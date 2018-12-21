Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara County Still Chasing Precision with Emergency Alerts

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A 2-day pursuit and a motor scooter collision, no fun for the Funk Zone, Best of Bill, and back-to-back armed robberies

What follows is my take on your Top 5 stories over the last seven days.

Boy, is there a lot going on with our top story.

For most of us — and by us, I mean everyone with a cell phone in Santa Barbara County — it all started with a cryptic Wireless Emergency Alert delivered at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 19: “Pursuit ended in your area with police activity, shelter in place.”

Sounds ominous. But where was “your area,” managing editor Giana Magnoli and I asked each other from inside Noozhawk’s — soon-to-be-vacated — downtown Santa Barbara office. Within seconds, readers from all around the county were emailing and texting us with the same question.

It turned out that the mass message was a mistake — although not the first time authorities had alerted the entire county to a localized incident. At least it wasn’t a middle-of-the-night mandatory evacuation order this time.

“We apologize for any ... alarm or panic it caused, but we definitely are glad that the impacted area was alerted right away,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Giana.

The cause of the chaos was just as strange.

According to Hoover, the chase actually had two parts. Act I was performed the night of Dec. 18 when deputies tried unsuccessfully to pull over a motorist for a traffic violation in Summerland. Somehow, the driver managed to flee the scene.

Act II took center stage around 4 p.m. Dec. 19 when deputies in Old Town Goleta spotted a vehicle matching the BOLO description from the previous night’s activities. Hoover said the driver failed to comply, and deputies followed the man, who allegedly was “driving recklessly,” as he made his way toward Highway 154 on the outskirts of Santa Barbara.

With authorities trailing behind, the man drove into the parking lot at Hope School, at 3970 La Colina Road, got out of his car and leaped a fence. Unfortunately for him, the curtain soon fell on play time and Hoover said he was taken into custody on an athletic field at adjacent Bishop Diego High School.

“He was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies at gunpoint,” she said.

Hoover identified the suspect as 46-year-old Michael McCann of Montecito. She said he was booked into County Jail on charges of felony pursuit and was being held on $75,000 bail.

And yet ... that might not be the end of the story. Hoover said detectives are investigating whether McCann is connected to other armed robberies in the area.

A Dec. 14 collision between a car and a motor scooter in downtown Santa Barbara sent the scooter driver to the hospital, reportedly with minor to moderate injuries.

The crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of De la Vina and West Figueroa streets. Santa Barbara fire Engineer Rich Ames told our Tom Bolton that both vehicles were traveling south on the one-way De la Vina when the car apparently turned left onto Figueroa in front of the scooter, which was in the left lane.

The car always wins in such scenarios, and the collision threw the scooter rider to the pavement.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The man’s identity and his medical condition were not available.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the circumstances of the wreck.

Phew. Santa Barbara sure dodged a bullet.

Led by the Hotel Californian, which has become a bustling hub of the high-energy Funk Zone, neighborhood businesses have been planning an exciting New Year’s Eve street party to ring in 2019 while emphatically closing the book on the grim challenges and not-so-fond memories of 2018.

In planning for the festivities, event organizers had requested a permit that would waive the noise ordinance prohibiting open-air amplified music after 10 p.m. Because, you know, it’s New Year’s Eve and the stroke of midnight is kind of a big deal.

But this being Bomont, I mean Santa Barbara, ordinances are ordinances. Without exception.

Lt. Marylinda Arroyo of the Bomont Police Department, er, I mean the Santa Barbara Barbara Police Department, laid down the law:

“Even if this was not a law, which it is, I’m afraid I would have a lot of difficulty endorsing an enterprise which is as fraught with genuine peril as I believe this one to be. Besides the liquor and the drugs, which always seem to accompany such an event, the thing that distresses me even more is the spiritual corruption that can be involved. These dances and this kind of music can be destructive.”

Dang it! That’s from Footloose. Why can’t I get this straight?!

What Arroyo robotically said was this:

“I would welcome time to meet with you and discuss future events and how we can work together so that we can avoid last-minute requests and denials.”

By the way, that “last-minute” request was made in early November.

I can’t be the only local who sees the absurdity of the City of Santa Barbara’s repeated inflexibility, but how long are we going to allow what passes for this city’s leadership to crush the life out of our community? It’s increasingly obvious that the roots of our strangulation are flourishing in City Hall.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of The Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, gets it.

“Ever since the hotel opened (last year), they have been aggressively trying to find events to bring people to the community,” he told our Josh Molina. “The city shouldn’t have dismissed this.

“The way you solve the concerns is you sit down and find a constructive way to get to ‘yes.’”

Hey, at least the city didn’t hire a consultant. Yet.

Warren Nocon, the Hotel Californian’s general manager, was far more gracious than he needed to be.

“Together with the city, we have agreed to work together to explore this ordinance in 2019 to see if it can be amended for next year’s Funk Zone celebration while still honoring the ordinance’s original intentions,” he said.

Meanwhile, at precisely 10 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve revelers will be required to become quiet as church mice and scurry inside. It’s bedtime for Santa Barbara.

Turns out I was so not the only skeptic about the sequence of events in last week’s top story, but — so far — that tall tale is holding up.

As you’ll recall, there was a reported kidnapping at Arroyo Burro Beach, which was followed by a fist fight inside the getaway car and then an improbable leap of escape from the moving vehicle. With no apparent injuries.

Not long after, Santa Barbara police caught up with the alleged perpetrators, who turned out to be four tourists from South America.

So, yeah.

Police have not yet released any additional details.

A masked man brandishing a pistol held up two stores — in Summerland and Carpinteria — within a half-hour of each other the night of Dec. 13. The hooded hoodlum got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in the holdups.

As our Tom Bolton was first to report, Sandpiper Liquors, 2260 Ortega Hill Road in Summerland, was robbed around 9:20 p.m. The second robbery went down about 30 minutes later at City Market Center, 5292 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria — six miles away.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Tom the suspect was wearing an ensemble consisting of a black ski mask, a black T-shirt over a gray hoodie, khaki cargo shorts, and the fashion-forward combination of white sneakers and black socks.

He was described as a white male adult, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with possibly blue eyes.

Hoover said the man flashed a black handgun in both holdups, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies, including a sheriff’s K-9 unit, swarmed both neighborhoods in an unsuccessful search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Fanned by Gusty Downslope Winds, Thomas Fire Roars to the West.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This is quite extraordinary: Defense Secretary James Mattis’ Letter of Resignation.

