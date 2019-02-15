Bill Macfadyen: 19 Years in the Making, Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort Is in Business

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? We follow a Gaviota Creek crash, a narrowing victory in Santa Barbara, Bossie’s Kitchen and Ben Romo, and the highlights of a lowlife’s arrest

Consider me as surprised as anyone that Gov. Gavin Newsom would put California’s bullet train to nowhere out of its misery, or most of it anyway. I was so looking forward to taking my pet unicorn for a ride.

But that’s not important now. As the train engineer asked upon arriving at the, what, half-mile of completed track in Fresno County, “Where do we go from here?”

One destination, if you haven’t done so, is a stop at Noozhawk’s latest audience survey. It won’t take much of your time, and it will really help us out.

Several thousand of you already have completed the survey and, with a sample that large, we’re looking forward to digging into the results. Thank you for the feedback.

If you haven’t yet participated, you only have until Feb. 20 to do so — not that I’m trying to railroad you. Click here to participate.

According to our Google Analytics, Noozhawk tracked an audience of 139,526 readers this past week. What follows are the Top 5 stories you were reading, along with my take on them.

This is my opinion column so don’t let the appearance of my opinion derail you. You’ll still make it to the station in one piece.

The familiar blue roofs of Montecito’s old Miramar Hotel are long gone. But so is the Chernobyl-style dilapidation, along with rats the size of wolverines, that marked so much of the nearly 20 year-period after the family-owned, family-friendly hotel closed.

After two false starts by previous developers, Los Angeles real estate magnate Rick Caruso got the green light to do something, and his 12-year quest — which appeared downright quixotic at times — is finally paying off.

As our Josh Molina first reported, Caruso’s new Rosewood Miramar Beach kicked off a two-week soft opening on Feb. 11, with the full resort expected to open March 1.

Through the end of February, the 161-unit resort at 1555 S. Jameson Lane will “accept a limited number of reservations and private events,” according to Jennifer Zacharias, the hotel’s public relations spokeswoman.

Friends of mine who’ve been to The Manor Bar rave about the place, with one, a not easily impressed New York City native, calling it “nothing short of STUNNING.”

“With the inclement weather our idyllic coastal town has recently experienced, we are now looking forward to opening our doors in a few phases over the next several weeks,” Caruso said in a February letter to nearby residents.

After nearly two decades of clear abandonment, the gleaming new hotel is a welcome sight for travelers along Highway 101. It looks even better from Miramar Beach.

As a Montecito resident and longtime parishioner at adjacent All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, I say welcome to the neighborhood.

A car skidded off Highway 101 near the Gaviota coast on Feb. 9 and plunged into the rain-swollen creek below. The driver suffered only minor injuries in the wreck and her dog wasn’t hurt at all.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman driving a compact car lost control of the vehicle about 8:45 a.m. near Gaviota Creek, south of the Highway 1 connection. The car rolled off the roadway and landed, partially submerged, in the creek below.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was able to free herself from the mangled car. She was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

A dog also was in the car, but was not injured. Firefighters held on to the dog until the woman’s boyfriend could retrieve him.

The CHP is investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

The City of Santa Barbara’s not-so-disguised disdain for personal automobiles ran into a detour with some pretty powerful public pushback at the Feb. 5 City Council meeting.

According to our Josh Molina, city transportation planners following the surely transposed Vision Zero plan have turned their attention to East Cabrillo Boulevard between Niños Drive east to Highway 101. Apparently there were 43 crashes there in a 10-year period between 2008 and 2017, and they say they can cut that figure in half if ...

» Parallel parking is eliminated on the ocean side of the street alongside the East Beach volleyball courts, and angled, back-in parking is installed instead.

» The street is restriped to one lane in each direction from two.

» Bike lanes in each direction are added on the street’s sides, even though there is a perfectly functional two-way bike path five yards from the roadway.

» Oh, and the traffic signal at the East Cabrillo-Niños intersection is replaced by a four-way stop sign. Yeah, if you think the Montecito Crawl bypass is bad now, just wait. No, really. You’ll be waiting.

City transportation officials say their plan will increase the availability of East Beach street parking, to 100 spaces from about 60, while providing safer loading and unloading.

Derrick Bailey, the city’s supervising transportation engineer, said his staff talked to beachgoers about the plan and that “people were very confident they would get it.”

