Bill Macfadyen: Manhunt Keeps Montecito Up at Night But 3 Break-In Suspects Eventually Caught

NoozWeek’s Top 5 battles a brush fire that closed Highway 1 south of Lompoc, choreographs the Kmart-Target two-step, cools off with nitro-infused ice cream, and delivers a win to the Montecito Inn

Christmas came early for world championship-deprived Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Thank you, Santa, for Manny Machado. Locking in Clayton Kershaw is still on our list.

So is a World Series trophy.

While we’re waiting, our Google Analytics recorded an audience of 119,146 Noozhawk readers this past week.

What follows is my take on your Top 5 stories. At this point, it really should go without saying that this is an opinion column. But I have to anyway.

A late-night break-in at a residence in one of Montecito’s hardest-hit debris flow neighborhoods led to an all-night manhunt, accompanied by shelter-in-place warnings, barricades, K-9 units and the incessant chuff, chuff, chuff of a law enforcement helicopter as it circled the area for hours.

All three suspects eventually were taken into custody, and authorities recovered a pistol that allegedly was tossed away as one of the men fled. No one was injured in the incident.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a residential burglary in progress was reported around 10:30 p.m. July 18 in the 100 block of Santa Elena Lane, in the Montecito Oaks neighborhood near North Jameson Lane and Olive Mill Road.

She said the residents had retreated to a closet and called 9-1-1 to report that three black men, one of them apparently armed with a gun, had broken into their home.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene, and they encountered the suspects as they ran from the house.

“A sheriff’s deputy observed one of the suspects point what appeared to be a handgun at him,” Hoover said. “The deputy fired a single round from his service weapon.”

She said the suspects scattered, but one — identified as Adolph Washington, 26, of Los Angeles — was captured not long afterward on nearby Wyant Road, east of Montecito Creek.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies found parked in the break-in victims’ driveway a suspect vehicle registered in Los Angeles County. A discarded handgun was located nearby, Hoover added.

The search continued through the night, and Hoover said a second suspect — a male juvenile from Los Angeles — was arrested about 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Coast Village Road, to the west of Olive Mill Road. His name was withheld because of his age.

With two-thirds of the trio in custody and Montecito beginning to bustle, the manhunt was called off around 7 a.m. July 19. It resumed about 2:30 p.m. after a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Coast Village Road, Hoover said.

“The stolen vehicle was subsequently involved in a noninjury collision in the area of Butterfly Lane and Channel Drive,” she said.

The driver fled on foot but didn’t get far, thanks to triangulation by sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police and California Highway Patrol officers.

Hoover said Davion Dwyann Jones, 33, of Compton, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, false impersonation and driving on a suspended license. Charges of felony first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and felony false impersonation were added later, she said.

Jones apparently is a real go-getter. According to Hoover, he also had three outstanding warrants, including one for residential burglary in San Diego County.

She said Jones was being held without bail at County Jail, Washington was booked on first-degree burglary charges with bail set at $250,000, and the minor was booked at county Juvenile Hall on first-degree burglary charges.

Montecito Oaks was devastated by the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud and debris flows. Many houses in the neatly kept neighborhood were destroyed and more than half suffered at least some damage. A handful of residents has moved back, but most of the houses are in varying stages of the recovery and rebuilding process.

A wildfire that ignited north of Gaviota on July 18 burned about 80 acres of ranch land and forced the closure of Highway 1 between Highways 101 and 246, snarling the commutes for thousands of Lompoc residents.

Firefighters were dispatched just before noon to the blaze, which began in vegetation on the north side of Highway 1 about two miles west of Highway 101.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said full containment was expected before nightfall on July 19.

Evacuations were ordered for a few area ranches, but were rescinded almost immediately.

Zaniboni said one rancher suffered moderate injuries when his ATV overturned on him. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was airlifted by a county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk breaking news text alerts to your phone.

