Bill Macfadyen: Refugio Beach Palms May Be Reaching the End of Their Line

Knife-wielding suspect, wind and rain, a house crasher and Emily Fox also vie in NoozWeek’s Top 5, but everything follows Lara Cooper’s lead

​​​

Noozhawk is saying goodbye to reporter Lara Cooper, who will be starting a terrific new job with a local startup later this month. Her colleagues and I are sad to see her leave the nest, but we’re excited for her and for this opportunity.

Lara, who started with Noozhawk in 2009, is our longest-serving reporter and our most talented photojournalist. I can’t begin to estimate the number of stories she’s done in her seven years with us, but I can tell you that she’s been at the center of some of our team’s finest work.

She is by far the most adept local journalist covering mental health issues, and I’m most proud of the reporting she did on the ordeal of Rich Detty, a Santa Maria man whose son, Cliff, died in 2010 while under restraints at a Santa Barbara County psychiatric health facility.

The care Lara took to research and report this heartbreaking story was simply outstanding. I’d like to think her work helped Detty get some of the answers he was seeking about his son’s last hours.

Sadly, the county Board of Supervisors has obstinately refused to implement reforms like Laura’s Law, state legislation allowing for involuntary treatment of those with severe mental health conditions. We’ll never know if such a law would have prevented Cliff Detty’s death, but many believe it would have helped prolong his life.

Lara, along with now-managing editor Giana Magnoli, played a lead role in Noozhawk’s Prescription for Abuse series, a 2011 project exploring the misuse and abuse of prescription medications in our community. The series was the result of a unique partnership with USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, which awarded Noozhawk a California Endowment Health Journalism Fellowship for the project.

Thanks in part to Lara’s reporting, a Santa Barbara physician, Dr. Julio Diaz, was arrested on federal drug charges related to overprescribing painkillers and other medicine. Eleven of his patients died of overdoses.

Diaz was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

For sheer empathy, it’s impossible to top Lara’s story on a McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary program quietly providing burials at sea for those in our community who are too easily forgotten.

These are just a few of my fondest memories of her reporting, but I have many, many more. Thank you for all you did to help Noozhawk succeed, Lara, and good luck with this new chapter in your career.

And speaking of careers, Noozhawk is hiring. We have an opening for an experienced digital news journalist, as well as an online sales professional. Click the links for more information.

• • •

For the second time in four months, Noozhawk has topped 1 million pageviews in a month — 1,003,272​​ in January, to be exact. We’​re grateful that you find our writing worth reading. Thank you.

Every Friday, meanwhile, my column recaps Noozhawk’s top five stories of the last seven days, as determined by a coin flip our Google Analytics. This is my take on what our 121,030 readers were up to this past week:

For nearly a century, a grove of statuesque palm trees has lined Refugio State Beach on the Gaviota coast. Over the past several winters, however, the ocean has been encroaching on the palms’ turf as waves and wind have taken a toll.

Tom Modugno of GoletaHistory.com provided Noozhawk with a superb narrative of the iconic palms’ historic presence as well as an explanation of the present-day erosion. The combination definitely struck a nerve with our audience.

To no one’s surprise, our readers are quite fond of the fronds. Perhaps it’s because so many of us — or our children — have played among them, or because they evoke visions of vintage California or nostalgic images of a simpler, less frenetic time.

Our Gina Potthoff followed up with state parks officials to see if there are plans to save the remaining trees, of which there are just 15 left. Two already have been lost to erosion this winter.

Although sympathetic, officials say it would be too expensive to relocate the trees or armor the coastline with boulders.

“It’s definitely something that’s on our radar,” State Park Superintendent Eric Hjelstrom told Gina. “It’s one of those things where I don’t know that there’s a happy ending to the story.”

Reports that a man with a knife was running through the busy parking lot at Santa Barbara’s Whole Foods Market drew a quick response from police on Feb. 3. Our Gina Potthoff’s story triggered an overwhelming reader response as well, and it ended up just a few dozen clicks shy of first place.

According to police, the incident began about 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, where witnesses reported that a knife-wielding man was chasing a car.

While officers were en route, authorities say, a second man jumped out of the vehicle and chased the first up the street into the parking lot at Whole Foods, 3761 State St. Police arrived and quickly took both men into custody.

According to Sgt. Bryan Jensen, the first guy — identified as Ismael Ramirez, 32, of Santa Barbara — had slashed a tire of a vehicle driven by a woman he knew.

He said the woman’s companion — identified as Ruben Gaona, 42, also of Santa Barbara — ran after him. At one point, witness reports said there might have been as many as three assailants. It wasn’t so.

Ramirez was arrested on misdemeanor vandalism charges while Gaona was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

“We certainly had a lot of eyewitnesses,” said Jensen, who added that there appears to have been a “prior dispute.”

The woman’s identity was not disclosed.​

A cold, fast-moving winter storm swept into Santa Barbara County on Jan. 31. When it was gone, most of us knew it had been here.

The good news is it rained. Not at the El Niño levels that hype has turned into hope, but a good soaking nonetheless. San Marcos Pass recorded nearly 4 inches of rain, although most of the county got around an inch.

The bad news is, or was, the wind. With gusts as high as 60 mph in the Montecito foothills and around 50 mph elsewhere, trees were toppled, cars were crushed and power outages were reported throughout the county. ​Wind-driven high surf also pounded the coastline.

And then the tempest passed. The National Weather Service is forecasting daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s next week.

It wasn’t just the wind that left its mark on Santa Barbara. A suspected drunken driver sideswiped three vehicles with his SUV before going airborne and crashing into a house on the Mesa.

Fortunately, the only injury reported was his — although the damage to the house was a lot worse.

Authorities say the incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 900 block of Isleta Avenue, a winding road off Miramonte Drive above Cliff Drive.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the Honda CRV, and he was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The moron — reported to be in his mid-20s but otherwise not identified — subsequently was arrested by police on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Emily Fox was a star athlete at Dos Pueblos High School, from which she graduated in 2011. On Jan. 31, her spirit was very much in evidence on campus as more than 500 family members, friends, former teachers and even strangers packed the Goleta school’s Performing Arts Center to celebrate her life.

Fox and her boyfriend were killed Jan. 17 at her Los Angeles apartment in an apparent domestic violence confrontation with her former boyfriend. She was just 22 and a semester away from graduating with a sociology degree from CSU Northridge.

The ex-boyfriend, former Santa Barbara resident Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Fox and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Jerrad Scott of La Mesa.

Fox, the daughter of Lynn and Steve Fox, attended Foothill School, La Colina Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High, where she was a three-time All-Channel League golfer and helped lead the Chargers to four league championships.

After graduating from Santa Barbara City College, she was awarded a scholarship to attend CSUN.

On behalf of the close-knit Fox family, South Coast Church Senior Pastor Rino Dattilo welcomed Saturday’s guests and opened the service in prayer. Speakers included family members; her high school history teacher, Bethany Bodenhamer; golf coach Dan Choi; and Los Angeles attorney Doug Silverstein, who hired her to help with his children.

“Emily was beautiful inside and out,” Bodenhamer recalled in remarks that were echoed by all the speakers.

The family has asked that donations be made in Fox’s name to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