That’s one side of the story, but nearby residents say they were only given nine days’ notice of the proposed changes — and they were not happy about it. Or about the plan.

“Most of us live here 24/7 so we are aware of what happens in front of our complexes better than the Sunday volleyball players or occasional beachgoers,” Judy Frank, board president of the East Beach Townhouses, said acidly.

She complained that there actually was “minimal outreach” from the city but “a lot of smoke and mirrors.”

“This is about safety in this area,” said Linda Jaffe, another neighborhood resident. “The pedestrians will not be safer. The families and children will not be safer if there is just a stop sign and not a stop light there.”

The nearly universal public opposition sure got the attention of the council, which expressed support for a safer street but skepticism about the transportation staff’s approach — and absence of alternative concepts.

“This is an opporutnity to have continued conversation and maybe a little more outreach,” Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said. “It would be nice for the council to see options.”

City Adminstrator Paul Casey promised that city staff would have a new version to present in about six weeks.

The Santa Barbara restaurant with a cow on the roof at the corner of East Canon Perdido and Milpas streets has long had a revolving door. In fact, having lived here for most of my life, I think it’s been closed and “between owners” more often than it’s been open during that time.

Looking to change the cycle are chefs and spouses Lauren Herman and Christina Olufson, who moved here from Los Angeles not just to open a place of their own. Their creation, Bossie’s Kitchen at 901 N. Milpas St., is a way to put down roots, too.

“We love this corner,” Olufson told our Josh Molina. “We love the building and its style, the art deco aspect of it.”

“We love the cow on top,” Herman added.

Ah, yes, the cow. I suppose they’ll be painting over it soon enough after the next episode of crosstown high school rivalries atop the original home of Live Oak Dairy. I trust they have liability insurance.

For now, Bossie’s Kitchen is open on a limited schedule, with lunch Tuesday through Friday, dinner Tuesday through Sunday, brunch on the weekends, and happy hour Tuesday through Friday.

The menu looks amazing, especially the hot pork belly sandwich with cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, mint and cilantro. I’ll need to do some research on that, but I have a feeling there may be a #bestofbillrecommendation in their future.

While I don’t doubt the appeal of Bossie’s Kitchen — you know me and food, after all — Josh’s popular BizHawk column also included the announcement that my pal, Ben Romo, has opened his own private consulting company, Romo & Associates. If I had to guess, which I guess I am, I suspect he had as much to do with this No. 4 ranking as the cow.

In keeping with his background, expertise and connections, Ben’s company will be specializing in government relations, community engagement, strategic communications, and organizational leadership and change.

“I have been super lucky throughout my career to work in a range of areas that align with my core values — helping others by supporting people, communities, organizations and systems to be more successful and impactful,” he said.

“Having a positive impact in the world is a requirement of any project we take on.”

Ben had spent the last year running — and then phasing out — the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding, which had served the victims of the deadly Jan. 9, 2018, flash flooding and debris flows.

A numbnuts suspected of kidnapping, domestic violence battery with injury, and stalking was arrested in a high-risk traffic stop in the Walgreens parking lot in Goleta the night of Feb. 13.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, SBPD detectives pulled over 29-year-old Youvany Alvarez around 9:30 p.m. outside the pharmacy at 5900 Calle Real.

“Numerous stolen property and narcotics were recovered from occupants of the stopped vehicle,” he said.

But the target was Alvarez, who, Wagner said, is the suspect in several “serious” Santa Barbara domestic-violence acts and was running around with three active arrest warrants for the aforementioned kidnapping, domestic violence battery with injury, and stalking.

Hours earlier, he added, a related search warrant was served at a house in the 700 block of San Marino Drive, south of Hollister Avenue near the Magnolia Shopping Center.

No other details were released because of the ongoing investigation, Wagner said.

Alvarez was being held without bail in Santa Barbara County Jail.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Santa Barbara County Changes Evacuation Procedures for Future Storms, Releases Debris Flow Risk Map.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Well, here’s a pot hallucination of a different stripe: Texas Sanctuary Rescues Tiger Found by Stoner in Abandoned Home.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

@riley_the_wonder_malamute would have turned 11 years old on Feb. 12, and she dominated my Instagram feed — as well as my thoughts — this past week. Click here for the column I wrote about her after her Dec. 29 death. #rip

• • •

Watch It

The amphibious alpine newt, from soup to nuts — in timelapse. HT to my friend, Susie Gardner.

(Aeon video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.