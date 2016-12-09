Bill Macfadyen: Thanks to You, Santa Barbara Police Get a Break in Near-Fatal Hit-and-Run

NoozWeek’s Top 5 buzzes over a deadly ultralight crash, a dead body in a burning culvert, Bob Goldman’s sentencing for ‘assault with force likely to produce bodily injury,’ and me again

Here’s my take on your top five stories:

One week ago, 23-year-old Drew Daly was struck by an SUV as he crossed West Cabrillo Boulevard along the Santa Barbara waterfront. The driver then fled the scene.

Daly was discovered by a passerby about 4:15 a.m. Dec. 2 in the street near Toma Restaurant Bar at 324 W. Cabrillo Blvd. He was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where his family says he remains in very critical condition with severe brain trauma, among other injuries.

Santa Barbara police had little to go on and turned to the public for help. On Dec. 7, they got the tip they needed.

As our Tom Bolton first reported, officers converged on the Santa Barbara Harbor and arrested Isaac Vincent Vega as a suspect in the case. The 21-year-old Montecito resident was taken into custody less than a half-mile from the scene of the crime.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the suspect vehicle — a white 1999 Honda CRV — was located at Vega’s residence and impounded.

He said Vega was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury, commission of a felony while released from custody, being an unlicensed driver, and providing false information to a peace officer.

Bail was set at $75,000.

Harwood said Vega actually was out on bail for a previous robbery arrest when he allegedly ran over Daly.

That’s not the most infuriating part. It turns out that the collision occurred at about 2:30 a.m.

“Investigation indicates that Daly remained on the side of the street, gravely injured, for approximately two hours before being discovered by a passerby,” Harwood said.

Vega clearly isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed so maybe he couldn’t find the number for 9-1-1.

Anyone with knowledge of his activities in the hours before and after the collision is asked to contact police at 805.897.2322.

Daly attends Santa Barbara City College, where he’s studying public health, and works as a bartender at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta. So far, a funding account has not yet been established to help his family with medical expenses.

The pilot of an ultralight motorized hang glider was killed Dec. 6 when the contraption crashed into a Goleta apartment complex carport and two parked cars just minutes after taking off from the nearby Santa Barbara Airport.

Authorities say Matthew Erwin Wilson, 45, of Santa Barbara, flew off in his Airborne Windsports weight-shift-control aircraft at 10:04 a.m. Five minutes later, he was dead.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the glider slammed into a carport roof at Willow Springs Apartments, 60 Willow Springs Road, near Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road. It then crashed into the roof of an SUV before plowing into the driver’s side of a Maserati.

Residents of the apartment complex immediately tried to revive Wilson, who was still partially strapped into the aircraft, but he was pronounced dead as soon as emergency personnel got there.

The county Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. I expect they’ll be more meticulous and factual than the handful of Noozhawk Know-It-Alls clogging up our comments section.

The crash came less than two weeks after a paraglider — Marge Variano, 56, a former Adams School principal living in Cornelius, N.C. — died when she slammed into a cliff below La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a fire in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 early on Dec. 5: a dead body.

Just after 2 a.m., smoke and flames were reported billowing from a concrete pipe along the northbound freeway, about 200 yards east of Milpas Street.

Emergency personnel at the scene told Noozhawk that a body was found about 100 feet inside the culvert, which is lined with black PVC.

The Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the remains, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Two of the freeway’s three northbound lanes were shut down for several hours during the commotion, piling up the morning commute until midmorning.

Robert Harold “Bob” Goldman, 28, of Santa Barbara, may have been accused of raping an unconscious woman — or maybe two — but that’s not what’s important now.

On Dec. 5, the former high-tech executive was sentenced to one year in County Jail after pleading no contest to “assault with force likely to produce bodily injury.”

Goldman initially was charged with rape of an unconscious or asleep person and rape while a person was prevented from resisting by an intoxicating or anesthetic substance.

A plea deal with prosecutors significantly changed the consequences of his alleged actions, however.

For one thing, Goldman need not register as a sex offender. For another, he’s eligible to serve his sentence — at home — via electronic monitoring.

According to court documents, the deal is not without inconvenience. Goldman must attend sex-offender therapy, he must comply with a 10-year restraining order for the survivor of the aforementioned “assault with force likely to produce bodily injury,” and he’ll be on probation for five years.

Goldman is a former senior executive at Graphiq, a Summerland-based data visualization startup formerly known as Find The Best. He was arrested Jan. 31 during a Santa Barbara police investigation of a reported sexual assault at a residence on Santa Barbara Street.

At a September court hearing, the alleged victim, a Los Angeles woman in her 20s known in court as Jane Doe No. 1, and a second woman, a former Graphiq colleague of Goldman’s known as Jane Doe No. 2, gave dramatic victim-impact statements. They spoke frankly and painfully about how being sexually assaulted has affected their lives.

Goldman was never criminally charged in the second incident, which allegedly occurred in 2015.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron defended the plea agreement, noting that Jane Doe No. 1 did not want to testify in court and wants to move on with her life.

Jane Doe No. 2, who also is in her 20s and now lives in San Francisco, opposed the deal. She previously has expressed remorse about not coming forward at the time of her alleged attack.

Click here for sexual-assault counseling and support services from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

Last Year on Noozhawk

• • •

John Glenn, First American to Orbit Earth, Dies at 95.

Watch It

