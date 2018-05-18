Bill Macfadyen: News of High School Student’s Apparent Suicide Spreads Fast, and Officially

NoozWeek’s Top 5 goes guns up in Goleta, nabs a suspect trying to escape before jail, makes a dope bust and more on the Gaviota coast, and takes a last bite at the Chocolate Gallery

Phew. The Los Angeles Dodgers — the worst team money can buy and the biggest-market team the fewest fans can watch — have won their one game this past week. Another victory is almost certain to follow sometime next week.

Riding the euphoria of a one-game hot streak, I’m suddenly eager for California to legalize sports gambling. Imagine how exciting it will be to wager on lousy at-bats, stranded RISBs, how short a starting pitcher can last and how quickly the bullpen will implode.

I bet I’ll be richer than Frankrupt McCourt!

At least Team Noozhawk plays like a champion. According to our Google Analytics, we had an audience of 121,287 readers this past week.

What follows is my take on your Top 5 stories. This is an opinion column so don’t be surprised if you come across one. Or two.

And that reminds me: Mayors Cathy Murillo of Santa Barbara and Paula Perotte of Goleta, I’ve yet to hear from you after last week’s Best of Bill.

Last week’s top story was the happy announcement of a new principal at Santa Barbara High School. Cruelly, this week’s top story is the harsh rawness surrounding the apparent suicide of a Santa Barbara High senior.

Early on May 15, a jogger called 9-1-1 after spotting a body in the ocean off the beach east of Stearns Wharf.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson said emergency personnel responded to the 6:45 a.m. call and pulled the body to shore. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office was investigating the death of what turned out to be a teenage boy.

Later that morning, outgoing Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio sent out a surprisingly detailed email to the school community reporting that the teen was a student, 17-year-old Andrew Hernandez.

“I am sorry to bring this news to you in this manner,” he wrote, “but with all that is going on I wanted to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information about recent events that have transpired with one of our students ...

“Please take the time to console one another and support each other through this tough time, as we try and make sense of such a tragic piece of news for our school.”

Becchio, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s incoming assistant superintendent of human resources, said a compassion center with grief counselors would be available on campus.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover confirmed Hernandez’s identity for Noozhawk.

“All indications are that his death was the result of an apparent suicide,” she added.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

A routine traffic stop in Goleta turned out to be more exciting than expected for Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies after gunfire was heard coming from a passing car.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, two deputies had pulled over a vehicle about 11 p.m. May 12 near Happy Harry’s Produce Market, at 7020 Calle Real, just west of Glen Annie Road.

“Deputies were on a traffic stop when they heard gunfire coming from a nearby vehicle driving by them,” she said, adding that the shots did not appear to be directed at the deputies.

No one was hurt in the incident, but backup was beckoned and a search was launched.

Hoover said one vehicle was stopped at gunpoint a few blocks away, but it turned out that the car had not been involved.

The investigation is continuing, but there are few clues and even fewer leads.

In a last-ditch effort to avoid jail, a Santa Barbara man escaped from a police car bringing him to the pokey. His bright idea ended up biting him in the ass, though.

Actually, it was a police dog, but let’s hold that at bay for a moment.

According to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Ryan DeJohn, an SBPD patrol car was dropping off two suspects at Santa Barbara County Jail early on May 12. One of the suspects — identified as 45-year-old Jorge Pedroza — somehow managed to open the car door, and he fled into the brush near the jail at 4436 Calle Real.

The officers and sheriff’ deputies quickly surrounded the area and sent in a K-9 team. In short order, the suspect was in custody.

As bad luck would have it, Pedroza apparently tried to resist the police dog’s ... charms. Before being booked into jail, DeJohn said, he was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of bite wounds.

The other suspect — aka “The Smart One” — remained in the back of the police car the whole time.

It was panga-monium on the normally placid Gaviota coast last week when a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department-led bust netted 18 suspects and 3,000 pounds of marijuana.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said detectives settled in on a surveillance operation about 1 a.m. May 12 near Arroyo Quemada, about a mile east of the Arroyo Hondo vista point. The isolated area is popular with smugglers from Mexico who use panga-style boats to deliver drugs to the beaches below the bluffs along Highway 101.

Hoover said detectives began tailing a truck at around 4:45 a.m., following it to Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, where the driver parked and ran into a nearby creekbed.

“After checking for any additional occupants, detectives observed more than a dozen bales of marijuana consistent with those smuggled into the United States by Mexican drug trafficking organizations,” she said.

Other undercover units observed additional unusual vehicle traffic for that time of night, she added.

“The vehicles were subsequently stopped and an additional van was discovered loaded with several dozen additional bales of marijuana,” Hoover said. “The other two associated vehicles were stopped, revealing multiple subjects who smelled of fuel and were covered in sand and water.”

A subsequent search turned up a beached panga boat.

Hoover said 18 people were arrested, all of them males, and more than 120 bales of marijuana were seized.

The investigation is ongoing, and no identities have been disclosed.

Along with sheriff’s narcotics detectives, deputies and Special Enforcement Patrol officers, the operation included California Highway Patrol and Homeland Security personnel.

After nearly 40 years in business, the owners of The Chocolate Gallery have decided it’s time to close up shop.

Karen Kegg and her husband, Tim Johnson, opened their first store in 1980 at The Granada building in downtown Santa Barbara. Within two years, they had outgrown the space and moved to 5705 Calle Real in Goleta’s Calle Real Shopping Center.

Kegg told our Josh Molina that the decision to close wasn’t based on finances or operating costs. It’s been a sweet ride, but it’s also good to go out on top.

“We’re gonna miss it,” she said. “We loved the socializing. It’s fun and it has not stopped being fun.”

The Chocolate Gallery is known for homemade specialties like truffles and Texas Crunch, both of which are mainstay #bestofbillrecommendations — in case you’re thinking of getting me something.

The store’s last day is June 16 so you’ve got a month. Thank you in advance.

• • •

