Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Proudly Announces Our Newly Redesigned A.M. Report

Noozhawk's journey as a New Media pioneer has been fascinating. There's not much of a roadmap for where we're going, but there is an abundance of data. We study that information for clues about where our readers want to go.

A peculiar phenomenon has been something we noticed early on with our e-Bulletin and how our readers interact with it. Even though our 8,000 subscribers visit the website when they click on a story, a surprisingly large number of them think of the e-Bulletin as Noozhawk. When they finally discover there's a lot more news where that came from, they're amazed. I hear it almost every week.

To emphasize that the e-Bulletin is a product of Noozhawk, we've redesigned and renamed it, and are launching our new A.M. Report with the Aug. 2 edition.

Our graphic designer, Laura Bolton, has given it a fresh look with an identity of its own, rather than one that resembles noozhawk.com. She also simplified the format to focus attention on a sampling of our top stories, instead of a long list of headlines. Our intention is to get readers to click through to our website, where they'll find the mother lode of local news. Laura also added a couple of navigation rows with tabs that click back to the website for specific topics, like Business or Nonprofits.

Meanwhile, Jon Martin of Santa Barbara-based JFM Web Design, has done a terrific job coding it through on the backend, and significantly paring down our production time. Perhaps his biggest breakthrough was creating the technology to serve our A.M. Report ads from our ad server, which enables us to provide our clients with comprehensive and immediate analytics.

