Bill Macfadyen: About Last Night ...

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 25, 2014 | 12:20 a.m.

Due to some kind of a network outage, Noozhawk’s web host was experiencing service interruptions over a two-hour span Monday night.

There’s never a good time for an Internet news company to be offline and this was no exception, coming as it did during a key period in our editing and production process.

More important, it also stalled a pretty strong run of our traffic that started in midevening — not long after we posted Giana Magnoli’s exclusive report on Goleta City Councilman Ed Easton’s moving story.

Longtime readers are well aware that unreliability from service providers is a particular pet peeve of mine. In response to a torrent of tweets from fellow disgruntled customers and me, Nexcess, our hosting company, provided occasional updates via its Twitter account.

“Our network engineers are actively working with our upstream providers to resolve current issues,” read a tweet from @nexcess late Monday. “More details will follow.”

The company was apologetic for the inconvenience and promised a complete accounting of what happened. We’re looking forward to the report, and an explanation of how a similar disruption will be prevented in the future.

Meanwhile, Noozhawk came back online for good shortly after 11 p.m. We, too, apologize for the inconvenience.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

