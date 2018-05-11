Bill Macfadyen: Elise Simmons Gets Her Chance as Santa Barbara High’s Top Don

NoozWeek’s Top 5 cleans up another big wreck, lands in the middle of a municipal feud fight, gets some ‘granny flat’ guidance, and hears from accused family killer Nicolas Holzer

I think most Californians barely noticed the news that former Gov. George Deukmejian died May 8 at age 89. His death, however, marks far more of a passing than many of us realize.

Deukmejian was among the last of a breed of politicians who truly put people and principles first. In his quiet, understated approach, he embodied bipartisanship, grace and integrity — qualities that seem shockingly quaint in today’s day and age, if they’re not openly mocked.

But he also was undeniably successful as a two-term governor. Working with the leadership of the Democratic-controlled Legislature, the Republican deftly steered California out of a deep, early 1980s recession without raising taxes. Instead, he did it the old-fashioned way by cutting spending, achieving an elusive balanced budget in the process.

The work that Sacramento did back then — together — reignited the economy and made the state golden again. If only he and his kind were around today, I know we’d be in a better place. Alas, when I scan the political landscape, I don’t see very many George Deukmejians. Pity.

Rest in peace, Governor.

Not resting this past week was Team Noozhawk. While our Google Analytics reported that there were 109,661 of you reading us, your Top 5 most-read stories contained a few surprises that kept us on our toes.

What follows is my take on those stories. This is an opinion column and, boy, do I have some with this lineup.

Santa Barbara High School’s new principal is no stranger to its hallowed halls and its green-and-gold pride and traditions. Elise Simmons previously had served as an assistant principal at the venerable school, one of California’s oldest high schools, dating back to 1875.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District announced on May 8 that Simmons would succeed outgoing Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio, who earlier this year was hired as the district’s new assistant superintendent of human resources.

The district also named Anna Scharfeld the new principal at the year-round Santa Barbara Community Academy. Scharfeld had been acting assistant principal at the K-6 Westside school since December.

A 19-year SBUSD employee, Simmons has been a teacher, an assistant principal and a principal.

“Serving as the next principal of Santa Barbara High School is a wonderful opportunity,” she said. “I can’t wait to once again walk through the historic hallways, wearing my olive and gold, and feeling the spirit of ‘Once a Don, Always a Don’.”

In addition to the new principals, the district named Steve Vizzolini as its new director of facilities and modernization, and Kathy Serrano as coordinator of after-school and extended learning.

A four-vehicle collision injured five people during the morning commute on Highway 101 in Goleta on May 4. One car ended up in a field, some 30 yards off the highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred just before 8 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Los Carneros Road.

Three people were reported with moderate injuries and two others with minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the wreck.

If I didn’t know better, I’d say the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara don’t like each other.

The latest evidence is the Santa Barbara City Council’s unanimous denial of Goleta’s appeal of a proposed automobile dealership at 6210-6290 Hollister Ave., which is on Santa Barbara Airport land that is surrounded by Goleta.

To be fair, the dealership project successfully navigated Santa Barbara’s arduous approval process. To also be fair, there are legitimate concerns on the Goleta side.

Yada yada yada, our Josh Molina has all the sordid details from the May 8 meeting, and more.

What is not fair is the elementary school-level sniping between officials of both cities in the most public display yet of a long-simmering feud. Reading Josh’s report reminded me of Noozhawk’s old story comments, and we all remember how statesmen-like and uninformed those were.

But unlike anonymous story commenters trolling, literally, in the dark web, elected officials and senior policy staff in Goleta and Santa Barbara have a slew of ways they can get together to discuss differences — and common ground. Before things get to this car dealer level of brinksmanship.

In fact, since I know you’re all reading this, I’m suggesting that you get together to discuss your differences — and your common ground. I’ll even host a mixer for you to get that party started. Mayors Cathy Murillo and Paula Perotte, you both know how to reach me.

Why do I find this so exasperating? For starters, my company is deeply embedded in both cities, and the long-running Pawnee vs. Eagleton mentality is not a good look for either. I know I’m not alone in thinking this, as there are hundreds of other small — and large — businesses with regional wingspans like Noozhawk’s.

Our companies have to think beyond whatever borders we believe we have, for the health of our organizations and the community that we serve. I don’t know how successful any of us could be if scorn and condescension were a reflexive routine.

Santa Barbara and Goleta have far more in common and more co-dependency than either wishes to admit. It’s time to start acting like it.

The newly unified Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-0 on May 8 for sweeping new regulations on accessory dwelling units. Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon was recused and the council has one vacancy.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are smaller structures built on existing residential properties. They’re commonly called “granny flats,” a moronic description that really should be retired — especially since it’s more likely that granny will be staying in her house and renting the backyard bungalow to her kids.

But I digress.

The council approved conditions that permit ADUs in all residential neighborhoods save for high-fire zones in the foothills; establish a sliding-scale formula to determine unit size, based on the lot dimensions; and require homeowners pursuing building permits to post yellow development notification signs so all the neighbors know what they’re up to.

In addition, ADUs must be owner-occupied, no doubt as a way to wield the hammer on Whac-A-Mole short-term rentals.

Santa Barbara has received 345 ADU applications since January 2017, after getting just one in the previous 25 years. The upsurge follows a 2016 state law that requires cities to allow ADUs as a way to increase affordable housing options.

Remember Nicolas Holzer? Yeah, I had almost forgotten about him, too.

Waaaay back on Aug. 11, 2014, Holzer allegedly called 9-1-1 to report that he had killed his parents, Sheila and William Holzer, 74 and 73, respectively, and his two sons, Sebastian, 13, and Vincent, 10.

Oh, and the family dog, because why not?

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responding to the 600 block of Walnut Park Lane near Goleta found a gruesome crime scene at the elder Holzers’ otherwise well-kept home, where they all lived together. Everyone had been stabbed multiple times.

Holzer, then 45, was arrested and charged with four homicides. Soon after, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Going all in with the character, he ditched the clean-shaven and close-cropped hair look in favor of an appearance that makes Ted Kaczynski look like a Marine recruit.

Now fast forward — but very slowly — for nearly four years. Holzer’s defense team has abruptly opted to waive a jury trial and will instead seek a court trial before Superior Court Judge Brian Hill. Of course, the decision came after jury selection was underway. I guess when you’re already wasting time, what’s additional inconvenience for prospective jurors?

Pre-trial motions will be heard May 14.

