Local News

Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Walks Sitting Out This New Year’s Eve, Rescheduling to Late January

All this talk of moving around reminds me that we have some office furniture to give away. Interested?

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 29, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

After a run of several years, our popular annual Noozhawk Walks on New Year’s Eve is being postponed for a month. Let’s blame it on the Thomas Fire.

Our usual guides, Urban Hikers Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright, were unavailable this year, and my backup plan fell through at the 11th hour. Add to that the ongoing disruption from the wildfire and its 11-day mandatory evacuation, Noozhawk being in the middle of trying to move our offices, Christmas, and me having the privilege of being summoned for jury duty for the third time in 2017, and, well, this week just got away from me.

So, I’m looking at the 2018 calendar and thinking that the weekend of Jan. 27-28 might be good for a do-over. It’s safely between holidays and is the weekend before the Feb. 4 Super Bowl. With my luck in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court system, I’ll probably still be on the hook for jury duty, but court usually is not in session on Saturdays or Sundays. Is it?

We’ve not done a Noozhawk Walks in Goleta yet, so I’m hopeful of making that our destination this time. Feel free to email me with suggestions, and expect an announcement around mid-January.

I’ll probably start planning our excursion in earnest the week of Jan. 8, after Noozhawk is all settled in as squatters at the Impact HUB in downtown Santa Barbara while we wait for our new nest to be completed at the brand-new Impact HUB opening on Chapala Street.

Speaking of moving, we’ve got quite a bit of office furniture we’d like to give away — free — to a good home. The only drawback is you’ll need to make arrangements with me to come and get it by Thursday, Jan. 4.

Photos of some of the loot are attached below, along with brief descriptions.

Feel free to spread the word. Nonprofit organizations are preferred, but we have no use for it at our new office and just need to clear it out of our old one, above Opal Restaurant & Bar next to the Arlington Theatre.

Thank you!

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Light brown conference table (tabletop in two pieces) 120 inches long by 48 inches wide and 29½ inches tall. Click to view larger
Light brown conference table (tabletop in two pieces) 120 inches long by 48 inches wide and 29½ inches tall. (Noozhawk photo)
Five or six office chairs are available. Click to view larger
Five or six office chairs are available. (Noozhawk photo)
Light brown wood credenza, 72 inches wide by 23¾ inches deep and 29½ inches tall. Click to view larger
Light brown wood credenza, 72 inches wide by 23¾ inches deep and 29½ inches tall. (Noozhawk photo)
Dark wood bookcase, 35½ inches wide by 12 inches deep and 72 inches tall. Click to view larger
Dark wood bookcase, 35½ inches wide by 12 inches deep and 72 inches tall. (Noozhawk photo)
Lateral filing cabinets available include four three-drawer cabinets (39½ inches tall by 36 inches wide and 18 inches deep) and one four-drawer cabinet (51½ inches tall by 26 inches wide and 18 inches deep). Also available is a formica top long enough to span two filing cabinets placed side by side. Click to view larger
Lateral filing cabinets available include four three-drawer cabinets (39½ inches tall by 36 inches wide and 18 inches deep) and one four-drawer cabinet (51½ inches tall by 26 inches wide and 18 inches deep). Also available is a formica top long enough to span two filing cabinets placed side by side. (Noozhawk photo)
Brushed chrome Emerson microwave. Click to view larger
Brushed chrome Emerson microwave. (Noozhawk photo)
White Magic Chief mini refrigerator. Other miscellaneous items include a two-slice toaster and a 48-by-36-inch cork bulletin board. Click to view larger
White Magic Chief mini refrigerator. Other miscellaneous items include a two-slice toaster and a 48-by-36-inch cork bulletin board. (Noozhawk photo)
Two coffee makers. I don’t touch the stuff, but I’m assured that they work. Click to view larger
Two coffee makers. I don’t touch the stuff, but I’m assured that they work. (Noozhawk photo)

