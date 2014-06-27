Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Macfadyen: Say What You Will about Syphilis, But It’s Powerful Link Bait on the Internet

NoozWeek’s Top 5 gets into the Summer Solstice spirit, nabs an alleged child molester, finds fault in a head-on collision with a fire truck, then crash lands at the airport

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 27, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

There were 65,932 people who read Noozhawk this past week. What were your top stories?

1. Syphilis Rates Soaring in Santa Barbara County

The name of a sexually transmitted disease blaring from a headline isn’t something many publishers want to see, but, hey, we don’t make the news, we just spread it.

On June 19, our Lara Cooper reported that syphilis has logged a dramatic increase in Santa Barbara County, to 22 cases from five between 2011 and 2013, among a general increase of all kinds of STDs.

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease physician and deputy health officer for the county Public Health Department, told Lara that 2014 is on track to record even higher rates.

Fitzgibbon attributed the rise to “probably many things.” For one thing, she said, “as fear of HIV decreases, so does condom use.”

For another? The proliferation of social media that allows those at higher risk to have more widespread access to multiple sexual partners. If that doesn’t scream “Silicon Valley venture capitalists, fund my startup!” I don’t know what does.

According to Fitzgibbon, those seeking treatment for syphilis — locally and nationally — are primarily homosexual men.

“This has everyone’s attention, and is an increasing health problem,” she said.

You would have to be half mad to dream up some of the characters at Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration. (Mike Eliason / Noozhawk photo)
You would have to be half mad to dream up some of the characters at Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration. (Mike Eliason / Noozhawk photo)

2. Solstice Welcomes Summer with Wacky Costumes, Parade Floats, Fun and Games

As it has for 40 years, Santa Barbara capped off its Summer Solstice Celebration with a zany parade of creative thought and clever costuming. As usual, though, the best sense of the Summer Solstice Parade can be found in the pictures. Click here for a 2014 Summer Solstice photo gallery from Noozhawk photographers and readers.

3. Former Christian Camp Director Arrested, Accused of Molesting Minor

A former director of a youth camp in the Santa Ynez Valley has been arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of molesting a minor at the camp back in 2005.

Recognize this guy?
Recognize this guy?

Ronald “Chad” Williams, 35, was arrested in Honolulu on a warrant from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisted in its investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

At the time of the incident, authorities say, Williams was camp director at San Marcos Christian Camp, at 5750 Stagecoach Road off Highway 154.

Sgt. Mark Williams, no relation, said the victim, who was 10 or 11 at the time, recently came forward and disclosed the allegations to deputies.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the tip line at 805.681.4171.

Might does not always make right. (Zack Warburg photo)
Might does not always make right. (Zack Warburg photo)

4. Fire Truck Found at Fault in Goleta Crash

Admit it: You looked at the picture and you thought you knew exactly what happened. Looks can be deceiving.

A Santa Barbara County fire engine was en route to a June 1 Goleta structure fire when it collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz coupe at the intersection of Calle Real and Valdez Avenue west of Fairview Avenue. In spite of what many assumed, a Sheriff’s Department investigation determined that the 20-ton fire truck was at fault.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk that County Fire Engine 14 was headed to San Patricio Drive when the call-out was canceled. The truck had turned off its lights and siren just before the crash.

“The fire engine, which was traveling approximately 20 mph (eastbound), attempted to make a left turn onto Valdez Avenue and collided into a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan that was traveling westbound on Calle Real at an estimated speed of 25 mph,” she said.

The Mercedes driver, an 18-year-old Isla Vista resident, insisted she was unhurt but Hoover said she was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. The three firefighters in the truck were uninjured.

The impact crumpled the front of the car, while the fire truck had minor bumper damage.

This flying lesson got off into the weeds, but the plane can be used again so it’s all good. (Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
This flying lesson got off into the weeds, but the plane can be used again so it’s all good. (Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)

5. Small Plane Crash Lands at Santa Barbara Airport

A single-engine plane crash-landed at the Santa Barbara Airport on June 24 after its throttle malfunctioned as the student pilot was attempting to touch down. No one was hurt but the plane’s landing gear was damaged.

Santa Barbara fire Capt. Gary Pitney said the Cirrus aircraft — with the student pilot and an instructor on board — was coming in for a landing on one of the north-south runways about 12:20 p.m. As the plane was descending, a throttle malfunction prevented the engine from slowing.

Pitney said the instructor took over the controls and made the decision to land on Runway 25, a much longer east-west strip. The pilot was able to stop the engine by cutting off the fuel supply, he said.

Firefighters from the airport’s Station 8 were waiting at the end of the runway if needed.

The identities of the aviators were not disclosed but airport marketing coordinator Lynn Houston said the plane was local. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will review the incident, she added. 

                                                                        •        •

Few things interest me less than soccer. From what I can tell, players in shorts and T-shirts run pell-mell all over a ridiculously large field, a 0-0 tie is considered nail-biting drama, and everyone gets a participation trophy at the end. But the World Cup is playing loudly and incessantly on a big-screen TV across the walkway from my office, and — if I understood correctly — the U.S. team actually won by losing to Germany. What’s that about?! To find out, I turned to coach Ted Lasso, who has succinctly explained everything I need to know about this “sport.” Thanks, Coach.

(NBCSportsNetwork video)

                                                                  •        •        •

If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club.

Membership Options

Checks can be snail-mailed to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102.

» .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or market your business, organization, service or event.

» Subscribe to our free daily A.M. Report.

» Display your Noozhawk pride with a 3-inch-square Noozhawk sticker. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Noozhawk Promotions, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102. The free stickers — as well as full-sized bumper stickers and pens — also are available at Noozhawk World Headquarters, 1327-A State St., by the historic Arlington Theatre.

» Like us on Facebook.

» Follow us on Twitter.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 