Bill Macfadyen: With Paula Lopez, Noozhawk Readers Pick Up Where They Left Off

As soon as Noozhawk broke the story of news anchor Paula Lopez’​s latest run-in with alcohol and law enforcement, I was hearing from friends and other readers who wanted to know what I was going to say in my column.

Before I get to that, let’s go over what she’s accused of:

According to authorities, a wrong-way driver was reported to the California Highway Patrol about 8 p.m. Sept. 6. Multiple witnesses had encountered a silver Toyota Prius driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the area of El Capitán State Beach, eight miles west of Goleta.

Not long after, our Zack Warburg heard a police scanner report of a pedestrian possibly being struck by a car on the road to Bacara Resort & Spa, just west of Sandpiper Golf Course at 7925 Hollister Ave.

“Upon arriving, about halfway down the Bacara access road, I found multiple cars stopped,” he recalled later. “A female in a blue dress was stumbling down the roadway with two individuals attempting to stop her.”

Zack said Santa Barbara County firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics arrived soon after he did. He says they tried to engage the woman, but she walked swiftly away and crawled under some bushes.

About that time, CHP units and sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene after searching unsuccessfully for any sign of a wrong-way driver on the freeway.

CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said officers determined that Lopez was the driver of the Toyota that had been traveling the wrong way, and that she was under the influence of alcohol.

During the incident, she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted both a sheriff’s deputy and a CHP officer, he added.

Gutierrez said Lopez was arrested on suspicion of DUI and assaulting a police officer, and was booked into County Jail. As of Sept. 10, formal charges are still pending.

Although bail had been set at the going rate of $5,000, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Lopez was released on her own recognizance the afternoon of Sept. 7.

At the time of the encounter, Zack was giving first responders a wide berth at what was still thought to be an accident scene, and was not close enough to recognize the longtime KEYT News personality and current anchor at sister station KCOY. He only learned her identity later.

Thanks to Zack and our Tom Bolton’s sleuthing, we had almost the entire story within an hour or so of Lopez’s 9 p.m. arrest. What we were unable to obtain was official confirmation from authorities.

So we waited to post our story until we got it the next morning. Along with Zack’s exclusive photographs.

What had promised to be a sleepy day of holiday site traffic quickly became Noozhawk’s second busiest day of the year. (Click here for the first.) So far, more than 42,000 people have read the latest chapter in the Paula Lopez saga — which is a perennial favorite of our readers.

With all that buildup, my response to this incident is unlikely to satisfy anyone: I really hope Lopez gets the help she so desperately needs. Followed by “Thank God, no one was hurt.”

I’​ve noted before that Lopez is my friend. Even at the lowest points of a very public and humiliating ordeal that may never go away, she’​s been gracious to me and to her colleagues in the news media whose job it is to report on her.

The 50-year-old mother of three has spoken previously about her battle with alcoholism, and this latest episode appears to be one more example of her addiction.

No matter what we do, however, drunks are going to try to drive. We need to understand that — and be prepared to try to prevent it.

But ... but you know there’s always a butt, and often it’s me.

What I don’t understand is the seeming inability of her family and friends to corral her. Several hours before her arrest, a photo posted on Lopez’s Twitter account depicted a large gathering at a house well up the mountainside along the Gaviota coast. The vista in the background appears to be in the vicinity of El Capitán, which is where authorities say they believe she first drove onto the freeway headed into oncoming traffic.

There are nearly a dozen men and women seated around the table, including Lopez’s husband, retired Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa. With all those adults in the room, no one noticed that such a high-profile companion with such a well-publicized problem was going to get into a car and drive away by herself?

I’m sorry, but that seems inconceivably passive.

Like many Americans, I’m well aware of the proclivities of those with addictive behavior. Lopez owns whatever fate befalls her as a result of this latest incident. But she also deserves more from her family and friends.

In another Noozhawk exclusive, our Lara Cooper on Sept. 4 broke the story of the 30-year-old son of Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr and Goleta City Councilman Jim Farr being arrested on felony drug and weapons charges.

Lara learned that Richard Daniel Farr had been arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to his dad’s house in the 6200 block of Shamrock Avenue in Goleta to conduct a welfare check.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Lara that the elder Farr and his ex-wife had reported that their son “had been exhibiting bizarre behavior” for several days, and they were concerned he was having a mental-health crisis.