The Kmart-Target dance going on in Goleta is kind of like the limbo between the tired old house that’s served you well and the new, bigger house you can’t wait to move into. Awwwkward.

Or it would be if houses were sentient beings.

And why wouldn’t they be? Actually, the real question is, why would they be? Everybody knows that.

Now, where was I? Right, Goleta.

Kmart has announced that, by the end of October, it will have vacated its store at 6865 Hollister Ave. near Camino Real Marketplace. With that domino falling, the shopping center’s owner, Merlone Geier Partners, revealed plans for a massive facelift for the nine-acre property, which includes a strip of nearby retail businesses — Cajun Kitchen among them.

Of course, Target is the real target here, and Target officials have since confirmed that the Minneapolis-based retailer has signed a lease and expects to be in the freshly renovated Kmart space some time next year.

On July 24, the Goleta Design Review Board will have a look at Target’s preliminary application for changes and site improvements.

Just in time for what seems like the most sweltering of summers, a new ice cream shop has opened in downtown Santa Barbara. Creamistry, at 935 State St., sets itself apart by using liquid nitrogen to give its ice cream a thicker, creamier taste.

So far as our Josh Molina and I know, Creamistry is the only such shop in Santa Barbara dishing up nitro-infused ice cream. But we’ll do some more checking and get back to you on that.

Each scoop is made to order using a mixture of cream, full-cream milk, sugar and a variety of available flavors injected with liquid nitrogen, which instantly freezes the concoction.

“It’s a little bit denser, more creamy and more flavorful,” explained Jason Levi, a Creamistry “creamologist.”

For all its good work, the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission sure can take itself way too seriously at times. But sometimes it gets the comeuppance it deserves.

In what would start perhaps the lamest waste of time and money this year — of all years — the commission spurned a request by the Montecito Inn to put up a single black awning over the front door of its new restaurant, Frankland’s Crab & Co.

The white stucco-with-black trim hotel at 1295 Coast Village Road initially asked permission for a white awning, but switched to black after the commission determined that white on white wasn’t cool with the “Santa Barbara Colors: A Guide to Painting Buildings” document. The binder serves as the color guard of “Structure of Merit” buildings like the Spanish Colonial Revival hotel built in 1928.

It turns out that black on white wasn’t cool with the commissioners either, however. They decided the hotel should go with a dark green awning instead.

The family-owned hotel appealed the choice to the City Council, and general manager Danny Copus made his case at the council’s July 17 meeting.

The last eight months haven’t been the easiest stretch in the 60-room boutique hotel’s storied history. December was a catastrophe, what with the heavy smoke and ash that cratered bookings during the Thomas Fire, the subsequent, 12-day mandatory evacuation of all of Montecito, and the martial law that followed the fire for nearly a week longer than it needed to be.

And then came Jan. 9, when flash flooding roared out of the canyons up the mountain, turning Olive Mill Road into an angry sea of mud, debris and death. The deluge delivered more than a glancing blow of damage to the hotel as it raged past and around it on three sides.

Whether out of sympathy for the hotel’s ordeal, or the fact that black awnings are dominant and ubiquitous on Coast Village Road, or just the absurdity of the situation, the council voted unanimously to overturn the commission decision.

Frankland’s Crab & Co. can keep its black awning. At least for one day in the city of Santa Barbara, common sense and a small business somehow prevailed.

• • •

We’re Hiring

As mentioned previously, Noozhawk business development vice president Kim Clark is searching for an experienced, detail-oriented marketing assistant to join the sales team. Kim can be contacted at [email protected].

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Neighborhoods West of Goleta.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

How far would you go to make a good impression on Day One at your new job? College Student Walks Almost 20 Miles Overnight to First Day of Work; CEO Gives Him His Car.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

Edward Borein, my favorite Western artist, and a demolished Tom Luria masterpiece make appearances in my Instagram feed this past week.

• • •

Watch It

This Alaskan malamute has a ball playing hide and seek.

(Life with Malamutes video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.