelessness. Officials say the housing project would cost $3.1 million to build.

Housing officials made their pitch to the City Council on Nov. 13, requesting approval of their grant funding application to the state.

While taking responsibility for the rush job, City Administrator Paul Casey made sure to note that he actually didn’t need the council’s blessing. I hope he was rewarded for his magnanimity with the appropriate number of “attaboys.”

Many of the council members grumbled about aspects of the proposal.

“I want to look at other sites, but I also want to look at splitting sites,” Councilman Eric Friedman said. “Are there other places in other neighborhoods where you can put this? Maybe 40 isn’t the right number.”

Councilman Gregg Hart said city staff was trying to hit a home run with the grant application, but suggested singles and doubles were more effective.

“The residents are going to have to have a say in this process, and we need to figure out how to integrate them,” he observed.

In the end, the council backed the proposal on a 5-2 vote. Friedman, Hart, Mayor Cathy Murillo and council members Oscar Gutierrez and Kristen Sneddon voted for it, with Councilmen Jason Dominguez and Randy Rowse in dissent.

Mark “Marky” Meza Jr., a Carpinteria High School graduate and former Santa Barbara City College student, was one of 12 people killed in the Nov. 8 massacre at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Meza, a busboy at the popular country music dance hall, would have turned 21 on Nov. 19.

He was descibed by his grief-stricken family as having had “the biggest heart and deepest soul.”

“He obtained so much joy and energy from being around people who loved him, just like we got from being in his presence,” according to his obituary. “He would have gone to the end of the world for his family and friends.”

Meza is survived by his parents, sisters Ari and Gemma, and younger brother Jaylen.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. A private burial is pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Mark “Marky” Meza Jr. Foundation, in care of Chase Bank, 1924 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

To pretty much no one’s surprise, Sears will be closing its department store at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza.

Sears Holdings, parent company of both Sears and Kmart, has been a dead man walking for some time. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.

The venerable retailer, which once operated under the familiar “Where America Shops” slogan, will be closing up shop quickly in Santa Barbara.

“Liquidation sales ... are expected to begin late next week,” the company said in an Oct. 8 statement announcing the demise of the mall anchor at 3845 La Cumbre Plaza Lane.

The Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based company previously announced plans to shut down its Kmart store in Goleta. The Kmart space, at 6865 Hollister Ave., is being transformed into the South Coast’s first Target store.

