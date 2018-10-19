Bill Macfadyen: Police Chase-Linked Crash on Gaviota Coast Goes from Bad to Worse

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? An arrest in the Butterfly Lane hit and run, a Montecito rollover wreck, pot shots, and a scoop on shaved ice

This one makes me angry.

Two Santa Barbara men were minding their own business on Oct. 1, driving east along the Gaviota coast. Just after 5 p.m., as they neared Refugio State Beach, their pickup truck was struck by an SUV that was being pursued by authorities. Put a pin in the chase part; we’ll get back to that.

The collision sent the SUV rolling over into the center median, but the violence of the impact caused the Toyota Tacoma pickup to careen off the roadway. It landed in a mangled, almost unrecognizable mess, on its roof near the railroad tracks.

Inside were Brett Bronstad, 60, and Michael Garcia, 58, both of Santa Barbara. After a lengthy extrication, the victims were rushed by American Medical Response ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Bronstad was treated and released, but the wreck was a death sentence for Garcia. According to Facebook posts from a family member, he suffered massive brain injuries, had several strokes during surgery and never emerged from a coma.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told our Tom Bolton that Garcia was taken off life support the evening of Oct. 11, and he died soon after.

So, how did we get here?

It all started in Lompoc, where police attempted to pull over a Toyota RAV4. Rather than make the correct choice, the driver took off, trailed down Highway 1 by LPD officers, who were joined by sheriff’s deputies and then California Highway Patrol units.

CHP Officer Kevin McCool said the suspect — later identified as 24-year-old Dinara Arevalo of Lompoc — was driving recklessly as the caravan sped along Highway 101, including passing vehicles on the right shoulder.

And then she allegedly ran into Bronstad and Garcia, who were in a vehicle that outweighed hers by nearly 1,000 pounds. And they still didn’t stand a chance.

Wow.

On Oct. 16, the District Attorney’s Office filed an updated criminal complaint against Arevalo, who now faces charges of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony evading an officer causing death.

She also faces special allegations of infliction of great bodily injury related to the hurt the wreck put on Bronstad.

Arevalo pleaded not guilty during an Oct. 18 appearance in Superior Court in Lompoc. She remains in County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.

Garcia’s funeral arrangements are pending.

Speaking of minding your own business and a police chase, you remember the Sept. 4 case of a North Carolina woman who was walking with friends on Butterfly Lane in Montecito when a speeding car wheeled around the corner from Channel Drive and ran over her?

Jennifer Jenson, 58, of Conover, N.C., was only in Montecito for an upcoming weekend wedding. She ended up in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her misfortune started a few minutes before when Ventura police officers returning to headquarters observed a Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The officers tried to get the driver to stop, but he didn’t. After taking the Olive Mill Road exit, he turned toward the ocean, obviously not realizing that, once in that neighborhood west of the Four Seasons Resort-The Biltmore Santa Barbara, it’s not so easy to get out.

And then he allegedly ran into Jenson.

The collision sent the sedan crashing into a wall. Although the two passengers remained at the scene, the driver fled to the nearby Music Academy of the West campus.

Despite an hours-long search, with the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter, the suspect made a mostly clean getaway. I say mostly because he apparently left behind a sock — with a pistol in it — and possibly his shirt.

The suspect’s two associates — identified as Diamonte Markel Hickerson, 25, of Newport, Minn., and Justyn DeSean Sanders, 26, of Maplewood, Minn. — were taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sale.

Authorities soon figured out who they were looking for and issued an arrest warrant for Derrick John Thompson, 22, of Minneapolis.

It took a while to find him, but California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez announced on Oct. 12 that a gang task force in St. Paul, Minn., had arrested Thompson and extradited the fugitive to Santa Barbara.

Gutierrez said Thompson was booked into County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, hit and run, evading arrest causing serious injury, possession of marijuana for sale and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $100,000.

A single-vehicle rollover crash near the San Ysidro Road exit ramp brought southbound traffic to a standstill the morning of Oct. 13.

The California Highway Patrol said the Saturday excitement was reported just before 9 a.m. when a Toyota Solara somehow flipped onto its roof. Both lanes were blocked for a while so the injured could be tended to and the wreckage could be cleared.

Of course, that made getting through Montecito all but impossible for a couple of hours.

No other details were available. The CHP is investigating the crash cause and circumstances.

Legalized marijuana may end up being more entertaining than I expected. The California law’s not even a year old and we’re already off in the weed, with cannabis competitors turning on each other.

As our Josh Molina first reported, a marijuana retail dispensary company has filed a lawsuit against the City of Santa Barbara and a second dispensary over a recreational marijuana storefront permit that it did not get but thought it should.

Attorney Peter Candy, a partner at Hollister & Brace, filed the suit on behalf of his client, SGSB Inc. The lawsuit claims that the city did not follow its own rules in deciding which pot shops would receive the three available permits.

SGSB was among 14 outfits that submitted proposals to the city. A review panel ranked the applicants, and SGSB apparently came in first in one assessment, but then a second assessment was held and it came in ... not first, or something like that. To be honest, I wasn’t that interested in the finer points of servicing high society for this column, but you can read Josh’s story for the play-by-play.

The panel eventually disqualified SGSB because it would be located within 1,000 feet of rival Coastal Dispensary and the city ordinance prohibits retail dispensaries from being that close to each other. The lawsuit challenges the action as unfair because SGSB had higher scores than the rest of the field.

The suit also named Coastal Dispensary because, the filing states, that company submitted “inaccurate, misrepresentative and unauthentic documents” to the city by signing a “property owner consent form” itself — instead of getting the property owner’s signature.

The City Attorney’s Office declined to comment, and Coastal Dispensary CEO Malante Hayworth did not return Josh’s call.

The lawsuit wants a jury to set aside the Coastal approval and to give SGSB a permit instead.

“SGSB is a highly qualified and experienced applicant with deep ties to the Santa Barbara community,” the suit states, dropping the names of owners Clay Holdren, Adam White, Wayne Trella, Yoram Heller and Randy Smith.

“The city in an arbitrary and capricious fashion, however, prevented SGSB from serving the residents of Santa Barbara.”

Santa Barbarans looking to chill — have you seen this weekend’s weather forecast? — have been flocking to Paseo Nuevo, where one of the hottest food fads has set up shop.

ParadICE Shave Ice opened last month at 11 W. De la Guerra Plaza, across from Paseo Nuevo Cinemas.

The brain-freeze-child of business partners Lee Jacobs and Marek Nold, as well as Jacobs’ wife, Chelsea, the shop uses real fruit juice and cane sugar — or even vanilla ice cream — to sweeten the treats, a centuries-old Japanese frozen dessert known as kakigōri.

Among the available flavors are banana, blood orange, cherry, guava, lychee, mango, passion fruit, pineapple, pomegranate, raspberry and strawberry.

“It’s my favorite dessert,” said Chelsea Jacobs, who manages the shop and had been pushing her husband to enter the shave ice capades. “It’s delicious.”

Although ParadICE is not yet 2 months old, the store already has built a loyal customer base.

“Once they get in here, they get hooked,” she said.

