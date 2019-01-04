Bill Macfadyen: More Questions Than Answers as Orcutt Family Wiped Out in Murderous Rampage

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A Santa Barbara landlord’s diversified property, laying down the laws, a devastating Goleta apartment fire, and an Isla Vista idiot

Thank you to the 70-something Noozhawk readers who joined us on our annual New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walk around Santa Barbara’s historic Presidio Neighborhood earlier this week.

On an absolutely spectacular afternoon, Urban Hikers Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright and Hugh Margerum of Margerum Wine Co. led a very entertaining and educational tour of the area, with stops at Presidio Avenue, which is now just a half-block long but was once Santa Barbara’s main street; the Covarrubias Adobe at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum; the Anacapa School campus; the freshly restored Alhecama Theatre; El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park; the main post office; the Ranchero Room above El Paseo Restaurant; and, in a real treat, the fascinating Masonic Temple.

We also happened upon some cool Santa Barbara history in the making, with Ashley and Presidio descendent Tim Aceves’ wedding party at Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens. Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Many of us finished up at the Margerum Tasting Room in El Paseo, enjoying a glass of Margerum wine with cheese and charcuterie from C’est Cheese.

It was a wonderful way to end a bittersweet year, but don’t despair if this Noozhawk Walk sold out before you could sign up. Peter, Stacey and I already are talking about adding a second walk, this summer, as well as a destination for the upcoming New Year’s Eve walkabout — just 361 days away.

Before we look forward, however, this column is all about looking back, at least over the last seven days. According to our Google Analytics, we had an audience of 112,535 readers this past week.

What follows is my take — which means my opinion — on your Top 5 most-read stories. Fair warning: There’s a lot of grim news in here, including some of my own.

WHAT a tragedy.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a woman called 9-1-1 just after 8 p.m. Dec. 28 to report that she had returned to her southern Orcutt home and found a “bloody scene inside.”

Hoover said the caller, who was not hurt, immediately left the house in the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive, in the gated Oakhill Country Estates neighborhood off Graciosa Road.

Sheriff’s deputies raced to the residence, where they encountered a man armed with a rifle. Hoover said Special Enforcement Team members used less-lethal munitions — a 40mm impact weapon and shotgun beanbag rounds — to try to subdue the suspect, but to no avail.

“The suspect continued to pose an immediate threat, at which point the deputies shot him,” she said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the house, authorities found a gruesome crime scene, with three dead victims, all of them “brutally beaten and stabbed,” Hoover said. One of the victims, a woman, was found in a bathtub.

“The motive for this brutal act of violence is still under investigation and has not been determined,” Hoover said, adding that all three victims lived at the home.

She identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Gerald McNabb and the victims as Melanie McNabb, 64, his mother; Nicole McNabb, 34, one of his sisters; and Carlos Echavarria, 63, a longtime family friend and Melanie McNabb’s boyfriend.

Oddly, Hoover said “there is no preliminary evidence to indicate that any of the victims were shot.” Interesting.

The investigation is ongoing, including the officer-involved shooting, but there are all kinds of zigs and zags with this story.

First, the suspect worked as a sheriff’s custody deputy for nearly 11 years, until he voluntarily resigned in 2012, Hoover said. Later that year, she said, he was arrested in Oxnard and convicted of and sentenced for felony domestic violence in 2014.

Second, two days after the murders, McNabb’s younger brother, 43-year-old Brian, was arrested on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury in an alleged assault on a family member prior to the killings.

Authorities would not identify the family member, other than to say that the individual did not live at the Oakhill Drive home and was not one of the Dec. 28 victims. It was not clear if the two crimes are related.

Brian McNabb remains in County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Melanie McNabb was widowed last year when her husband, David, died of ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis in June. He was 63.

The McNabb and Echavarria families are longtime friends, and Echavarria’s son, Kenny, said his dad had recently bought an engagement ring and was planning to ask Melanie to marry him. The couple attended Gospel Lighthouse Church in Arroyo Grande.

“We were so happy for him and for Melanie, too,” Kenny Echavarria told our Janene Scully.

Deborah Fulgium Hernandez, Echavarria’s former wife, described her ex as having a big heart and her friend, Melanie, as a woman who “was always upbeat.”

Echavarria is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services are pending, and a GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family with expenses. Click here to make an online donation.

As authorities flooded the zone the frosty night of Dec. 28, the county Office of Emergency Management issued a “shelter in place” alert to neighbors and established area roadblocks for several hours until the scene had been secured.

Ah, the old ruse of using a preschool and an animal-rescue center as cover for an alleged drug lab operation. That combination doesn’t even work for long in low-budget cop dramas on TV.