Deputies and the county’s CARES mobile mental-health crisis unit arrived in the residential neighborhood off Valdez Avenue west of the Fairview Shopping Center, placed Farr on a mental-health hold and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.

Hoover said deputies conducted a search of the premises and discovered a .45-caliber handgun, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, “six large black garbage bags containing approximately 50 pounds of loose marijuana,” butane honey oil, concentrated cannabis and clandestine lab equipment.

After his release from the hospital, Farr was booked at County Jail on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.

He was released on his own recognizance and arraigned last week.

A motorist was hospitalized Sept. 6 after crashing into the center divider on southbound Highway 101 near the Garden Street entrance ramp.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, the motorist — a woman whose identity was not disclosed — was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 8:45 a.m. There were no other injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Like a moth to a flame, our Josh Molina keeps getting drawn to the perpetual Santa Barbara soap opera otherwise known as the Architectural Board of Review.

While many of the issues raised and debated at ABR meetings are of vital importance to stakeholders, neighbors and the larger community, the City of Santa Barbara’s dysfunctional planning process is becoming increasingly exposed for the mess that it is.

At a basic level, city planning staff and ABR members ought to be operating under the same General Plan guidelines. Over the last few months, however, Josh has reported on a number of cases in which ABR appointees seem to be freelancing far beyond their advisory responsibilities.

They do have some leeway, of course, but it seems to me that if you want to set policy, you ought to get yourself elected to the City Council, which is the only appropriate forum to shape it.

Lest you think I’m just picking on the ABR, I’m not. Not entirely. The county’s Montecito Planning Commission is Exhibit A for capriciousness, but that’s a different government animal entirely — and a digression.

On Sept. 4, the ABR took up a project proposed for 715 Bond Ave., located in a neighborhood of single-story houses near Santa Barbara Junior High School.

On paper, the concept conforms to the city’​s convoluted Average Unit Density Incentive Program, which was authorized by an ordinance intended to encourage the building of smaller, more affordable housing units within walking distance of jobs and residential amenities.

The logic makes no sense, however, and several ABR members called it out.

The proposal from property owner Monica Elias Calles-Gonzalez and her architect, Terry Irwin of Wabi Sabi Architecture, includes ground-floor parking for seven vehicles topped by three floors containing seven residential units with an average of 3.42 bedrooms each, and a five-story elevator shaft.

The four-story building may seem like a skyscraper to its prospective neighbors but, in fact, aside from the elevator shaft, it tops out at just 44 feet tall. Who’s going to live there? People the height of junior high school students? Or maybe only miniature cars will be parked below.

Most of the ABR objections — and those of neighbors — were targeted at the project’s scale and mass, but it seems like the real culprit is the Average Unit Density Incentive Program itself.

Perhaps one of those ABR members should run for City Council after all.

Or perhaps not.

To the disbelief of a couple of Architectural Board of Review appointees busy picking apart a series of murals and motifs proposed for the Five Points Shopping Center on Outer State Street, the applicant abruptly pulled the project.

After listening to a cascade of criticism about the designs, an exasperated Patrick Conway had had enough.

“Guys, we’re not going to come back and present again,” said Conway, vice president and regional officer for ​Regency Centers Corp., which owns the 144,543-square-foot shopping center at 3943 State St.

“If after five meetings we’re not even close, it’s OK. We’re done. I will just be candid with you guys. We can’t do this anymore.”

He then got up and left.

The Regency team had proposed large and small murals, banners, new paint and decorative motifs throughout the center, with a focus on the Big 5 Sporting Goods corner. The development team wanted to create “a sense of arrival” on that side of the complex.

The ABR wasn’t impressed, voting 5-2 against the “whimsical” murals. The board did invite the company to return with yet another new plan, or a faster track toward approval without the murals.

Kirk Gradin, Scott Hopkins, Courtney Jane Miller, Stephanie Poole and Howard Wittausch voted against the project, with Thiep Cung and Amy Fitzgerald Tripp dissenting.

While I’m ambivalent about the murals, if the owners of Five Points Shopping Center want to paint, some serious attention to Santa Barbara’s most disorganized parking lot would be a far better place to start.

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week, from my peripatetic tour of the World Wide Web: 9/11 Rescue Dog Celebrates Her Sweet 16.

That’s a good girl, Bretagne.

Just a reminder: Osama bin Laden was neither the beginning nor the end.

(DarrylWorleyVEVO video)

