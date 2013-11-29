Bill Macfadyen: Sheriff’s Department Sexting Scandal Is One Hot Topic

NoozWeek's Top 5 makes a pitch for meningitis survivor Aaron Loy, follows a bicyclist hit on Highway 101 and a three-car wreck, then déjà views last week's column

So today is Black Friday. If you're itching to spend money, may I suggest joining our Hawks Club? For as little as a dollar a week, your membership will help us strengthen Noozhawk and expand our reach even deeper into local news. And, really, if you're reading my column, you know you're addicted to us. Click here to become a member, or scroll to the end of this column.

Meanwhile, Kim Clark, one of my partners and our business development vice president, can help you with advertising your business or service. We've got limited inventory available and would love to get your message in front of Santa Barbara County's most sophisticated and influential readers. Click here to contact Kim.

• • •

What were you reading on Noozhawk this week?

1. Sexual-Harassment Claim Sheds Light on Undersheriff’s Abrupt Departure

Maybe it was the 15 years of annual human resources training I was required to attend as a New York Times Co. employee, but when I hear extreme examples of alleged sexual harassment in the workplace, my first thought is not who did what to whom? It's actually, "Is this for real?"

You know what I'm talking about, right? The otherwise droning presentations with the staged scenarios that are so patently obvious and outrageous that even your most obtuse colleague will have an "Aha!" moment and exclaim, "That ain't right!"

Time will tell whether a he said/she said scandal engulfing the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is true, false or — more probable — somewhere in the vast and murky middle with plenty of muck to fling around. In the meantime, it's a doozy — and many of the circumstances appear to be cribbed straight from those HR training videos.

Our story begins when Valerie Walston, the former public information officer for the sheriff's Search & Rescue Team, filed a claim that Undersheriff Jim Peterson forced her into a sexting and then a sex thing relationship. She said she went along with it because she thought it would help her career in law enforcement.

According to the claim, things did not work out as Walston had figured they would, but still she stuck to her strategy of hope. Finally, after more than a year of this, she revealed her secret to her supervisor at the end of July and an internal investigation was launched.

Peterson, a 30-year SBSD veteran and Sheriff Bill Brown's second-in-command, abruptly announced his retirement in mid-October, citing the always eyebrow-raising "personal reasons" and declining to elaborate. On Oct. 22, Walston was relieved of her duties, which were all-volunteer and unpaid. Her claim was filed less than a month later.

Having kindled what would grow into a media firestorm, Walston and her attorney, Garry Tetalman, are declining to comment. Peterson is not saying a word either, and has not returned Noozhawk's phone calls.

Citing potential litigation, Brown said he couldn't comment on specifics. But in a statement defending the "highest professional standards" of his department, he included a tantalizing tidbit:

"The narrative attached to the plaintiff’s tort claim is an incomplete representation of what transpired when compared to the results of our investigation. ... If the matter proceeds to litigation, the rest of the story will be told.”

We may not know much now but you can be sure this story will be told — over and over — in future human resources workshops.

2. UCSB Lacrosse Player with Meningitis Has Feet Amputated; No New Cases Reported on Campus

The outbreak of meningococcal disease at UC Santa Barbara took a heartbreaking turn when a freshman lacrosse player's feet were amputated as a result of his infection. Thanks to the quick actions of his friends and doctors, that actually was the worst thing that happened to him.

Aaron Loy, a first-year student from Carlsbad, was the third UCSB student to contract the disease in mid-November. The other two students, who have not been identified, are fully recovered, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Loy's family reported that he was rushed by friends to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

“Had his suite mates not gotten Aaron to the ER, or had the doctors not treated him as quickly/aggressively as they did, the outcome would have certainly been fatal,” his parents wrote on the CaringBridge website, where they're keeping family and friends updated on his condition.

There were issues with circulation and getting enough blood to his arms and legs, however.

“Tragically the tissue, muscle and nerves in his feet became irreversibly necrotic," his parents wrote in a Nov. 21 post. "Yesterday, Aaron's feet were amputated to save his lower legs and to reduce the risk of further infection."

