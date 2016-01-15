Bill Macfadyen: Intentional or Not, 2 More Walks on the Railroad Tracks End Tragically

NoozWeek’s Top 5 includes an unfortunate freak accident, hangs tough from an Isla Vista cliff, is still squeezing stories out of the Haggen debacle, and hello El Niño!

​​​

Congratulations to the real Powerball jackpot winner: Iran.

Noozhawk had 116,015 readers this past week. Here’s my take on your top stories — in keeping with standard nautical practice:

The 19-year-old woman struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train in Goleta on Jan. 10 was identified as a second-year UC Santa Barbara student from Davis.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the body of Lilian Feng of Isla Vista was found about 9:15 a.m. on the railroad tracks below the Glen Annie Road overpass.

​“Witness statements indicated the actions of the decedent immediately prior to the collision suggest this was an apparent suicide,” Hoover had told our Tom Bolton earlier.

A passenger on the southbound Pacific Surfliner was the first to report the incident to Noozhawk.

UCSB spokeswoman Andrea Estrada confirmed Feng’s identity on Jan. 11.

Her death came just two days after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a man walking on the tracks near Lookout Park in Summerland. Hoover identified the victim in the Jan. 8 collision as Norman Horion, a 60-year-old transient.

Meanwhile, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that a man was hit and killed by a northbound Amtrak train the night of Jan. 9 south of Tank Farm Road, just outside San Luis Obispo city limits.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day, or call 1.800.273.8255.

A Santa Barbara man whose body was found pinned under his pickup truck in a downtown parking lot last month apparently was the victim of an unfortunate, freak accident.

The body of 27-year-old Nate Curteman was discovered after midnight Dec. 15 in city Parking Lot 11 in the 500 block of Anacapa Street. At the time, police would only say that the incident involved “unusual circumstances.”

On Jan. 8, Sgt. Riley Harwood told our Tom Bolton that investigators had determined the pickup had been modified with an after-market external switch installed by a previous owner. He said the device required the driver to turn on the ignition, then get out of the truck to start the engine by reaching under the front bumper.

Curteman had only owned the pickup for a few weeks, said Harwood, who added that he apparently accidentally left it in drive before activating the switch, which caused the truck to lurch forward and run over him.

“The vehicle basically ran over him and pinned him,” he said. “Perhaps he was not familiar with that routine for starting the vehicle.”

Curteman worked as a bartender and server at nearby American Ale, 14 E. Cota St., and at Union Ale, 214 State St.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Pamela and Jeff Storie of Lompoc; his father and stepmother, Tina and Eric Curteman; his sister, Adrianna Curteman; his girlfriend, Kendall Dubroff; and other family and friends.​

A memorial service was held Dec. 23.

A stroll on the beach led to a bizarre discovery the afternoon of Jan. 11 when passersby came across a man hanging upside down from the Isla Vista bluffs.

The man, who was dangling from a rope wrapped around one of his lower legs, was about 15 feet above the beach below the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive. The beachcombers managed to cut him down and called 9-1-1 around 2 p.m.

“He was not in good shape,” Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told our Giana Magnoli. “He had been hanging upside down for 13 hours.”

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the man reportedly had been rappelling down the cliff or climbing it with a rope, fell, and the rope had been wrapped around his calf and held in place by his body weight since 1:30 a.m.

I’m not a climber myself, but if I were I know I would prefer to venture out to a perilous cliff above a rocky beach in the middle of a freaking moonless night.

The man — a 34-year-old La Quinta resident whose identity was not released — told rescuers he had no feeling in his leg. He was placed in a Stokes basket and carted off to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Hoover said sheriff's investigators are trying to determine the actual circumstances of the incident.​

It’s hard to believe the Haggen grocery chain debacle isn’t anywhere near its one-year anniversary yet; it seems like it’s been going on forever.

I’m kind of done recounting the steps the Bellingham, Wash.-based company took to get itself in over its head, but the U.S. Bankruptcy Court is slowly unwinding the mess. Part of the task is finding buyers to take over the store locations shuttered in the process.

Two stragglers in Santa Barbara finally have been claimed, with Vons moving in at 2010 Cliff Drive on the Mesa and Smart & Final taking over at 3943 State St. in Five Points Shopping Center. This time last year, both stores were Albertsons.

Including this pair, Haggen — very briefly — had owned six stores in Santa Barbara County. Milk sell-by dates last longer than Haggen did, though.

Albertsons already has reclaimed its former store at 1500 N. H St. in Lompoc and picked up a former Vons at 163 S. Turnpike Road near San Marcos High School.

Smart & Final is moving in at the former Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, while Sprouts Farmers Market is taking over the former Vons at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in the Fairview Shopping Center.

Despite the El Niño hype, many locals probably copped a believe-it-when-I-see-it attitude when a week of heavy storms was forecast for Santa Barbara County the first week in January. I know I did.

But back-to-back storms Jan. 5-6 made believers out of skeptics. More than 4 inches of rain fell on the South Coast.

California’s chronic drought is far from over, however, and neither is El Niño. According to the National Weather Service, the region still could get another 10 inches of rain by the end of March.

We’ll take it but that pales in comparison to previous strong El Niño years. In 1982-1983, Santa Barbara logged 41.41 inches of rain. During 1997-1998, we got 46.79 inches. A normal year is 18.10 inches.

To keep up with all things El Niño, on Jan. 12 we launched our new El Niño section, which is your guide to preparing for and — if need be — recovering from this winter’s storms.

The section is made possible by our sponsors: Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Communications, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Schipper Construction, American Red Cross, SERVPRO of Santa Barbara, Action Roofing, Direct Relief, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and Pearl Bay Corp.

Check it out.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our top story this time last year? Santa Barbara News-Press’ Use of ‘Illegals’ in Headline Sparks Downtown Protest.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This story is about ... um ... actually, I forget: How Your Age Affects Your Memory — Decade by Decade.

• • •

Watch It

I think this is what’s called a toothy grin.

(Funny Videos​ video)

• • •

If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club.

Membership Options