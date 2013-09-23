Bill Macfadyen: Can You Spare a Few Minutes to Take Noozhawk’s Readership Survey?

We already know that many of you — our 306,000 monthly readers — are addicted to Noozhawk, and thanks to Google Analytics and other tracking programs, we get how you interact with us and what your reading preferences are.

But we'd like to know more about you, as well as how you think we can improve our coverage of our community and the people who live here.

The Noozhawk team is conducting a readership survey to gather demographic data on our audience as well as your opinions of the job we're doing, which will help us sharpen our focus and better serve you as we approach our sixth anniversary next month.

Your responses to this five-minute QuestionPro survey will be strictly confidential and the information we obtain will be reported only in the aggregate.

If you're a member of our Hawks Club or subscribe to our free daily A.M. Report, you'll also receive an invitation to take the survey through an email from us.

If you have questions about the survey or the procedures, please contact me at [email protected].

Thank you in advance for your time — and thank you for reading Noozhawk.

Click here to take the survey.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.