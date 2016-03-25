Bill Macfadyen: Murder Mystery Grips Santa Barbara as Family Found Dead in Home

​​​

There were 115,524 people who made reading Noozhawk their No. 1 priority this past week, even though they had “a lot of things” on their plates.

This column is my own take on your top stories, determined solely by our Google Analytics.

A Santa Barbara physician, his wife and their young daughter were found murdered March 24 inside their multimillion-dollar Noleta home. More than 24 hours into the investigation, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials had released little information about the killings.

“Detectives are following up on all leads, and while they are not ruling out any possibilities, early indications are that this was not a random attack,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Late on the night of March 24, the victims were identified as Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his 29-year-old wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu; and their daughter, Emily, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Foothill School.

The causes of death were not released, and investigators have not said whether they have any suspects or a motive in the case.

Around 5:30 p.m. March 23, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a check-the-welfare call at the 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house in the 4600 block of Greenhill Way, off North San Antonio Road west of the county government complex on Calle Real.

“When sheriff's deputies arrived and entered the home, they found evidence inside that prompted a suspicious death investigation,” Hoover said.

A search warrant was obtained, and “once inside,” Hoover said, “coroner’s investigators recovered the remains of three individuals.”

She said investigators from the sheriff’s and state Department of Justice forensics units were working together at the scene.

Han practiced traditional Chinese medicine at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic, at 3886 State St. next to Chuck’s of Hawaii. Han and his wife worked together at the clinic, which he founded in 1991.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Hopefully, law enforcement is getting better tips than some of the theories being discussed with so much authority in Noozhawk’s story comments. And — so far as I know — we haven’t even heard from the looniest of our commenters yet.

A 26-year-old Santa Barbara man died of his injuries the evening of March 23 after he fell 100 feet while climbing Gibraltar Rock in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

According to authorities, Eric Seidman was with at least one other climber at the popular climbing spot along Gibraltar Road when he fell into the rocky ravine below.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Seidman was unconscious when emergency responders arrived just after 6 p.m., and he succumbed to his injuries while they were trying to get him in position to transport him to the hospital.

In addition to county firefighters, the rescue and recovery effort was joined by crews from the Montecito and Santa Barbara fire departments and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

A Santa Barbara man was arrested in the alleged rape of an unconscious woman. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on March 28.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron told our Tom Bolton that Robert Harold Goldman, 27, was arraigned Feb. 29 on felony charges of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and rape while a person is prevented from resisting by any intoxicating or anesthetic substance.

Goldman was arrested by Santa Barbara police on Jan. 31 in connection with the alleged assault on a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman a few hours earlier, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said officers conducted a forensic investigation, and referred the woman for rape-crisis counseling.

A $100,000 warrant was issued for Goldman's arrest, and he was taken into custody that afternoon.

Many residents have already moved into Goleta’s new Hollister Village across from Camino Real Marketplace, and now the mixed-use development is beginning to fill with commercial tenants.

Supercuts has just opened in the 76,000-square-foot retail center at 7000 Hollister Ave., joining Smart & Final Extra! The two businesses will soon be flanked by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, PetSmart, Pickes & Swiss, Pieology, Polished Nail Spa, R&R Furniture and Mattress, Sno-Crave Tea House, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and Zizzo’s Coffeehouse & Brew Pub.

“We’ve created a distinctive neighborhood center where local residents, students and visitors will gather to shop, dine and enjoy convenient services,” said Jud Dutrisac, chief operating officer for developer Westar Associates, the project developer.​

After a months-long search, the mystery of missing Santa Maria teenager Ivan Nunez came to a heart-breaking conclusion when the remains of his body were found in rural Nipomo in southern San Luis Obispo County.

The 16-year-old Santa Maria High School sophomore had not been seen since late on the evening of Dec. 26, when he left his house during his birthday party.

Nunez disappeared during a wave of violence that bedeviled Santa Maria and claimed several teenage victims. The star baseball player was not believed to have been in any trouble, and the community rallied to his family’s side, holding prayer vigils, marches and volunteer searches.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is saddened to report that missing juvenile Ivan Nunez has been located, deceased as the result of an apparent suicide,” authorities said in a March 18 statement.

A DNA analysis confirmed the identity.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Cmdr. Jay Donovan said Nunez’s body was found — on Feb. 17 — off Orchard Road on Nipomo Mesa, in an agricultural area covered by thick vegetation.

There was no evidence of foul play or criminal activity, he said.

Click here for suicide prevention resources and services that are available 24/7.

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? SWAT Team Uses Tear Gas to End Los Alamos Stand-Off.

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

I remember a couple of these: Vintage Pictures of Old Los Angeles Restaurants with Wacky Shapes.

• • •

Watch It

Batman v Superman? If I must choose, I’m going with the cooler car. The one Adam West drove.

(Select Car Leasing​ video)