The Loys say antibiotics have since eradicated the bacteria but their son is facing several more surgeries.

Two funds have been established to help. Click here to make a tax-deductible contribution through HelpHopeLive, or mail a non-tax-deductible contribution to the Aaron Loy Recovery Fund, c/o Pacific Premier Bank, 781 Garden View Court, Suite 100, Encinitas 92024.

Meanwhile, UCSB students may be scattered to the four winds for Thanksgiving break, but authorities aren't taking any chances with the outbreak. County health officials are working with UCSB, the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send out alerts to local health-care providers, said Susan Klein-Rothschild, spokeswoman for the Public Health Department.

“This is the kind of bacteria that can have such a dramatic effect on someone who was healthy such a short time ago,” she said in a bit of an understatement.

There is no vaccination for this particular strain of meningococcal disease, but health officials recommend vaccination for the other four strains. The UCSB Student Health Clinic has walk-in vaccinations for meningitis every Tuesday and Friday, along with annual flu shots.

3. Santa Barbara Woman Jailed in Cyclist Hit-and-Run

A Santa Barbara woman was arrested on felony hit-and-run charges after she allegedly struck a bicyclist riding along Highway 101 near Mussel Shoals, and then brazenly drove off.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Steven Reid, Christopher Harris, 38, of Santa Barbara, was pedaling in the southbound bike lane east of the Rincon on Nov. 24 when he was hit by a Hyundai sedan.

The driver, whom investigators later identified as Tanya Topinko, 25, of Santa Barbara, was traced to an address in Santa Paula and arrested.

"Topinko failed to stop at the collision scene and continued traveling southbound," Reid said.

She was booked into the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Harris was rushed by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken leg.

The collision remains under investigation.

4. Two Hurt in Multivehicle Wreck Near San Marcos High

A three-car crash near San Marcos High School left two people injured on the afternoon of Nov. 26.

Details were scant, but Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki said the wreck happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hollister Avenue at Magna Vista Street, across the street from the east end of campus.

One person had to be extricated from a car, but suffered just moderate injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said. A second victim suffered minor injuries, he added.

A witness told Noozhawk that at least one driver was given a sobriety test. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

5. Bill Macfadyen: Laid-Off Raytheon Employees’ Misfortune Gets Noticed on Noozhawk

Throughout Thanksgiving Day, last week's Leading Off column was tied for fifth place with Gina Potthoff's Nov. 23 story on my friend, Mike Bishop, selling MacMechanic. Then a late surge pushed my column comfortably into the lead. Sorry, Mike, but I've got more Facebook friends.

Layoffs at Raytheon may have been the headliner last week, but I suspect that 2013 Goleta Teen of the Year Maddy Matthys was the real star. Meanwhile, we also had the latest on the meningococcal disease outbreak at UCSB, the TynanGroup's new Funk Zone headquarters, the gangs of Santa Barbara and Craig Allen's column on always popular home prices.

• • •

Noozhawk is hiring! We have an immediate opening for an online media consultant for sales, marketing and business development. Click here for more information, or to apply online.

• • •

I don't even know where Huntington University is, but what a shot!

(ESPN video)

• • •

There were 59,929 people who read Noozhawk this past week. If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club.

Membership Options

Red-Tailed Hawk : $5.00 USD - monthly Cooper's Hawk : $10.00 USD - monthly Red-Shouldered Hawk : $25.00 USD - monthly Birds of a Feather : $52.00 USD - yearly

Checks can be snail-mailed to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102.

» .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or market your business, organization, service or event.

» Subscribe to our free daily A.M. Report.

» Display your Noozhawk pride with a 3-inch-square Noozhawk sticker. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Noozhawk Promotions, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102. The free stickers — as well as full-sized bumper stickers and pens — also are available at Noozhawk World Headquarters, 1327-A State St., by the historic Arlington Theatre.

» Like us on Facebook.

» Follow us on Twitter.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected]noozhawk.com, follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.