Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Story Comments to Change Platforms Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 27, 2013 | 7:55 p.m.

Just a reminder that Noozhawk is switching its story commenting system Monday to the Disqus platform.

Noozhawk logins will be discontinued and Noozhawk site registration will no longer be required. Previous story comments will be retained under their original screen names but the related notification feature will be disabled.

To comment on stories, you can register with Disqus, either under a real name or a pseudonym. Or you can comment by signing in using various social-media accounts, including Facebook, Google, OpenID, Twitter or Yahoo.

Readers can reply to individual comments and track other commenters throughout the Disqus universe.

You're able to vote up or vote down comments from fellow readers, and comments you find offensive can be flagged as "inappropriate."

Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

