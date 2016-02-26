Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Council Clears Out Micheltorena Street for Bikes

NoozWeek’s Top 5 flies off to Dallas, follows another high-speed chase, takes an ill-fated bathroom break, and waits on a Drunken Crab

This past week, Noozhawk had 107,213 readers ... young, old, highly educated, poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.

Excuse me, where was I? Oh, yeah. Excuse me. This column is my own take on your top stories. And it’s a tremendous column, a beautiful column. The best you’ve ever read.

After a grueling five hours of discussion, debate and impassioned public comment, the Santa Barbara City Council voted Feb. 23 to declare four blocks of West Micheltorena Street off limits to parked cars.

The reason? So the city can paint bike lanes in both directions, ensuring that the handful of bicyclists who use the street have more room to ride.

Mayor Helene Schneider and Council members Jason Dominguez, Gregg Hart, Cathy Murillo and Bendy White voted for the proposal to remove 85 parking spaces from the neighborhood of mostly multifamily residences between State and Castillo streets.

Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Randy Rowse voted against it.

The proposal is part of a $50 million update to the city’s bicycle master plan. The creation of a team of eight city planners and 10 consultants from Meléndrez, a Los Angeles-based planning firm, the blueprint is advertised as a way to “close the gaps” in bike lane connections around the city.

Among its other recommendations are painting bike lanes green, “bike boxes” to move cyclists to the head of the line at traffic signals, bicycle boulevards and 30 additional miles of bike lanes.

The nearly 100-page document is an interesting read, as much for what it leaves out as for what it includes. One glaring omission: The absence of any reference to where those Micheltorena residents will park their cars in the future.

Some 130 people spoke during the contentious, packed meeting, which drew one of the largest crowds in years at City Hall.

“We need to make Santa Barbara safer for bicycle transportation,” Murillo said in explaining her vote to eliminate the parking. “I take responsibility for the pain my decision will cause you.”

Of course, under the new City Council district elections map, Murillo represents District 3, while those directly affected by her decision are in District 6, which actually has no specific district representation on the council — and won’t for another two years.

The City Council is expected to formally approve the new bicycle master plan at its March 15 meeting. A better idea would be to put it on the next city ballot in 2017.

Beginning June 2, American Airlines is resuming daily nonstop flights between Santa Barbara and Dallas/Fort Worth.

According to Santa Barbara Airport officials, an American flight will depart Santa Barbara each day at 2:14 p.m., with arrival at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 7:30 p.m. Flights will leave DFW at 10:50 a.m. daily, with arrival in Santa Barbara at 12:38 p.m.

Direct commercial flights between Santa Barbara and Dallas were last available from 2004 to 2009. Previously, such flights were available from 1983 to 1993.

The Santa Barbara Airport currently provides nonstop service to six major cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle.

A Morro Bay man was arrested on a cliff near Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta on Feb. 24 after a bizarre high-speed chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long pursuit from Arroyo Grande.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said the chase started at 9:52 a.m. on Highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in San Luis Obispo County.

He said a CHP unit observed a speeding Ford F-150 passing traffic on the right shoulder of the freeway, but the pickup truck driver refused to pull over.

Officers chased the truck south through Santa Maria, Buellton and Lompoc, with help from above by a CHP airplane and a Santa Barbara County Air Support Helicopter.

Near Tajiguas Landfill on the Gaviota coast, things got really scary.

Gutierrez said the pickup driver was racing along the center divider and apparently startled the driver of a Volvo station wagon. The motorist took corrective action and slammed into the back of a semi truck. The car rolled over several times and came to rest on its wheels, trapping the driver in the wreckage.

The suspect kept going, avoided a spike strip the CHP deployed at the Hollister Avenue exit in western Goleta, got off the freeway at Fairview Avenue and then got right back on heading north.

This time, a second spike strip worked, shredding the truck’s tires near the Hollister Avenue overcrossing. Gutierrez said the perp drove through an empty Caltrans construction area, crashed through a locked fence gate, abandoned the vehicle and ran toward the ocean.

Unfortunately for him, he got stuck on a cliff west of the Bacara property and had to be pulled up by rope ... into custody.

Gutierrez identified the rogue roadie as Trevor Michael Crain, 33, of Morro Bay, and said he was arrested for felony evading causing injury and felony hit and run.

And speaking of the hit and run, back up the coast, rescue crews were able to free the trapped Volvo driver, who was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling with his dog, a pit bull mix that suffered a cut foot in the crash. County Animal Services picked up the dog for treatment and care.

The big-rig driver was not injured.

Authorities say they don’t know what got into Crain. He didn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Gutierrez said, and he had no arrest warrants.

“He didn’t give us a reason,” he said.

A bathroom exploded at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang of Feb. 21 but there was a perfectly reasonable explanation: The multitasking woman who was using it apparently lit a match while spraying an aerosol deodorant.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the woman suffered first- and second-degree burns on her face, arms and hands in the 6:45 a.m. blast. Part of her clothing also burned off.

The 50-year-old woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The bathroom, in an employee area of the ranch at 1054 S. Alisal Road, also was damaged in the explosion, but there were no other injuries.

A Southern-style crab shack promises a real hands-on experience when it opens in downtown Santa Barbara in April.

According to our Gina Potthoff, The Drunken Crab uses no plates, and instead pours its Louisiana-style seafood right onto the paper-covered table from plastic bags.

Bibs, gloves and cleanup gear are provided.

The restaurant is opening at 416 State St., the former home of Killer Shrimp, which was there and gone in about a year’s time.​

“We pride ourselves on a ‘Southern Hospitality’-style of service where families can come have fun, get messy and hang with our upbeat Crab staff,” Drunken Crab general manager Nani Liu told Gina in an email.

The Drunken Crab, which has a sister location in North Hollywood, expects to hire 30 to 35 employees for the place.

