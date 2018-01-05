Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Are Positive About Our New No-Comments Policy

NoozWeek’s Top 5 starts new year with a homicide, ends last year with a stabbing, energizes its Target audience, and tracks a fatal pedestrian collision and Hope Ranch mail thefts

If my very unscientific survey is any guide, Noozhawk’s new reader response policy is a huge hit.

At last count, I’ve received more than 300 emails, phone calls and texts in support of our decision to no longer allow story comments. I promise you that I’ve gotten your messages, but it’s going to take me some time to respond to all of them.

My Jan. 1 announcement included an outline of our plans to encourage more old-fashioned letters to the editor, along with some New Media methods for interacting with Team Noozhawk and expressing your viewpoints. Those, too, have gotten an eager reception, and we’re excited to see where they take us.

Of course, I’ve also received some two dozen condemnations that are almost a mirror image of the behavior I called out in my column. Three or four messages were civil, but only a couple included actual names and contact information.

The rest — from the far right to the far left — were uniformly histrionic and explicit in their descriptions of me, Noozhawk and the horse we rode in on, as well as what I could do with our policy and to myself.

Interestingly, many called our decision to get rid of story comments a death blow to America’s founding principles, although I don’t know how our fragile nation was able to hold on until Al Gore could invent the Internet.

Since there were so few, I had figured to use this space to highlight all the low lights, but then I realized ... I’m bored. I don’t owe these people anything and, in fact, I’ve already given them far more attention than they deserve.

The parade has passed.

Aside from the policy changes, or maybe because of them, there were 141,180 of you reading Noozhawk this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

What follows is a list of our Top Five most-read stories, along with my own take on them. Spoiler alert: This is my opinion column.

Santa Barbara police found one man dead and another wounded when they responded to a disturbance at a residence near downtown only hours into the new year.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 1, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Victoria Street to check on an altercation at a party. They were en route to the scene when a second call reported gunshots.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said one man in his early 20s was discovered dead in the street in the 1300 block of De la Vina St., just north of Victoria. Around the corner, a second man, also in his 20s, was found wounded.

The wounded man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. His identity and medical condition were not released.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the dead man, but he was said to be a local.

“We are still chasing down a lot of leads, some of which may bear fruit and some of which may not,” Lt. Ed Olson told our Tom Bolton later that night.

He said two “subjects of interest” have been identified, but their names and descriptions were being withheld.

On Jan. 3, a large contingent of police converged on the neighborhood, with guns trained on the party house.

Traffic was rerouted around the neighborhood, including busy Chapala and De la Vina streets, during the stakeout, which started around 9:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., police evacuated nearby residences and businesses, and SWAT and a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s K-9 unit entered the apartment. No one was home.

“Officers learned that a subject(s) may have entered into the crime scene and were perhaps currently inside the residence,” police spokesman Anthony Wagner said later, adding that the scene had been “re-secured.”

He said SWAT, along with SBPD’s armored Bearcat, was deployed since the earlier homicide involved a gun.

For years, South Coast residents have longed for a Target store. On Jan. 3, the company announced that their dreams would be coming true in a matter of months.

Target officials say they’ve signed a lease to open a “small-format” store at the Galleria, the fortress-like shopping center at the corner of State Street and La Cumbre Road. The 34,000-square-foot store is expected to be in business in October.

“Our Galleria store will offer residents and visitors the ease and inspiration of a curated assortment of home goods, apparel and more, as well as a pick-up point for online orders,” said Mark Schindele, a Target senior vice president.

In other words, don’t expect to find the full Target of opportunity.

The company says its small-format stores are tailored to meet the needs of locals, and are designed to serve communities that aren’t a good match for a full-sized Target. An array of 130 such stores is expected around the country by the end of 2019.

Currently, the closest regular-sized Targets to Santa Barbara are in Ventura, Oxnard and Santa Maria.

A dispute among transients ended in a New Year’s Eve stabbing at Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach. One woman was wounded in the altercation and a second is wanted as a suspect.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said several transients were gathered at a picnic table near Shoreline Beach Café, at 801 Shoreline Drive, when an argument started around 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

One woman apparently stabbed another multiple times, then left the scene.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her wounds. Her identity and medical condition were not disclosed.

Police spokesman Anthony Wagner said Jan. 2 that officers had identified 36-year-old Nichole Ann Ortiz as a suspect in the case. An arrest warrant, alleging assault with a deadly weapon, has been issued for her.

Ortiz is described as white, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes, and she apparently frequents the Milpas Street area. Call 9-1-1 if you see her.

A pedestrian was fatally injured early on Jan. 4 when he was struck by an SUV while crossing Upper State Street in Santa Barbara. The subsequent investigation shut down the busy thoroughfare for more than three hours during the heart of the morning commute.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, the pedestrian was crossing from the Five Points Shopping Center toward McDonald’s at 3940 State St. at about 6:30 a.m. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was almost to the other side when he was hit by a westbound Dodge SUV.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

The collision is under police investigation, and it was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved. Wagner said light rain was falling at the time of the wreck and that “could have been a factor.”

State Street was shut down between Calle Real and La Cumbre Road and Calle Real until almost 10 a.m.

You gotta give her an A for ambition, but a Hope Ranch burglary suspect apparently wasn’t much of a student of the getaway game. She definitely didn’t appear to notice she was being watched and followed.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the enclave’s private security officers noticed a suspicious SUV driving around the neighborhood the morning of Dec. 28. They began tailing it and watched as the driver allegedly parked at different houses.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified, and Hoover said deputies stopped the vehicle near the corner of Las Positas and Modoc roads in nearby Santa Barbara. Inside the SUV, she said, they found stolen mail on the dashboard and “copious amounts” of suspected stolen property.

Items among the alleged haul included credit cards, checkbooks, passports, laptops, cameras, coffee makers, deep fryers, golf clubs, mail and packages, and a $30,000 equine ultrasound machine.

Hoover said deputies also discovered syringes, foil and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspect — identified as Pamela Hoppers, 26, of Goleta — was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, mail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, Hoover said. She was booked into County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

• • •

• • •