But that doesn’t stop Hollywood from making them, and it apparently didn’t stop this story’s cast of villains from thinking they were just smart enough to get away with it. But I’m fast-forwarding through the commercials. Let’s hit pause.

Sheriff’s Senior Deputy Jeremy Rogers set the scene for our Tom Bolton: Investigators were searching a residence in the 100 block of Nogal Drive, off Hollister Avenue a block west of Modoc Road near Santa Barbara, when they uncovered evidence of an illegal drug lab.

“Evidence collected indicated narcotics were also being sold and used at the location,” he said. “Multiple items of evidence, including a firearm, were located, as well as chemicals, dozens of syringes and other narcotics-related paraphernalia.”

According to Rogers, the property is owned by a character named Charles Romanus, who is described as a 51-year-old convicted felon. Not surprisingly, he was arrested.

In a plot twist, however, it turns out that the site is also home to Harmony Preschool as well as a nonprofit animal-rescue facility. Ruh-roh.

The preschool — which Rogers said is “just feet from where narcotics were being made, sold and used” — has been located on the property for 11 years and has nearly a dozen students between the ages of 2 and 5.

No other details about the school were available, but Rogers said Romanus ran the animal-rescue operation. County Animal Services staff colleced a half-dozen cats from the site.

Romanus was arrested on suspicion of illegally manufacturing narcotics, violation of the state Juvenile Drug Trafficking and Schoolyard Act of 1988, child endangerment, operating a place for narcotics use, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Rogers said. All of the charges are felonies.

He was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Two alleged co-stars were arrested with him:

» Henry Hewitt, 32, of Santa Barbara, on felony charges of false impersonation of another and forgery. His bail was set at $50,000.

» Brandon Topete, 24, of Goleta, on a no-bail warrant for robbery and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and an injecting device.

Rogers said crews from the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau and the county Fire Department entered the residence and removed harmful chemicals associated with narcotics manufacturing.

California languishes at the very bottom of state rankings in things like roads and infrastructure upkeep, public-school test scores and small-business climate, but we’re proudly right up there at the top with state income tax rates, gas taxes, sales taxes, poverty, violent crime, homelessness, high school drop-outs and middle-class migration to anywhere else.

So what are our betters in Sacramento doing about it? Why, they’re busy enacting laws supervising plastic straws, micromanaging beverage choices for children’s meals at restaurants, removing scooter helmets, looking out for breastfeeding and requiring prepaid envelopes for mail-in ballots.

Happy New Year!

A ferocious apartment fire displaced two Goleta families the evening of Dec. 28. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the blaze.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told our Josh Molina that the fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. on the second story of an apartment building at 78 Magnolia Ave., a block and a half north of Hollister Avenue in Old Town.

Zaniboni said flames were already spreading to a neighboring apartment when firefighters arrived. The two-bedroom apartment where the fire started was a “major loss,” he added.

The family of five in the destroyed apartment and two neighbors whose unit had minor damage were all being tended to by the American Red Cross Central California Region-Pacific Coast Chapter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

An Isla Vista man who allegedly got drunk and threatened to shoot up a restaurant the night of Jan. 1 probably is looking for a reset on his New Year’s resolutions by now. After a short foot pursuit, the moron was arrested and spent the first night of 2019 in jail.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies were dispatched about 8:10 p.m. to the 900 block of Embarcadero del Mar where a confrontation had been reported at a restaurant there.

“The suspect had reportedly been asked to leave a restaurant bar because of his level of intoxication,” she said. “He then brandished a firearm and reportedly threatened to shoot people.”

With deputies on his tail, the man fled into nearby Anisq’Oyo Park.

After catching up with the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Rios, Hoover said deputies searched the area and found in a trash can a backpack that contained a magazine with two rounds of ammunition.

“A handgun was also located near a dumpster,” she said.

Hoover said Rios was booked into County Jail on charges of possession of a pistol with an altered or destroyed serial number, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

He was released the next day after posting $50,000 bail.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? 1 Man Dead, 1 Wounded in New Year’s Day Shooting in Downtown Santa Barbara.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Try this for polite company: Here’s the Perfect Thing to Say When Someone Is Rude.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

Heartbroken at the loss of my sidekick, the incomparable @riley_the_wonder_malamute, I’m afraid my Instagram feed took a temporary hiatus this past week. I’ll be back, though.

• • •

Watch It

What are the odds? Dictator Vladimir Putin, aka the Wayne Gretzky of Russia, scores five goals in an exhibition hockey game.

(Global News video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.